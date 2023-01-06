ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Prince's NFL Player Props: Najee Harris, Jared Goff and more Week 18 picks

By Prince J. Grimes
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CrPoF_0k5oNppf00

Week 18 is here, which means this is my last round of player props for the regular season. My only regret is that the momentum I have ending the season didn’t begin earlier.

Since Week 7, I’m 31-23 on prop picks. But an extremely rough start to the season (and missing Week 17) will rob me of an opportunity to get to .500.

No worries, though. The goal here is to finish up strong and take those good vibes into the playoffs like any good Super Bowl hopeful. Appropriately, all of this week’s picks are players in games with something on the line.

Week 16: 4-2

2022 record: 41-48

Evan Engram, Jacksonville Jaguars: Over 46.5 receiving yards (vs. Tennessee Titans)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WObtg_0k5oNppf00
AP Photo/Adam Hunger

No team has allowed more yardage to tight ends this season than the Titans. So Engram shouldn’t have a hard time eclipsing his season average of 46 yards, which he had done in three straight games prior to last week’s blowout of the Texans.

Jared Goff, Detroit Lions: Under 252.5 passing yards (at Green Bay Packers)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2POuGJ_0k5oNppf00
AP Photo/Rusty Jones

Lions-Packers is a huge game this week, but it may not be the shootout some people are expecting. Green Bay’s defense has been the catalyst of the team’s turnaround this year, and Goff only passed for 137 yards in Detroit’s earlier win over the Packers.

Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers: Over 73.5 rushing yards (vs. Cleveland Browns)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Anz0d_0k5oNppf00
AP Photo/Nick Wass

Harris’ carries have been up over the last three games, where he’s averaged over 80 yards, and I don’t expect that to change with a potential playoff spot on the line for Pittsburgh.

Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars: Over 255.5 passing yards (vs. Tennessee Titans)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bx5B9_0k5oNppf00
Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

The Titans have been stout against the run all year, but their pass defense has been weak. So why stop at just Engram when I can add the red-hot Lawrence to my picks too? The Jaguars are playing for the division title and will go all out.

Allen Lazard, Green Bay Packers: Over 49.5 receiving yards (vs. Detroit Lions)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SG5cG_0k5oNppf00
AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps

Going pack to Lions-Packers, Detroit’s pass defense isn’t nearly as good as Green Bay’s. I could see Lazard and/or Christian Watson hitting their overs, but I’ll pick the former because of his 17 targets over the last two games.

Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals: Over 52.5 rushing yards (vs. Baltimore Ravens)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gGLyn_0k5oNppf00
Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

This pick isn’t really an indictment of Baltimore’s run defense, which has been quite good this season. Rather, it’s an acknowledgement of how likely Mixon is to get a healthy dose of carries against a Ravens team that doesn’t score easily. Besides, if there’s anyone who wants to avoid the NFL’s solution to Baltimore not having a shot to win the AFC North with a win, it’s him.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Quay Walker got ejected from a must-win Packers game for stupidly shoving a trainer

Quay Walker was having one of the best games of his budding career in Week 18. The Green Bay Packers needed all of it. The rookie inside linebacker had helped patch a leaky run defense, helping to hold an explosive Detroit Lions offense to only 13 points through three quarters of a game the Packers needed to win in order to qualify for the NFL Playoffs. Then, with one immensely stupid decision, his night was over.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Doug Pederson takes subtle jab at Urban Meyer after Jaguars clinch AFC South

The Jacksonville Jaguars are the 2022 AFC South champions. Just one season removed from looking lost under the poor leadership of Urban Meyer, Doug Pederson has helped turn the revamped team around. They are bound for the postseason for the first time since the 2017 season following the worst record in the NFL in 2021 and four consecutive last-place finishes in the division standings.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Vikings Adam Thielen makes history in Week 18 vs. Bears

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen made history Sunday versus the Chicago Bears when he hauled in a four-yard touchdown pass from Kirk Cousins early in the first quarter to put the Vikings up 6-0. The touchdown reception was Thielen’s 55th in his career. He has now tied former Washington player Hugh Taylor for the third-most receiving touchdowns by an undrafted player in NFL history.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers WR George Pickens on winning the game and missing the playoffs: 'It's like a birthday party without the cake'

One of the best stories of the 2022 season has been the remarkable impact rookie wide receiver George Pickens has had on the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pickens propensity for highlight-reel-worthy catches is newsworthy and his future with quarterback Kenny Pickett looks bright. After the Steelers 28-14 win over the Cleveland Browns,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lions RB Jamaal Williams had the most hilarious 'SNF' intro and NFL fans loved it

One of the fun parts about the Sunday Night Football broadcast each week is that we get to hear players do their little introductions on the first drives of the game. Most of them usually just say their name, position and where they went to college but every now and then a player will have some fun with it and show off their personality. We’ve seen a bunch of great ones over the years.
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Michigan football RB transfers back into Big Ten East

His tenure in Ann Arbor never really took off, despite lavish practice reports. He gave it another go in the ACC, but now Christian Turner is back in the Big Ten. A member of the 2018 recruiting class and originally hailing from Buford (Ga.), Turner was set to take off with a starring role in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl that same year. After ripping off a long run early in the game, the play was called back with his toe stepping out of bounds.
ANN ARBOR, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Justin Jefferson breaks another NFL record

Another game, another record set by Minnesota Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson. This time, it was for receptions in the first three years of his career. With a 23 yard reception in the first quarter, Jefferson passed New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas with his 322nd reception in the first three seasons of a NFL career.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs' 2023 home and away opponents set

With the 2022 regular season campaign coming to an end, the Kansas City Chiefs’ home and away opponents for the 2023 NFL season have been finalized. The 2023 NFL schedule won’t officially be revealed until sometime in April, so we don’t have all the details on dates and times yet. However, now that the winners of various divisions have been determined, the Chiefs’ opponents for next year are officially set in stone.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rob Gronkowski donates to Damar Hamlin's charity in true 'Gronk' fashion

Rob Gronkowski went into full-on “Gronk” mode when donating to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s toy drive charity. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed on the football field during the Bills’ Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He was transferred to UC Medical Center and listed in critical condition, after having his heartbeat restored on the field.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

202K+
Followers
253K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy