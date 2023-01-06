U.S. stock markets exhibited first single-day impressive rally of 2023 on Friday as the three major stock indexes closed sharply higher. A lower wage rate and a contraction in services sector PMI raised hope that inflation is cooling in desired direction. At the same time, market participants remained optimistic that a resilient labor market will enable the Fed for a soft landing of the economy. For the week as a whole, these stock indexes ended in green too.

