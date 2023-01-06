Bones Hyland's hilarious reaction after making this wild layup might be the NBA meme of the season

The NBA season usually gives us some pretty incredible meme material year after year.

For example, the Darvin Ham clipboard joint from earlier this year is absolute gold — and not just because he coaches the Lakers. It’s just such a versatile one. It’s probably still circulating around group chats as we speak.

There are probably going to be a lot more great memes coming from this exciting season so far, too. But, man. This new Bones Hyland reaction that just dropped? That’s going to be a hard one to top.

Hyland made an incredible layup against the Clippers in a blowout win on Thursday night. His reaction to the layup was probably more incredible than the actual shot itself, though. Look at him.

Bones.

BONES.

BOOOOOOONES.

My man looks like the dramatic chipmunk. Hyland even translated the look for us himself.

This is absolutely hilarious. Well, to us, anyway. For the Clippers it’s pretty embarrassing. But, hey, man. Content!

Fans loved this.