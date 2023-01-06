Read full article on original website
Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’
The man behind the rally before the Capitol riot urged Congress to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene. The post Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’ appeared first on NewsOne.
Biden told Supreme Court he didn't need permission from Congress to cancel student loans, it was his executive authority
Editor's Note: At least four paragraphs were mistakenly duplicated in the story during processing, and this has now been corrected. President Biden has told the Supreme Court that he did not require Congress authorization for the Student Loan Cancellation program, as he acted within his executive authority.
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Says First Priority for House Republicans Is To Repeal Recruitment of 87,000 IRS Agents
MTG delighted that Kevin McCarthy is finally House Speaker. Following the debacle within the House of Representatives last week, that saw repeated inconclusive votes to nominate the new Speaker of the House, Republican Kevin McCarthy was finally voted into the position on Saturday January 7.
New Texas law lowers property taxes for seniors and disabled
TEXARKANA, Texas – A new Texas property tax revision is welcome news for disabled and senior citizen homeowners. Senate Bill 12 was written by Sen. Paul Bettencourt which limits the amount a school district can levy on property taxes of an elderly or disabled homeowner. This bill was written...
Local senators to lead education, agriculture committees
As the Nebraska Legislature gathered to organize itself Wednesday, lawmakers elected two area senators to lead the Education and Agriculture committees, respectively. Twenty-six lawmakers were sworn into office Wednesday, including nine re-elected senators, 16 newly elected senators and one newly appointed senator, according to the Nebraska Legislature website. Lawmakers elected...
Rasmusson sworn into State Senate
ST. PAUL – On Tuesday, Jan. 3, Senator Jordan Rasmusson (R-Fergus Falls) was sworn in for his first term in the Minnesota State Senate. Senator Rasmusson represents Senate District 9, which includes communities in Douglas, Grant, Otter Tail, Traverse and Wilkin counties. “It is the greatest privilege to represent...
Relationship with 'needy' Trump a complex part of Sasse political legacy
OMAHA -- With Ben Sasse's resignation from the U.S. Senate now official, he knows his relationship with former President Donald Trump will be a big and complicated part of his political legacy. A reliable conservative who voted with Trump 85% of the time, the Republican senator fought to confirm Trump’s...
Shapiro taps Khalid Mumin for Pa. secretary of education
HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania Gov.-Elect Josh Shapiro announced Monday the former Reading School District superintendent is his pick for the state's top education post. Khalid Mumin will be the next secretary of education when Shapiro takes office next week. "It is an honor to serve Governor-Elect Shapiro and the people...
Expense credit applications exceed legislative cap
ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Revenue has announced that, on Jan. 3, taxpayer applications for the popular Georgia Education Expense Credit exceeded the $120 million cap on tax credits available in 2023. Applications submitted by the Georgia GOAL Scholarship Program, Georgia’s largest student scholarship organization, totaled $72.6 million.
Iowa graduate presides over speaker-less House
Frustration mounted after a third day of voting failed to break a stalemate as of Thursday evening between GOP factions in the U.S. House over the election of Kevin McCarthy as House speaker. Iowa's U.S. House members continued to back McCarthy in a chamber that remained paralyzed, unable to elect...
Iowa Congressman Randy Feenstra responds to Kevin McCarthy being elected Speaker of the House
HULL, Iowa — For 15 rounds, over the course of several days, Rep. Randy Feenstra, R-Hull, cast a vote for Rep. Kevin McCarthy as the Speaker of the House for the 118th session of Congress. It was the 15th round of voting, late into Friday night, that won the...
