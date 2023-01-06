ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

news9.com

Man Accused Of Leading Tulsa Police On Chase Arrested

Tulsa Police say a man is in custody on Monday accused of leading officers on an early-morning chase. Officers say they tried to stop a pickup truck near East 21st Street and South Garnett Road at around 2 a.m., but the driver refused to stop and sped off. Tulsa Police...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Search For Suspect Begins In Turley Double-Homicide

The search is on for a killer after two people were found dead behind a mobile home. The Tulsa County Sheriff's office said both victims were shot but they do not believe this was a murder-suicide. The victims are a woman and her landlord who were both found with gunshot wounds in a shed behind their mobile home.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
KRMG

Man, woman found dead in Turley identified

TURLEY, Okla. — A man and a woman were found dead in Turley Thursday night in what the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) is calling a “double murder.”. TCSO said a woman found the bodies of 52-year-old Harry Leroy McElfresh and 39-year-old Tiffany Dawn (Sheets) Culkins in a building behind a mobile home on 66th Street North near Highway 75 around 10:00 p.m. Thursday night.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
fox5ny.com

Police: 12-year-old Oklahoma girl stabs brother, 9, to death

OKLAHOMA - A 9-year-old boy was stabbed to death in Tulsa, Oklahoma by his 12-year-old sister, according to police. Officers were called Thursday night to a home in the 1000 block of 64th Pl. S. and found the boy being treated by paramedics. EMSA paramedics and Tulsa firefighters were performing CPR to the victim.
TULSA, OK
KOCO

Broken Arrow home where family of eight died has been demolished

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow home where a family of eight died has been demolished. Back in October, the bodies of eight people, including six children, were found in a house fire. Police said the family died as a result of a murder-suicide but never disclosed who was responsible for the deaths.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Neighbor reacts to death of 9-year-old boy in alleged sibling stabbing in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — “She’s losing two children at one time, her life, or the little girl’s life will never be the same, especially the little girl.”. A mother of three grown children in a neighboring apartment complex shared her reaction to the reported stabbing of a 9-year old boy at the River Bank Plaza Apartments. According to Tulsa Police, the 9-year-old died at the hospital overnight.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Broken Arrow Police Searching For 911 Dispatchers

Broken Arrow Police said there is a serious need for 911 dispatchers. "I don't know that I can put into words how important it is, we are the immediate first link within one to three rings for help," said dispatcher Lisa Smith. Smith has been a dispatcher in Broken Arrow...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
News On 6

1 Injured, Suspect Arrested After Alleged Road Rage Incident In Pryor

A man has been arrested after he allegedly physically assaulted a woman during a road rage incident in Pryor, according to the Pryor Creek Police Department. Police said at around 12:59 p.m. on Dec. 29, officers responded to a road rage incident between two vehicles near Park Street and South Elliott Street.
PRYOR, OK

