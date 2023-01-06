Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
Jim Cramer says these 7 stocks will be winners in 2023
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Tuesday gave investors a list of stocks that he believes will perform well next year. Stocks rose on Tuesday and ended a four-day streak of losses for the market. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday gave investors a list of stocks that he believes will perform...
CNBC
Jim Cramer predicts these 10 Dow stocks will perform well in 2023
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday offered investors a collection of stocks that he believes will perform well this year. All of his picks are listed in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. "These companies tend to make things or do stuff at a profit while returning capital to shareholders, all with...
7 ‘Strong Buy’ Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks May Be Huge 2023 Winners
These seven stocks from Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway portfolio are dividend-paying market leaders that appear poised to not only thrive in the higher interest rate environment but could very possibly benefit in 2023.
NASDAQ
2 Dividend Aristocrat Stocks to Buy and Never Sell
A dividend aristocrat is a stock that is a member of the S&P500 that has raised dividend payments for at least 25 consecutive years. This filter alone is an effective way to identify companies with lasting brands, durable cash flow, and effective management. They make products or provide services you...
1 Dividend Stock to Buy Now and Retire on Later
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) continued its business momentum in the third quarter of fiscal 2022, driven by steady demand for its products and innovative, advancing portfolio and pipeline. Moreover, the...
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 energy stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
msn.com
3 Dividend Stocks You Can Invest Confidently in Right Now
To invest confidently, an investor should feel comfortable with a company's ability to maintain its earnings, debt obligations, and dividend payments, and ideally, continue growing. In an uncertain economic environment, that can prove challenging as impacts from weakened demand and spending aren't fully known. It may not seem like there...
NASDAQ
The Dow's Biggest Dividends: Here Are 2023's Dogs.
Looking for the Dogs of the Dow, 2023 edition? You came to the right place. We'll explore these 10 blue-chip dividend bargains in a moment. Collectively, they are yielding 4.5%! But first, a quick recap of the strategy and homage to its 2022 "mini miracle." Last year was a dumpster...
NASDAQ
MPLX LP (MPLX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
MPLX LP (MPLX) closed at $33.59 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.91% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.02%. Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 3.81%...
NASDAQ
3 Oversold Stocks to Top Your Watch List for 2023
With the dawning of 2023 comes new reasons for optimism after a rough year in the stock market in 2022. The time of tax loss harvesting for last year is behind us, and new IRA and 401(k) limits for the year bring with them the potential for new money headed into stocks.
NASDAQ
3 Soon-To-Be Dividend Kings
Many investors pivot to the Dividend Aristocrats when looking to generate an income stream. After all, it’s easy to understand why; these companies have upped their payouts for a minimum of 25 consecutive years, which displays their reliable nature. While that’s impressive, there’s even a step above the Dividend...
Zacks.com
Should You Retain Willis Towers (WTW) in Your Portfolio?
WTW - Free Report) has been benefiting from growing healthcare premiums, improved client retention, higher software sales and solid balance sheet. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings per share is pegged at $15.23, indicating year-over-year increases of 12.6%. The expected long-term earnings growth is pegged at 16%, better than the industry average of 11.3%.
NASDAQ
3 Reasons to Buy and Hold This High-Yield Dividend Stock
Investing in established companies with generous dividend policies can be a great strategy for investors seeking rising passive income. That's because such an investment philosophy can help investors sleep easier at night, knowing that their cash flow isn't subject to the whims of the fickle stock market. Darden Restaurants (NYSE:...
NASDAQ
Got $1,500? You Can Confidently Add These 3 Stocks to Your Portfolio
There's a lot of uncertainty about what's ahead for the economy and stock market. We could experience an economic downturn this year as rising interest rates to combat inflation begin to impact the economy. That could send stock prices even lower, making it hard to know where to invest. However,...
msn.com
A Bull Market Is Coming for Oil in 2023. Here Are 3 Top Stocks to Buy Now.
Crude oil prices started off the year red hot. Oil prices rallied from less than $80 a barrel to more than $125 a barrel following Russia's invasion of Ukraine earlier this year. However, crude has cooled off considerably since this summer, steadily falling back into the low $80s on macroeconomic concerns. That more than 20% plunge in crude oil prices means oil is in a bear market.
NASDAQ
Got $1000? 2 No Brainer Stocks to Buy in 2023.
For many investors, $1,000 is a solid amount of money. And with the S&P 500 down by 20% over the last year, now is a great time to shop for deals in the market. Let's discuss reasons why Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Phillip Morris International (NYSE: PM) could turn your money into significantly more over the long term.
msn.com
Dow Jumps 700 Points; S&P 500 Rises Over 2%
U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones gaining around 700 points on Friday. The Dow traded up 2.14% to 33,634.19 while the NASDAQ rose 2.54% to 10,566.63. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 2.30% to 3,895.60. Check This Out: AbbVie, Goldman Sachs And This...
NASDAQ
‘Impending Recession Will Be Shallow and Short’: Evercore Suggests 2 Stocks to Buy
As fears of high inflation and the threat of recession become the talk of the town, investors are turning to Wall Street experts for guidance, namely Julian Emanuel, Evercore ISI Chief Equity & Quantitative Strategist. Emanuel sees clues for an impending downturn, pointing out that the last market trough, this...
NASDAQ
Realty Income (O) Closes $1B Term Loan, Boosts Liquidity
Amid the rebounding retail real estate market, Realty Income O recently announced that it has closed a $1 billion multicurrency unsecured term loan. The move boosts the company’s liquidity position and financial flexibility. The loan has an initial maturity in January 2024 and can be prolonged by exercising two...
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Jan 9, 2023
U.S. stock markets exhibited first single-day impressive rally of 2023 on Friday as the three major stock indexes closed sharply higher. A lower wage rate and a contraction in services sector PMI raised hope that inflation is cooling in desired direction. At the same time, market participants remained optimistic that a resilient labor market will enable the Fed for a soft landing of the economy. For the week as a whole, these stock indexes ended in green too.
Comments / 0