Effective: 2023-01-09 20:30:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 12:20:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Contra Costa FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following counties, Alameda, Contra Costa, San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara. * WHEN...Until 400 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. River or stream flows are elevated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 952 AM PST, Flooding is already occurring in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include San Jose, San Francisco, Oakland, Fremont, Hayward, Sunnyvale, Concord, Santa Clara, Berkeley, Richmond, Antioch, Daly City, San Mateo, San Leandro, Livermore, Redwood City, Mountain View, Alameda, San Ramon and Pleasanton. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO