Last year’s broad market selloff hasn’t stopped deals and acquisitions in some growing industries, with one such area being aerospace and defense firms. The Russian war on Ukraine has highlighted the rising use of drones in warfare, while the tech downturn may have also allowed firms to make acquisitions and partnerships in the burgeoning space. That includes two key stocks in ARKX, the ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF: Iridium Communications (IRDM.O) and Trimble Inc. (TRMB).

3 DAYS AGO