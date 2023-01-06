Read full article on original website
Woman arrested for flashing gun in road rage incident
RANTOUL, Ill. (WICS) — A woman was arrested in Urbana and is facing charges of unlawful use of a weapon, disorderly conduct, and aggravated assault. The Urbana Police Department says Sashay S. Pirant, 37, of Rantoul, Illinois, displayed a handgun from the driver’s seat of a moving vehicle in a road rage incident on Tuesday, that occurred on Kirby Avenue between Neil and Fourth streets, Champaign.
18-year-old sentenced for shooting that injured 7-year-old
RANTOUL, Ill. (WICS) — A man has been sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections on Monday for a shooting in Rantoul that injured two young girls and three men. Moffett Deleon, 18, who was 16 at the time of his arrest was sentenced to eight years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
Man arrested for fleeing police with 2-year-old in car
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A Decatur man is facing charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, armed violence, aggravated fleeing and eluding, and endangering the life of a child. Police say they attempted to make a stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation. The vehicle originally stopped...
Police searching for suspect who damaged 8 air conditioning units
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Champaign County Police is searching for a suspect who damaged eight air conditioning units. We're told between 5 p.m. on December 16 and 3:20 a.m. on December 17, an unknown suspect damaged eight air conditioning units located in the parking area at 202 East Green Street in Champaign.
Hotel in Urbana robbed at knifepoint
URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — A hotel in Urbana was robbed at knifepoint on Sunday according to the Urbana Police Department. Police say an unknown person entered a Best Western and demanded money from a victim. The offender threatened the victim by displaying a weapon that looked like a knife.
Roads closed to accommodate first responders attending fire chief's funeral
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — County Highway 38 will be closed between Sawyer Road and Wood Street on Tuesday. The reason for the closure is to accommodate the first responders who will be attending Maroa Fire Chief Larry Peasley's funeral. The course will start at 8 a.m. and continue until...
Missing endangered woman from Normal
NORMAL, Ill. (WICS) — The Normal Police Department is searching for a woman who has not been seen or heard from by her family for 30 days. It is unknown where Julie Harris, 50, was last seen. Harris is described as 5 foot 4 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds,...
Fire chief honored in memorial after 43 years of service
MAROA, Ill. (WCCU) — There was an outpouring of love from family and colleagues of the late Maroa Fire Chief Larry Peasley on Tuesday morning at Peasley's memorial service. He died from a heart attack on January 4th. Lieutenant J.T. Grider said Chief Peasley was loving, supportive, and courageous...
Missing teen in Monticello located near Sangamon River
MONTICELLO,Ill. (WICS) — Police in Monticello and Piatt County found Kayden Kelley, 18, who went missing on Friday. Kelley was last seen on Bell Avenue in Monticello during the afternoon Friday possibly walking toward Allerton Park. Kelley was located by the Sangamon River. An Illinois State Police air unit...
Champaign ranked top 50 for bed bugs in U.S.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Orkin Pest control has released the worst bedbugs cities in the U.S. For a third year in a row, officials say Chicago, New York, and Philadelphia are ranked in the top three. Orkin says the list is based on treatment data from the metro areas...
Flags to fly half-staff in honor of Maroa Fire Chief
MAROA, Ill. (WICS) — Governor JB Pritzker has ordered all flags across the state to be flown at half-staff from sunrise on Monday, January 9th, till sundown Tuesday, January 10th in honor of fallen Maroa Fire Department, Chief Larry Peasley. On Wednesday, the Maroa Fire Department announced that Chief...
$150,000 donor-grant to Decatur Public Schools District #61 Prep Academy
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A $150,000 donor-advised grant was given to Decatur Public Schools District #61 on Wednesday. The donor-advised grant was from Dr. Elizabeth Jeffery and David Snoeyenbos to Decatur and it will support Decatur Public Schools Prep Academy. The grant funding will be distributed over two years,...
Illinois falls to #3 Ohio State on the road
Champaign, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Illinois women's basketball team falls in a close game against #3 Ohio State. Illinois entered this Big Ten showdown with a 13-2 record, with only one loss in conference play, against Indiana. Illinois off to a red hot start, leading at half, 47 to...
Cooperative Strategies makes final recommendation for replacing School of Choice
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — The process to replace Unit 4's current School of Choice program is almost complete. Cooperative Strategies made their final recommendation Monday night, and the board will vote later in the month. Cooperative Strategies has proposed four scenarios since September of last year, two of those...
Illinois women end 23-year AP Top 25 drought, LSU on rise
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Off to one of the best starts in school history, Illinois cracked The Associated Press Top 25 women’s basketball poll for the first time in 23 years on Monday. The Illini (14-3) are ranked No. 24 in their first Top 25 appearance since Nov....
St.Teresa's Mark Ramsey announces retirement
The two-time state championship coach at St.Teresa and Central A&M Mark Ramsey, announced on Wednesday that he will be retiring, as one of the winningest coaches in the Central Illinois area for high school football. Mark Ramsey and St. Teresa capped off a great season this November with a state...
