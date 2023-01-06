ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

KPVI Newschannel 6

New Texas law lowers property taxes for seniors and disabled

TEXARKANA, Texas – A new Texas property tax revision is welcome news for disabled and senior citizen homeowners. Senate Bill 12 was written by Sen. Paul Bettencourt which limits the amount a school district can levy on property taxes of an elderly or disabled homeowner. This bill was written...
TEXAS STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Local senators to lead education, agriculture committees

As the Nebraska Legislature gathered to organize itself Wednesday, lawmakers elected two area senators to lead the Education and Agriculture committees, respectively. Twenty-six lawmakers were sworn into office Wednesday, including nine re-elected senators, 16 newly elected senators and one newly appointed senator, according to the Nebraska Legislature website. Lawmakers elected...
NEBRASKA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Rasmusson sworn into State Senate

ST. PAUL – On Tuesday, Jan. 3, Senator Jordan Rasmusson (R-Fergus Falls) was sworn in for his first term in the Minnesota State Senate. Senator Rasmusson represents Senate District 9, which includes communities in Douglas, Grant, Otter Tail, Traverse and Wilkin counties. “It is the greatest privilege to represent...
MINNESOTA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Relationship with 'needy' Trump a complex part of Sasse political legacy

OMAHA -- With Ben Sasse's resignation from the U.S. Senate now official, he knows his relationship with former President Donald Trump will be a big and complicated part of his political legacy. A reliable conservative who voted with Trump 85% of the time, the Republican senator fought to confirm Trump’s...
NEBRASKA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Shapiro taps Khalid Mumin for Pa. secretary of education

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania Gov.-Elect Josh Shapiro announced Monday the former Reading School District superintendent is his pick for the state's top education post. Khalid Mumin will be the next secretary of education when Shapiro takes office next week. "It is an honor to serve Governor-Elect Shapiro and the people...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Expense credit applications exceed legislative cap

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Revenue has announced that, on Jan. 3, taxpayer applications for the popular Georgia Education Expense Credit exceeded the $120 million cap on tax credits available in 2023. Applications submitted by the Georgia GOAL Scholarship Program, Georgia’s largest student scholarship organization, totaled $72.6 million.
GEORGIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Iowa graduate presides over speaker-less House

Frustration mounted after a third day of voting failed to break a stalemate as of Thursday evening between GOP factions in the U.S. House over the election of Kevin McCarthy as House speaker. Iowa's U.S. House members continued to back McCarthy in a chamber that remained paralyzed, unable to elect...
IOWA STATE

