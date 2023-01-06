ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowboys' Penalty Issues Fixed? Does Coach Get 'Credit'?

By Adam Schultz
The Dallas Cowboys were racking up penalties, but over the last five games, a fix ... and Mike McCarthy credits the players for the turnaround.

"The Dallas Cowboys'' and "Penalties'' ... Can you name a more iconic duo during the last year-and-a-half of NFL football?

OK, that's a little harsh. But in 2021, Dallas was the league's most penalized team. And through the first 11 games of the year, Dallas still had a severe problem with penalties.

It's getting better. Why?

"It's purely 110-percent coaching," coach Mike McCarthy said with a smile.

Often, the self-inflicted wounds hindered the Cowboys to the extent where it was becoming national-media-worthy . But over the last five games, something seems to have changed, and the penalty numbers have drastically declined.

So, seriously ... why?

Said McCarthy: "I just think it's a credit to our players. It's just like anything. You go through corrections, emphasize things on a daily basis. You always have growing pains. I don't care how long you coach in this league, especially the way the leagues is going with younger players. Obviously, we've been playing younger players a lot the last two years."

Younger players a problem? Potentially.

The Cowboys, through 11 games, had penalty totals of 10 twice, along with a nine-penalty game, and a whopping 13-penalty game vs. the New York Giants.

But over the last month, those numbers have declined drastically. Dallas has not had more than four penalties in a game and has a total of just 15 in five games.

Maybe there is an increased focus? More self-discipline?

"You just stay the course,'' McCarthy said noting that his players "have done a great job amongst themselves. You could hear the chatter in practice when things aren't the way they should be. We've implemented a couple of things just to emphasize it even more. But I think our players have been super-cognition of it, the urgency is definitely there. We know how they can hold you back.

Self-awareness has been preached often at The Star , and the self-teachings and increased focus have paid dividends. And yes, McCarthy and staff deserve "some percentage'' of the credit.

