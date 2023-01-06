ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, WI

DA to review case of frozen Ashland man

By By Ashland Daily Press
The Country Today
The Country Today
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bRiI0_0k5oLmV800

Ashland County District Attorney David Meany will be asked to review the case of a man found dead in a snowbank in late December.

Ashland Police Chief Bill Hagstrom said his department is waiting on final toxicology reports on 25-year-old Bailey Zuniga, whose body was discovered by a passerby along Junction Road between Turner Road and Sanborn Avenue on Dec. 22.

Ashland Police Chief Bill Hagstrom said

Once the report is received, the case will go to Meany who will determine if further investigation or criminal charges are warranted, Hagstrom said.

Hagstrom said Zuniga suffered no obvious injuries, and a medical examiner will determine his precise cause of death. An initial exam showed Zuniga did not die of any trauma, Hagstrom said.

“It does sound like it was alcohol-related events,” Hagstrom said. “He got separated from the group he was with somehow. I don’t know more details than that. It doesn’t look like foul play, I can say that, but we will wait for the autopsy to be certain.”

Zuniga was not dressed for the weather, Hagstrom has said. Hagstrom did not know where Zuniga might have been headed because there are no retail businesses in the mostly residential area near Prentice Park.

Hagstrom said Zuniga grew up in the area and spent most of his life in Ashland, where he has family. He did not know if he was working in the area.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 21 Online

UPDATE: Missing Superior Teen Found

UPDATE (Jan. 10, 12:15 p.m.) — The missing 15-year-old girl from Superior has been found safe in a different state, according to the Superior Police Department. Destiny Stubblefield supposedly left her house with a friend last week and did not return home when expected. Through investigation police found she was in another state and notified that state’s authorities who then found her.
SUPERIOR, WI
FOX 21 Online

Duluth Police: Man Stabbed Girlfriend, 20, In Lincoln Park

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth police are investigating a stabbing of a 20-year-old woman who they say was caused by her boyfriend. FOX 21 got a tip about this crime and reached out to the police department around 4 p.m. Monday after not receiving a press release about any such crime. Details were eventually released after FOX 21 had to specifically tell the department’s public information officer that the crime was believed to have happened in the morning.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Locally Laid Egg Company Owner Talks About High Egg Prices

WRENSHALL, Minn. — Inflation has upped the prices on a lot of products at the grocery store, including eggs, but one farm in the Northland says it’s trying to keep prices down. The Locally Laid Egg Company has a farm in Wrenshall and also partners with Amish farms...
WRENSHALL, MN
WDIO-TV

Two arrested after an overnight assault in Duluth

Duluth police said three people have been treated for injuries after a stabbing from early Friday morning. Officers were called out around 3:30am to the 1200 block of W Arrowhead Road. The report was that two suspects broke into a home and stabbed people inside. A 53-year-old woman, 32-year-old woman,...
DULUTH, MN
drydenwire.com

5th Person Sentenced In Sawyer County Drug Bust Case

HAYWARD, WI (DrydenWire) -- The Court has sentenced Levon Smith, the 5th person charged in a Sawyer County drug bust from February 2021 following the execution of a search warrant due to suspected drug trafficking out of a Hayward residence. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid subscribers to...
SAWYER COUNTY, WI
B105

Canal Park Business Looking For Information Or Tips On Burglary Suspect

It's sad to see a small business get hurt like this in Duluth. For the second time, they've been burglarized and they are looking for the public's help. Lake Superior Art Glass is located at 357 Canal Park Drive in Duluth, Minnesota. They posted a Facebook update on Tuesday night asking for any tips on the person in the photo, or any tips on a vehicle that might have been behind the business.
DULUTH, MN
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Snowiest Place in Wisconsin

Wisconsin is among the coldest states in the US, having cold and long winters. However, the winters are also very snowy, with above-average annual snowfall. Which is the snowiest place in Wisconsin? Several places in Wisconsin (otherwise known as the Dairy State) get extremely snowy when the temperatures dip, but Hurley is the snowiest place in Wisconsin. It has an annual snowfall of 166 inches, extending up to 200 inches. This is almost six to seven times the country’s yearly snowfall of 28 inches.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Country Today

The Country Today

530
Followers
465
Post
57K+
Views
ABOUT

Eau Claire Press Company’s rural newspaper, The Country Today, was established in January 1977 and was designed to serve the agribusiness community of west-central Wisconsin. It began as a free-distribution newspaper, and in the summer of 1979 was converted to a paid-circulation publication. Today it is one of Wisconsin’s largest paid-circulation weekly newspapers with distribution throughout Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois and Michigan. In October 1983, The Country Today expanded to offer statewide coverage. In recent years, the newspaper has developed an online and social media presence that is updated regularly. The content of the paper reflects the diverse interests of a rural population. In addition to coverage of agricultural issues, The Country Today offers regular columns and features on options for small-acreage farms, outdoor news, horse news and other specialty coverage and recipes. The majority of the content is staff-produced. The Country Today maintains a staff of regional editors and advertising representatives across the state in addition to the Eau Claire office staff. Covering topics of importance to the rural reader in a timely fashion, The Country Today is a newspaper that cares about rural life.

 https://www.thecountrytoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy