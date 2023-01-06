ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jordan Spieth politely let a golf fan know his gambling chatter was a little loud after sinking a putt

Jordan Spieth is no fool. He knows a good percentage of fans at the golf course have their own stakes on the results of the game he’s playing.

He’d probably just appreciate it if they didn’t talk about their bets so loud that he can hear it while attempting to putt.

In the first round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions on Thursday, he had to give that reminder to a couple fans after sinking a putt for par on the green of hole No. 12. And he was so cool about it, he even gave the two fans a fist bump afterwards.

“I appreciate the exchange of money — I’d be doing the same thing — but I can just hear your gambling right off the back of the green,” Spieth said.

After the fan said sorry, he gave him an “all good.” And that was that. It was handled well by all parties, and I’m guessing the decibels came down on the gambling talk after that.

Spieth finished the round tied for 11th at 6-under. He has +2000 odds to win at Tipico Sportsbook, tied for eighth in the field.

