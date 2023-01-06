Authorities seize car involved in fatal New Year's Day hit-and-run in Oakland County

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police have seized a car they believe was involved in a hit-and-run that killed a Shelby Township man on New Year's Day, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday.

According to police, they found a white BMW 3-Series sedan not far from the scene of the crash, which happened near Rochester Road and Whims Lane in Oakland Township .

Investigators say the vehicle involved would have likely sustained damage to its hood and front bumper and was missing the right front grille and part of the left front grille.

In addition to this, police say they have identified a person of interest, but no arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.

The crash happened at about 5:49 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1. The victim, Benjamin Kable, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Earlier this week, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office announced they believed a woman of Asian descent, in her mid-30s, was driving the BMW that struck and killed Kable.

Police say it is unknown if Kable was standing or walking in the roadway when he was hit. In addition, police say it is unknown if drug or alcohol use by Kable or the driver is unknown.