ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lumberton, NC

15-year-old found with loaded gun at Lumberton High School, district says

By Kevin Accettulla
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YxUVv_0k5oOTZa00

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A 15-year-old was found Friday with a loaded gun at Lumberton High School, according to the Public Schools of Robeson County.

The freshman student has been suspended for 365 days, according to the district.

The gun was found after the student was searched by school officials, the district said in a news release. It’s the third handgun found on the district’s campuses during the current academic year, spokeswoman Jessica Horne said. Last year, there were at least nine .

Administrators searched the student after they were seen on security footage hiding an object ahead of Wednesday’s basketball game.

“Because of additional lighting added recently in the school parking lot, the student was identified,” the news release said. “An additional student from Lumberton Junior High School was also identified in security footage along with that student. The LJHS student is currently on suspension, but parents and appropriate personnel have been notified.”

The student found with the gun will face charges, including having a weapon on a school campus; possession of a firearm by a minor; and concealed carry of a handgun, according to Lumberton police.

“We are grateful that the weapon was discovered and seized by law enforcement before a tragedy occurred,” Horne said in a statement. “We continue to ask anyone who sees something to say something.”

No one was injured.

The district said it takes these matters seriously and continues to work with local law enforcement to keep its schools safe.

📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the rand Strand and Pee Dee.

* * *

Kevin Accettulla is the digital executive producer at News13 . Kevin is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He joined the News13 team in March 2020 after nearly two years at a sister station in Pennsylvania. Follow Kevin on Twitter and read more of his work here .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTW News13

Sheriff: Man breaks into Darlington County home, leaves with gun

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was arrested for allegedly breaking into a Darlington County home and leaving with a gun, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. James Arnez Barrow-Heidt, of Hartsville, was arrested and is now facing several charges including first-degree burglary and petit larceny, the sheriff’s office said. It happened Monday […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
foxwilmington.com

One dead in suspected homicide in Columbus County

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – According to a Columbus County Sheriff’s Office incident report, a 31-year-old man was killed on Monday, Jan. 9. The incident report lists the weapons as “Personal Weapons (Hands, Feet, Teeth, etc.)” and “Handgun,” and the location as the 2500 block of M M Ray Road in Clarendon.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Teen injured in shooting at Aberdeen home

The Moore County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that occurred early Wednesday morning. Someone shot into a home in the 100 block of Armstrong Lane in Aberdeen and hit a teenager shortly after 4:30 a.m. “Responding deputies located a 17-year-old juvenile inside the residence who had sustained a...
ABERDEEN, NC
WBTW News13

Sheriff: 17-year-old arrested, charged with murder in deadly Darlington County shooting

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 17-year-old was arrested Tuesday in connection with a shooting that killed one person in December 2022, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. The 17-year-old is being charged with murder, criminal conspiracy and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, the sheriff’s office said. The […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
WRAL

Students return to Fayetteville school destroyed by fire

The sounds of children filled the air once again at New Life Christian Academy. They were playing in the shadow of their school that was destroyed 10 days ago. The sounds of children filled the air once again at New Life Christian Academy. They were playing in the shadow of their school that was destroyed 10 days ago.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WBTW News13

Talkin’ Trash: Conway Elementary

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — WBTW and the Talkin’ Trash team visited Conway Elementary on Tuesday. Conway Elementary was one of three monthly challenge winners for December. We celebrated with 115 fourth graders. They recycled an average of six pounds per student. We had a dance party, teacher competition in which the teacher won a $100 […]
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

Car crashes into building in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A car crashed into a building Tuesday afternoon in Florence County. The crash happened in the area of Pamplico Highway and Claussen Road, according to a News13 photographer on scene. News13 is working to learn if anyone was injured. No other details were immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
sandhillssentinel.com

Man crashes car with missing Moore County juvenile inside

A man with a missing Moore County juvenile inside his car crashed after a police chase, according to a press release from Locust Police Department. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, shortly before 5:30 a.m., Locust Police officers became involved in a pursuit with a vehicle inside Locust city limits that resulted in the crash of the suspect’s vehicle inside Charlotte.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Man arrested in deadly Robeson County shooting, assault

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man has been arrested following a deadly shooting and assault Saturday night in Robeson County, according to the sheriff’s office. Trevion M. Cooper, 25, of St. Pauls, was arrested at 12:49 a.m. Monday by Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigators, SWAT operators and the U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Force […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Chesterfield County deputy fired after allegedly driving impaired, sheriff says

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Chesterfield County deputy was fired after a traffic stop Saturday led to the deputy being arrested for allegedly driving impaired, according to Chesterfield County Sheriff Cambo Streater. Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the Jefferson area and requested South Carolina Highway Patrol after a driver appeared to be under […]
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

100K+
Followers
9K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy