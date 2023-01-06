Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (Symbol: IYY), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $111.46 per unit.

5 HOURS AGO