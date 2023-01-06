Read full article on original website
2 Dividend Aristocrat Stocks to Buy and Never Sell
A dividend aristocrat is a stock that is a member of the S&P500 that has raised dividend payments for at least 25 consecutive years. This filter alone is an effective way to identify companies with lasting brands, durable cash flow, and effective management. They make products or provide services you...
3 Soon-To-Be Dividend Kings
Many investors pivot to the Dividend Aristocrats when looking to generate an income stream. After all, it’s easy to understand why; these companies have upped their payouts for a minimum of 25 consecutive years, which displays their reliable nature. While that’s impressive, there’s even a step above the Dividend...
MPLX LP (MPLX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
MPLX LP (MPLX) closed at $33.59 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.91% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.02%. Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 3.81%...
Realty Income (O) Closes $1B Term Loan, Boosts Liquidity
Amid the rebounding retail real estate market, Realty Income O recently announced that it has closed a $1 billion multicurrency unsecured term loan. The move boosts the company’s liquidity position and financial flexibility. The loan has an initial maturity in January 2024 and can be prolonged by exercising two...
3 Oversold Stocks to Top Your Watch List for 2023
With the dawning of 2023 comes new reasons for optimism after a rough year in the stock market in 2022. The time of tax loss harvesting for last year is behind us, and new IRA and 401(k) limits for the year bring with them the potential for new money headed into stocks.
Got $1000? 2 No Brainer Stocks to Buy in 2023.
For many investors, $1,000 is a solid amount of money. And with the S&P 500 down by 20% over the last year, now is a great time to shop for deals in the market. Let's discuss reasons why Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Phillip Morris International (NYSE: PM) could turn your money into significantly more over the long term.
Buy Conagra Brands (CAG) and Lamb Weston (LW) Stock After Impressive Earnings?
Conagra Brands CAG and Lamb Weston LW crushed their fiscal second-quarter earnings expectations yesterday. With both Conagra and Lamb Weston stocks recently hitting their 52-week highs, let’s see if it’s time to buy and ride the momentum after their impressive quarters. Overview & Q2 Reports. Lamb Weston’s impressive...
‘Impending Recession Will Be Shallow and Short’: Evercore Suggests 2 Stocks to Buy
As fears of high inflation and the threat of recession become the talk of the town, investors are turning to Wall Street experts for guidance, namely Julian Emanuel, Evercore ISI Chief Equity & Quantitative Strategist. Emanuel sees clues for an impending downturn, pointing out that the last market trough, this...
Are Finance Stocks Lagging Aflac (AFL) This Year?
The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Aflac (AFL) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Aflac is one of 872 individual...
Four Corners (FCPT) Sells Pennsylvania Asset, Banks on Growth
Four Corners Property Trust FCPT recently announced the disposition of a Red Lobster property in Pennsylvania for $5.1 million. This comes after the last month’s announcement of a disposition of a Red Lobster property in Ohio for $4.9 million. As part of its strategic efforts, Four Corners plans to...
Should Value Investors Buy Albertsons Companies (ACI) Stock?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Of these, value investing is easily one of the...
FTX reaches agreement over U.S. and Bahamas bankruptcy proceedings
Updates with background and details on cooperation. Jan 6 (Reuters) - FTX and its affiliated debtors said the cryptocurrency exchange's U.S. bankruptcy estate and the liquidators of its affiliated operations in the Bahamas reached an agreement to coordinate their operations. The two sides will work to share information, secure property...
Why Avis Budget Group (CAR) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. The popular research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor, giving you access...
Stock Market News for Jan 9, 2023
U.S. stock markets exhibited first single-day impressive rally of 2023 on Friday as the three major stock indexes closed sharply higher. A lower wage rate and a contraction in services sector PMI raised hope that inflation is cooling in desired direction. At the same time, market participants remained optimistic that a resilient labor market will enable the Fed for a soft landing of the economy. For the week as a whole, these stock indexes ended in green too.
Is Atmos Energy (ATO) Stock Outpacing Its Utilities Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Utilities stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Atmos Energy (ATO) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Utilities sector should help us answer this question.
Is Steel Dynamics (STLD) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Steel Dynamics (STLD) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Basic Materials peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Home Depot (HD) Stock?
Investors in The Home Depot HD need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Jan 20, 2023 $600.00 Put had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows...
Are Investors Undervaluing International Game Technology (IGT) Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Looking at...
How MongoDB Stock Gained 28.9% Last Month
Shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) rose by 28.9% in December 2022, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The developer of next-generation database management systems shocked Wall Street with fantastic third-quarter results early in the month, and as of early January, the stock has held onto a large portion of the gains that followed that report.
Wall Street Analysts Think Marvell (MRVL) Is a Good Investment: Is It?
The recommendations of Wall Street analysts are often relied on by investors when deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock. Media reports about these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts changing their ratings often affect a stock's price. Do they really matter, though?. Before we discuss the reliability of brokerage...
