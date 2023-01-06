Read full article on original website
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Quite mild through Wednesday, rain and snow mid-week
Expect a nice Monday afternoon as we get the new week started. Winds will be on the light side, and high temperatures will continue to run well above January averages. Our average high temperatures for the second week of January are in the lower 40s. Today’s highs in the 50s will be 10-15 degrees above that. In fact, far southern Kansas will likely top out in the lower 60s this afternoon!
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Chillier Saturday, milder Sunday well into next week.
After a mild Friday, temperatures will be cooler for the first half of the weekend as a weak disturbance tracks through the region. Please use caution while driving from northeast of Wichita to Emporia on the Turnpike, especially in the Flint Hills this morning with some patchy drizzle and freezing drizzle making for possible slick spots. Otherwise, the day began with some flurries in far northwest Kansas and a wintry mix in far northeast Kansas.
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Mild temperatures through midweek then rain and snow.
Temperatures were right on par yesterday with our seasonal average in the 40s, but we cooled off to the 20s thanks to mainly clear skies, light winds and a very dry air mass over the Central Plains. A chilly start to an otherwise pleasant Sunday. A chilly start will give way to a pleasant afternoon as temperatures jump into the 40s by lunchtime and continue to warm into the upper 40s Northwest to lower and middle 50s in southern Kansas this afternoon, well above our seasonal averages as southerly winds and abundant sunshine take over our forecast.
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Temps reset this weekend, tracking early wintry mix
After a mild Friday, temperatures will reset for the first half of the weekend as a weak disturbance tracks through the region. With the pressure drop, any aches and pains will be magnified until this moves away from us. Clouds have been filtered with sunshine today. Later tonight, areas of...
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Warm start to the week, showers arriving Wednesday
It was a beautiful day across the Sunflower State, with highs in the 50s and plenty of sunshine. High pressure to our south drives our forecast. Winds around high pressure move in a clockwise direction, pulling warm, southerly winds into the region. Clear and starry skies tonight will allow temperatures...
