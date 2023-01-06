Read full article on original website
2 Dividend Aristocrat Stocks to Buy and Never Sell
A dividend aristocrat is a stock that is a member of the S&P500 that has raised dividend payments for at least 25 consecutive years. This filter alone is an effective way to identify companies with lasting brands, durable cash flow, and effective management. They make products or provide services you...
3 Soon-To-Be Dividend Kings
Many investors pivot to the Dividend Aristocrats when looking to generate an income stream. After all, it’s easy to understand why; these companies have upped their payouts for a minimum of 25 consecutive years, which displays their reliable nature. While that’s impressive, there’s even a step above the Dividend...
Got $1000? 2 No Brainer Stocks to Buy in 2023.
For many investors, $1,000 is a solid amount of money. And with the S&P 500 down by 20% over the last year, now is a great time to shop for deals in the market. Let's discuss reasons why Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Phillip Morris International (NYSE: PM) could turn your money into significantly more over the long term.
Realty Income (O) Closes $1B Term Loan, Boosts Liquidity
Amid the rebounding retail real estate market, Realty Income O recently announced that it has closed a $1 billion multicurrency unsecured term loan. The move boosts the company’s liquidity position and financial flexibility. The loan has an initial maturity in January 2024 and can be prolonged by exercising two...
Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - NOAH
In trading on Monday, shares of Noah Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NOAH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $17.05, changing hands as high as $17.26 per share. Noah Holdings Ltd shares are currently trading up about 4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NOAH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
‘Impending Recession Will Be Shallow and Short’: Evercore Suggests 2 Stocks to Buy
As fears of high inflation and the threat of recession become the talk of the town, investors are turning to Wall Street experts for guidance, namely Julian Emanuel, Evercore ISI Chief Equity & Quantitative Strategist. Emanuel sees clues for an impending downturn, pointing out that the last market trough, this...
MPLX LP (MPLX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
MPLX LP (MPLX) closed at $33.59 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.91% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.02%. Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 3.81%...
3 Oversold Stocks to Top Your Watch List for 2023
With the dawning of 2023 comes new reasons for optimism after a rough year in the stock market in 2022. The time of tax loss harvesting for last year is behind us, and new IRA and 401(k) limits for the year bring with them the potential for new money headed into stocks.
Stock Market News for Jan 9, 2023
U.S. stock markets exhibited first single-day impressive rally of 2023 on Friday as the three major stock indexes closed sharply higher. A lower wage rate and a contraction in services sector PMI raised hope that inflation is cooling in desired direction. At the same time, market participants remained optimistic that a resilient labor market will enable the Fed for a soft landing of the economy. For the week as a whole, these stock indexes ended in green too.
Look Under The Hood: IYY Has 18% Upside
Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (Symbol: IYY), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $111.46 per unit.
Here's Why Penske Automotive (PAG) is a Strong Value Stock
Taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for new and old investors, and Zacks Premium offers many different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, the research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor.
Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Home Depot (HD) Stock?
Investors in The Home Depot HD need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Jan 20, 2023 $600.00 Put had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows...
SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Monday, shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (Symbol: SITE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $126.59, changing hands as high as $129.54 per share. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SITE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Are Investors Undervaluing Essent Group (ESNT) Right Now?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more...
How MongoDB Stock Gained 28.9% Last Month
Shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) rose by 28.9% in December 2022, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The developer of next-generation database management systems shocked Wall Street with fantastic third-quarter results early in the month, and as of early January, the stock has held onto a large portion of the gains that followed that report.
Moody's Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for MCO
In trading on Friday, shares of Moody's Corp. (Symbol: MCO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $289.39, changing hands as high as $289.65 per share. Moody's Corp. shares are currently trading up about 4.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MCO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Wall Street Analysts Think Core & Main (CNM) Could Surge 32.76%: Read This Before Placing a Bet
Shares of Core & Main (CNM) have gained 0.4% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $20.76, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $27.56 indicates a potential upside of 32.8%.
Okta (OKTA) Just Overtook the 20-Day Moving Average
Okta (OKTA) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, OKTA crossed above the 20-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend. The 20-day simple moving average is a well-liked trading tool because it provides a look back...
Are Investors Undervaluing International Game Technology (IGT) Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Looking at...
Phillips 66 (PSX) to Acquire All Public DCP Midstream Units
Phillips 66 PSX entered an agreement to increase its stake in DCP Midstream LP DCP, one of Colorado’s largest oil and gas businesses. Phillips 66 will purchase all of the public common units of DCP Midstream for $3.8 billion. The acquisition will double its stake in DCP Midstream to 86.8%.
