2 Dividend Aristocrat Stocks to Buy and Never Sell
A dividend aristocrat is a stock that is a member of the S&P500 that has raised dividend payments for at least 25 consecutive years. This filter alone is an effective way to identify companies with lasting brands, durable cash flow, and effective management. They make products or provide services you...
3 Soon-To-Be Dividend Kings
Many investors pivot to the Dividend Aristocrats when looking to generate an income stream. After all, it’s easy to understand why; these companies have upped their payouts for a minimum of 25 consecutive years, which displays their reliable nature. While that’s impressive, there’s even a step above the Dividend...
BlackRock Municipal Target Term Trust (BTT) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Monday, shares of BlackRock Municipal Target Term Trust (Symbol: BTT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $22.08, changing hands as high as $22.15 per share. BlackRock Municipal Target Term Trust shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BTT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Realty Income (O) Closes $1B Term Loan, Boosts Liquidity
Amid the rebounding retail real estate market, Realty Income O recently announced that it has closed a $1 billion multicurrency unsecured term loan. The move boosts the company’s liquidity position and financial flexibility. The loan has an initial maturity in January 2024 and can be prolonged by exercising two...
‘Impending Recession Will Be Shallow and Short’: Evercore Suggests 2 Stocks to Buy
As fears of high inflation and the threat of recession become the talk of the town, investors are turning to Wall Street experts for guidance, namely Julian Emanuel, Evercore ISI Chief Equity & Quantitative Strategist. Emanuel sees clues for an impending downturn, pointing out that the last market trough, this...
MPLX LP (MPLX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
MPLX LP (MPLX) closed at $33.59 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.91% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.02%. Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 3.81%...
Got $1,500? You Can Confidently Add These 3 Stocks to Your Portfolio
There's a lot of uncertainty about what's ahead for the economy and stock market. We could experience an economic downturn this year as rising interest rates to combat inflation begin to impact the economy. That could send stock prices even lower, making it hard to know where to invest. However,...
3 Oversold Stocks to Top Your Watch List for 2023
With the dawning of 2023 comes new reasons for optimism after a rough year in the stock market in 2022. The time of tax loss harvesting for last year is behind us, and new IRA and 401(k) limits for the year bring with them the potential for new money headed into stocks.
FTX reaches agreement over U.S. and Bahamas bankruptcy proceedings
Updates with background and details on cooperation. Jan 6 (Reuters) - FTX and its affiliated debtors said the cryptocurrency exchange's U.S. bankruptcy estate and the liquidators of its affiliated operations in the Bahamas reached an agreement to coordinate their operations. The two sides will work to share information, secure property...
Is Atmos Energy (ATO) Stock Outpacing Its Utilities Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Utilities stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Atmos Energy (ATO) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Utilities sector should help us answer this question.
UUUU Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average
In trading on Monday, shares of Energy Fuels Inc (Symbol: UUUU) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $6.78, changing hands as high as $6.82 per share. Energy Fuels Inc shares are currently trading up about 6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UUUU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Is Steel Dynamics (STLD) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Steel Dynamics (STLD) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Basic Materials peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Should Value Investors Buy Albertsons Companies (ACI) Stock?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Of these, value investing is easily one of the...
SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Monday, shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (Symbol: SITE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $126.59, changing hands as high as $129.54 per share. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SITE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Four Corners (FCPT) Sells Pennsylvania Asset, Banks on Growth
Four Corners Property Trust FCPT recently announced the disposition of a Red Lobster property in Pennsylvania for $5.1 million. This comes after the last month’s announcement of a disposition of a Red Lobster property in Ohio for $4.9 million. As part of its strategic efforts, Four Corners plans to...
Are Investors Undervaluing Performance Food Group (PFGC) Right Now?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none...
Are Finance Stocks Lagging Aflac (AFL) This Year?
The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Aflac (AFL) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Aflac is one of 872 individual...
Here's Why Penske Automotive (PAG) is a Strong Value Stock
Taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for new and old investors, and Zacks Premium offers many different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, the research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor.
Why Avis Budget Group (CAR) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. The popular research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor, giving you access...
DCP Midstream Partners, LP (DCP) Soars 6.7%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
DCP Midstream Partners, LP (DCP) shares ended the last trading session 6.7% higher at $41.95. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 1.9% gain over the past four weeks. DCP Midstream Partners’ shares rallied...
