Pittsburgh, PA

Pgh Hockey Now

Molinari: Want to Revive Power Play? Try Changing Personnel

Mike Sullivan’s loyalty to the most-tenured members of the Pittsburgh Penguins — and some of their long-serving teammates — is understandable. Probably even commendable. After all, he’s won Stanley Cups with the likes of Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang, Jake Guentzel, Bryan Rust and Brian Dumoulin, and they continue to make up much of the foundation of his team,
PITTSBURGH, PA
IBWAA

Do The Pittsburgh Pirates Have A Plan?

There is a substantial disconnect between the romanticized fairy-tale swashbucklers of Robert Louis Stephenson and J.M. Barrie and the reality of actual piracy in the colonial Americas. They didn’t say, “ARRR,” rarely buried their treasure, and usually got captured and executed. Instead of charming antiheroes, they were mostly just amoral jerks with terrible hygiene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pgh Hockey Now

Tristan Jarry Placed on IR; Mark Friedman Returned to WBS

On the Pittsburgh Penguins’ day off Wednesday, GM Ron Hextall did a little housekeeping with salary cap ramifications. Forward Ryan Poehling and goaltender Tristan Jarry were placed on injured reserve retroactively to Dec. 30 and Jan. 2, respectively. The Penguins returned defenseman Mark Friedman to the WBS Penguins. Friedman,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pgh Hockey Now

The Ice Guys NHL Betting Show – Monday, January 9

The Ice Guys NHL Hockey betting show presented by National Hockey Now for Monday, January 9 as Ian Cameron goes on a solo mission on today’s show to preview and analyze the Monday NHL card from a betting perspective. Get 20% OFF @manscaped + Free Shipping with promo code...
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Grades: ‘Real Important’ Win, Power Play Struggles Again (+)

TEMPE, Ariz. — The Arizona Coyotes aren’t the best team the Pittsburgh Penguins will face this season. In fact, they are one of the worst. Arizona took away the fun zones but made a couple of crucial mistakes. And for the first time in 2023, it was the Penguins that buried another team’s mistakes in the back of the net. The Penguins beat Arizona, 4-1, at Mullett Arena.
PITTSBURGH, PA
markerzone.com

MATT MURRAY CAUGHT TOYING WITH HIS NET DURING LIVE PLAY

Earlier this season, Matt Murray was called out by Minnesota Wild head coach Dean Evason for deliberately dislodging his net while the opposition held offensive zone possession. On Sunday night, Murray was captured on video toying with his net while play was live, generating questions from fans among other inquiries.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Sports

Steelers end up with de facto first-round pick in 2023 NFL Draft from Chase Claypool trade with Bears

Despite completing their piece of the puzzle and beating the Browns in Week 18, the Steelers' season came to a close as they found themselves on the outside looking in on the postseason. Pittsburgh needed a win along with losses by both the Patriots and Dolphins to squeak in as the No. 7 seed in the AFC. They got a loss from New England, but Miami was able to secure a win over the Jets in the final seconds of the fourth quarter, which dashed the Steelers' hopes of a postseason berth.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pgh Hockey Now

Pgh Hockey Now

Pittsburgh, PA
