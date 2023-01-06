ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Is Ford's $2.7 Billion Mistake a Warning for General Motors?

Over the past few years, unmistakable buzz has surrounded autonomous vehicle technology as start-ups and major manufacturers are both battling to be king of a new frontier. However, with Ford Motor Company's (NYSE: F) shift away from trying to develop fully autonomous driving technology via Argo AI -- and the accompanying $2.7 billion impairment -- investors might be wondering if driving toward fully autonomous vehicles is a mistake and whether General Motors (NYSE: GM) will soon be admitting what Ford did.
greenbuildingadvisor.com

The Fly in the Ointment for Electric Vehicles

Replacing petroleum fuels with electricity is crucial for curbing climate change because it cuts carbon dioxide emissions from transportation—the largest source of U.S. global warming emissions and a growing source worldwide. Even including the impacts of generating electricity to run them, electric vehicles provide clear environmental benefits. Plug-in vehicles...
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheStreet

Toyota Halts Car's Sales and Production for U.S.

Toyota is known for a lot of different things, mainly automobiles, but the company also makes sewing machines, forklifts, robotics, boats and even houses. Of course, the main line of business Toyota handles is automobiles. While being a true leader in the automobile industry, Toyota has dealt with its own...
TheStreet

GM Recalls More Than 740,000 Vehicles Due to Dangerous Problem

General Motors (GM) - Get Free Report is recalling 740,000 trucks, sedans and SUVs due to a problem with the headlights. The automaker said that "under a combination of certain preconditions," the vehicles' daytime running lights may not deactivate when the headlights are on, potentially causing excess glare, according to a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 energy stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Top Speed

German-Built Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Is So Sexy, It'll Send Shockwaves To America

The custom Harley-Davidson culture is popular worldwide, but some countries (and their shops) continue to impress us regularly. Germany’s Thunderbike is one of these custom shops, and it’s given us crazy builds like this Street Bob inspired by the P-51 Mustang fighter jet. Today, we’re bringing you yet another breathtaking project, this time based on Harley-Davidson’s iconic thumper, the Fat Boy that's so good, it'll make waves all the way to America.
Joel Eisenberg

Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.

From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
Popculture

New Recall Affects Coffee Drinkers

AliExpress has recalled its blue cup heater coffee mug warmer timer heating coaster (AliExpress item number: 1005003229233125), which has a two-pin U.S. plug and a fixed mains supply cord. A three-pin travel adaptor was also included. According to gov.uk, there is a serious risk of electric shock because the creepage and clearance distance between the live and neutral input circuits are insufficient. Due to the lack of cord anchorage, the equipment does not meet the mechanical requirements to ensure persons, domestic animals, and property are not at risk. Furthermore, the mains plug did not meet the BS 1362 (the British Standard number for cartridge fuse links used in U.K. plug tops) dimensional and marking requirements and was not fitted with a fuse link. The product was found not to meet the Electrical Equipment (Safety) Regulations 2016 requirements and is no longer listed on AliExpress.
pv-magazine-usa.com

Sunrise brief: California pulls the plug on rooftop solar

Ultium Cells closes on $2.5 billion DOE loan for three U.S. battery manufacturing plants The battery cell manufacturing company is a joint venture of LG Energy Solution and General Motors. Meta procures 720 MW of solar for southeast data centers from Silicon Ranch Silicon Ranch will build, own, operate and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
MotorBiscuit

5 Most Reliable Used Mercedes-Benz Models

When shopping for your next car reliability matters. Here are the 5 most reliable used Mercedes-Benz models. The post 5 Most Reliable Used Mercedes-Benz Models appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
fox56news.com

How long do electric cars last?

) — Electric cars have surged in popularity due to high gas prices and the emergence of new all-electric vehicles across all major vehicle types. Because electric cars are a relatively new technology, prospective buyers may be curious about how long they can expect these cars to last. From...
Mashed

Elon Musk's Brother Is The Richest Chef You've Never Heard Of

When you hear the last name Musk, the business magnate and CEO of SpaceX, Elon Musk, who most recently became the owner of Twitter, probably springs to mind. However, few are aware that a second Musk brother exists, one who has become quite successful in the food world. Kimbal Musk, the South African-born chef and Musk family middle child is at the very top of the list of the world's richest chefs, according to a recent ranking by Stacker.
COLORADO STATE

