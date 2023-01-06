ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, MI

Police: Man dies after falling between truck and trailer at Warren steel facility

By DeJanay Booth
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 3 days ago

WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police say a man has died on Thursday after he fell between a truck and trailer at a Warren steel facility.

The incident happened at the Super Steel Treating Company near Mound Road, south of 10 Mile Road. Firefighters were called to the facility for a trucker who was trapped after falling.

Police say the man was not employed by the company.

He was pronounced dead after he was freed.

An investigation is ongoing.

