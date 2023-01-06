ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

thecomeback.com

Tom Brady looking at horrific financial situation

While Tom Brady’s time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will continue for at least one more game and his NFL career may or may not continue beyond this season, it’s safe to say it hasn’t been the best year for his personal life. Along with his marriage...
TAMPA, FL
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
iheart.com

Aaron Rodgers’ Arrogance Exposed

The Green Bay Packers are on an early summer vacation after losing a must win game to the Detroit Lions last night in their bid to make the NFL Playoffs. It’s clear to Doug Gottlieb, and should be to anyone who listened to Aaron Rodgers’ postgame news conference, that they were already looking past the Lions and did not show their opponents, or the NFL, the respect they deserved. It’s no wonder their season came to a premature end if that’s the attitude displayed by their esteemed leader in the huddle.
GREEN BAY, WI
dcnewsnow.com

SI:AM | The Bills Rally Around Damar Hamlin in an Emotional Win

You couldn’t have scripted a better return to the field for the Bills. Good morning, I’m Dan Gartland. I still can’t believe what Nyheim Hines did yesterday. If you're reading this on SI.com, you can sign up to get this free newsletter in your inbox each weekday at SI.com/newsletters.
BUFFALO, NY
dcnewsnow.com

A Rare Wrestling Best-of-Seven Comes Down to This

The Young Bucks weren’t sold on the idea of a seven-match series at first, but it’s gone better than they expected. SI.com’s Week in Wrestling is published every week and provides beneath-the-surface coverage of the business of pro wrestling. It’s winner-take-all at the Forum. There is...
INGLEWOOD, CA
dcnewsnow.com

Browns Make Significant Personnel Move Following Season Finale

Cleveland addressed defensive leadership concerns immediately after a disappointing 7-10 season. The Browns aren't wasting any time following a disappointing 7-10 season, one that started with playoff aspirations and ended at the bottom of the AFC North. Just hours after a 28-14 loss to Pittsburgh, Cleveland fired Joe Woods, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Woods has been the Browns' defensive coordinator since 2020, the only defensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski has had in his tenure.
CLEVELAND, OH
dcnewsnow.com

Bulls-Celtics NBA Odds, Spread, Over/Under and Prop Bets

Spread, over/under and prop bets for Monday’s Bulls-Celtics game in Boston. The Celtics are nearly double-digit favorites. The fourth and final matchup between the Bulls and Celtics of the season tips off Monday night at TD Garden. Chicago leads the series, 2–1, and the home team has won each...
CHICAGO, IL

