ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

Authorities seize car involved in fatal New Year's Day hit-and-run in Oakland County

By Sara Powers
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aoh1S_0k5oLjqx00

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police have seized a car they believe was involved in a hit-and-run that killed a Shelby Township man on New Year's Day, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday.

According to police, they found a white BMW 3-Series sedan not far from the scene of the crash, which happened near Rochester Road and Whims Lane in Oakland Township .

Investigators say the vehicle involved would have likely sustained damage to its hood and front bumper and was missing the right front grille and part of the left front grille.

In addition to this, police say they have identified a person of interest, but no arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.

The crash happened at about 5:49 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1. The victim, Benjamin Kable, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Earlier this week, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office announced they believed a woman of Asian descent, in her mid-30s, was driving the BMW that struck and killed Kable.

Police say it is unknown if Kable was standing or walking in the roadway when he was hit. In addition, police say it is unknown if drug or alcohol use by Kable or the driver is unknown.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Detroit

MSP investigating shooting on Southfield Freeway after driver tried to run victim off the road

(CBS DETROIT) - State police are investigating after a lane dispute led to a shooting on Southfield Freeway Wednesday morning.The incident happened at about 6:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan 11, on the northbound Southfield Freeway exit to eastbound I-96.Police say when the victim was exiting, there was a lane dispute with another driver.The suspect driver attempted to force the victim off the road with their vehicle.After that, the suspect pulled next to the victim's vehicle and fired several shots at the victim.According to MSP, the victim's vehicle was struck multiple times, but the victim was not struck. The area was closed so police could search for shell casings, but it has since been reopened.No one was injured.The investigation is ongoing.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

31-year-old man found dead from gunshots in Oakland County apartment

PONTIAC, Mich. – A 31-year-old man was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds at an Oakland County apartment. Police said the discovery was made around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday (Jan. 10) at an apartment in the 60 block of Surrey Lane in Pontiac. A 31-year-old man’s body was found inside...
PONTIAC, MI
CBS Detroit

Reward offered for information after Pontiac man found fatally shot

PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to an arrest in connection to the fatal shooting of a Pontiac man on Tuesday.According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, a 31-year-old man's body was found at about 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, in an apartment located in the 60 block of Surrey Lane.The man had several gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.An autopsy is schedule and evidence was collected at the scene. Anyone with information about this crime or anyone suspicious activity happening in the area near the apartment on Tuesday is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.All tips will remain anonymous. 
PONTIAC, MI
CBS Detroit

Shelby Township police investigate "destruction of property" at Utica Cemetery

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police in Shelby Township say they are looking into the destruction of property reported at Utica Cemetery.Police say two incidents happened at about 4 p.m. on Jan. 5 and 8 a.m. on Jan. 6.Authorities did not immediately release details on the destruction.Anyone who saw suspicious people or vehicles at the cemetery is asked to call Detective Gibbs at 586-731-2121 ext. 367 or email tgibbs@shelbytwp.org.
SHELBY CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI
fox2detroit.com

Murder suspect found hiding under lawn chair in Wayne after police chase

WAYNE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A suspect wanted in connection with several murders led police on a chase Friday before he was caught hiding under a lawn chair at a Wayne home. According to Michigan State Police, troopers were conducting an operation where they looked for wanted violent criminals in Inkster when they spotted 34-year-old Kawan Taylor around 7:15 p.m.
WAYNE, MI
CBS Detroit

15-year-old charged in fatal shooting of Detroit teen

(CBS DETROIT) - A 15-year-old boy is charged in connection with a fatal shooting of a teen, also 15, in Detroit.According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, the juvenile is charged with second-degree murder, discharge at a building causing death and two counts of felony firearm.He is being charged as an adult and is adult designated, meaning the judge can convict him as a juvenile, an adult or a blended juvenile sentence with the option of an adult sentence if the teen is not rehabilitated. Prosecutors say at about 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 30, the juvenile allegedly fired shots into a hotel room in the 5770 block of Southfield Freeway, striking the victim. Police found the victim unresponsive in the hotel's restroom with a gunshot wound to the chest.He was pronounced dead at the scene.The juvenile was arrested on Jan. 4.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Video: Livingston County deputy stops fleeing vehicle from crossing over I-96

HOWELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Livingston County deputy utilized a ramming maneuver to keep a fleeing vehicle from going in the wrong direction on Interstate 96. Video of the incident was shared on the Livingston County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page. Police say at about 8:20 a.m. on Jan. 8, deputies attempted to stop a vehicle on the freeway near M-59 in Howell Township. The 2021 Toyota Rav4 displayed a stolen registration plate fled at a speed of 100 mph. Deputies say as Fowlerville police put out stop sticks, the vehicle crossed over the median on I-96. Police say the deputy "performed a PIT maneuver (precision immobilization technique)" and stopped the vehicle from traveling in the wrong direction.Watch the video below:A 34-year-old Detroit man was taken into custody. No injuries were reported, and the vehicle sustained minor damage.Police say the stolen plate belonged to a 2012 Ford Taurus. The vehicle driven by the suspect was reported stolen out of the Southfield Police Department.The incident is under investigation.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

3 Arrested after high speed chase

The Michigan State Police said they heard on a Detroit frequency that there were 40 vehicles involved in drag racing early Sunday morning. Troopers headed towards the intersection of Woodward and the Davison in Highland Park. Shortly after observing a group of Dodge Chargers, MSP attempted to make a traffic stop on one of the vehicles, but the drivers sped off immediately. According to MSP, the Charger shut off it's lights and ran through red lights. The troopers did not pursue based on a department policy, however, once the vehicle entered I-94, the high speed chase began. Troopers from MSP Brighton post were able to successfully stop the Charger with stop strips on I-94 near the Michigan Avenue exit in Ypsilanti. From there, the three suspects exited the vehicle and tried to get away on foot. Trooper 2, the MSP helicopter, was able to track the suspects on foot using thermal imaging. They were eventually found trying to hide inside of a dumpster nearby. The three suspects are Jackson residents, according to police. The three are in police custody and waiting to face charges. No injuries were reported from the high speed chase. 
HIGHLAND PARK, MI
CBS Detroit

Wayne County lawyer charged with stealing millions from Carhart heiress

(CBS DETROIT) - A Wayne County lawyer is charged after he was accused of stealing millions of dollars from his client, the late Gretchen Carhartt Valade.David Sutherland, 57, of Grosse Pointe Farms, is charged with one count of conducting a criminal enterprise, two counts of embezzling of $100,000 or more and one count of embezzlement.Sutherland was arraigned Wednesday in Grosse Pointe Farms Municipal Court and received a $250,000 cash or surety bond. He is required to surrender his passport and ordered to have a GPS tether.The hearing comes two weeks after Valade died at age 97."Mr. Sutherland abused his authority as an attorney and trusted advisor to steal millions from a long-time client and must be held accountable," Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement. "Our elderly populations are particularly susceptible to financial exploitations, and my Financial Crimes Division is prepared to hold these bad actors accountable for such egregious and illegal violations of their client's trust." Authorities say Sutherland was Valade's personal attorney and trustee. He allegedly used his position to embezzle millions of dollars from her trust, giving himself a series of loans without his client's permission.Sutherland is scheduled for a probable cause conference on Jan. 25.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
butlerradio.com

One Injured And Charged In Clinton Twp. Accident

A local motorist was injured following a one car crash that occurred Friday evening in Clinton Township. According to State Police, 55-year-old Paul Ford of Saxonburg was traveling on Knoch Road near Saxonburg Boulevard when his vehicle went off the roadway and struck a utility pole. Authorities say that Paul,...
SAXONBURG, PA
CBS Detroit

Macomb County woman charged in fatal shooting of ex-boyfriend

BRUCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A woman is charged with second-degree murder after she is accused of shooting her ex-boyfriend to death in her Bruce Township home.Prosecutors also charged 35-year-old Tyisha Wadlington with felony firearm. Wadlington was given a $1 million cash/surety bond and must wear a GPS tether if released.Officials say on Nov. 18, 2022, Wadlington allegedly shot her ex-boyfriend during an argument."Gun violence needs to stop in Macomb County and be fully eliminated entirely," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said in a press release.A probable cause conference is scheduled for Jan. 24.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
43K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy