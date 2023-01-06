Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/13/23, Hormel Foods Corp. (Symbol: HRL), Dime Community Bancshares Inc (Symbol: DCOM), and PNC Financial Services Group (Symbol: PNC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Hormel Foods Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.275 on 2/15/23, Dime Community Bancshares Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 1/24/23, and PNC Financial Services Group will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.50 on 2/5/23. As a percentage of HRL's recent stock price of $46.28, this dividend works out to approximately 0.59%, so look for shares of Hormel Foods Corp. to trade 0.59% lower — all else being equal — when HRL shares open for trading on 1/13/23. Similarly, investors should look for DCOM to open 0.73% lower in price and for PNC to open 0.91% lower, all else being equal.

9 HOURS AGO