Jury Says former Public Defender is Victim of Discrimination

A white Brooklyn parole officer claims that she was racially discriminated against by colleagues who called her a “snowcone” and superiors who made it “impossible” for her to do her job. Samantha Rys, 51, filed a lawsuit in Manhattan Federal Court this week against her two supervisors, Sabrina Davis and Tanya Johnson, both of whom are black, alleging that they did nothing to protect her when one of her parolees began threatening to rape, kill and dismember her last year. Rys said that coworkers met her with disbelief and discrimination immediately after beginning her job as a parole officer in May...

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 16 DAYS AGO