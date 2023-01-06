DA to review case of frozen Ashland man

Ashland County District Attorney David Meany will be asked to review the case of a man found dead in a snowbank in late December.

Ashland Police Chief Bill Hagstrom said his department is waiting on final toxicology reports on 25-year-old Bailey Zuniga, whose body was discovered by a passerby along Junction Road between Turner Road and Sanborn Avenue on Dec. 22.

Once the report is received, the case will go to Meany who will determine if further investigation or criminal charges are warranted, Hagstrom said.

Hagstrom said Zuniga suffered no obvious injuries, and a medical examiner will determine his precise cause of death. An initial exam showed Zuniga did not die of any trauma, Hagstrom said.

“It does sound like it was alcohol-related events,” Hagstrom said. “He got separated from the group he was with somehow. I don’t know more details than that. It doesn’t look like foul play, I can say that, but we will wait for the autopsy to be certain.”

Zuniga was not dressed for the weather, Hagstrom has said. Hagstrom did not know where Zuniga might have been headed because there are no retail businesses in the mostly residential area near Prentice Park.

Hagstrom said Zuniga grew up in the area and spent most of his life in Ashland, where he has family. He did not know if he was working in the area.