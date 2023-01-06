ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pawnee, IL

WCIA

Two arrested, guns seized in Springfield home raid

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people were arrested in Springfield last week and over a dozen guns were seized when the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office raided a home on Cedar St. as part of an ongoing burglary investigation. Sheriff Jack Campbell said the investigation started on Dec. 14 when deputies learned a utility terrain vehicle […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Man robbed in Springfield near 11th and South Grand

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Sangamon County Crime Stoppers is seeking information from the public about an aggravated battery, robbery, and theft that occurred near 11th and South Grand. The Springfield Police Department says around 2:13 a.m. on Jan. 7, the victim m was walking when they were approached by...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Two Springfield EMS workers charged with first-degree murder

This story has been updated with information from Springfield Police about the 911 call. SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Two Springfield emergency workers have been charged with first degree murder for improperly restraining a patient. Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright announced in a news conference Tuesday first-degree murder charges for Peggy Finley and Peter Cadigan […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

SPRINGFIELD, IL
wlds.com

SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Missing teen in Monticello located near Sangamon River

MONTICELLO,Ill. (WICS) — Police in Monticello and Piatt County found Kayden Kelley, 18, who went missing on Friday. Kelley was last seen on Bell Avenue in Monticello during the afternoon Friday possibly walking toward Allerton Park. Kelley was located by the Sangamon River. An Illinois State Police air unit...
MONTICELLO, IL
WCIA

Domestic altercation causes fire in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Battalion Chief Timothy May said the Decatur Fire Department responded to a fire caused by a domestic altercation on Sunday morning. Crews arrived on the scene at the 1100 block of E. Henderson Ave. around 5:00 a.m. They saw light smoke coming from the front door of the house. The fire […]
DECATUR, IL
foxillinois.com

Man convicted of aggravated domestic battery

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A man will serve jail time after being convicted of aggravated domestic battery. Aaron K. Fuller, 31, was found guilty after a 2-day trial before the Honorable Circuit Judge John Madonia. We're told the disturbance happened on May 14, 2020, in the 2000 block of...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

SPRINGFIELD, IL
wlds.com

Identity of Woman Who Perished in IL-104 Crash Near Pawnee Released

The Illinois State Police & Sangamon County Coroner’s Office have released more information about a 3-vehicle collision that took a Pawnee woman’s life yesterday in Southern Sangamon County. According to a State Police report, a 2014 Ford Explorer being driven by 33 year old Cassandra Prindle of Springfield...
PAWNEE, IL
foxillinois.com

Missing Macoupin County man found safe

MACOUPIN COUNTY, Ill. (WICS) — A Palmyra man who was reported missing on Sunday was found safe. The Macoupin County Sheriff's Office reported thatc has been found alive in Henderson County. Winters suffers from dementia. He is being checked by EMTs.
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
foxillinois.com

SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
foxillinois.com

Local Ward meeting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield residents in ward seven have the opportunity to share their concerns about their neighborhood. Mayor Jim Langfelder and Alderman Joe McMenamin are holding a community discussion Wednesday night for ward seven. People can not only share their thoughts they can also learn about the...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Assault weapon ban passes Illinois Senate and House

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A bill that would ban the sale and delivery of assault weapons in Illinois is now heading to Governor Pritzker's desk. The Illinois House of Representatives voted 68-41 for HB5471. The bill passed in the Illinois Senate 34-20 on Monday night and 68-41 in the...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Man arrested for fleeing police with 2-year-old in car

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A Decatur man is facing charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, armed violence, aggravated fleeing and eluding, and endangering the life of a child. Police say they attempted to make a stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation. The vehicle originally stopped...
DECATUR, IL
Effingham Radio

Altamont Man Found Deceased In Town Motel

On January 5, 2023 at approximately 12:35 pm, the Altamont Police Department and Rural Med EMS responded to the Altamont Motel in reference to an unresponsive male. The motel manager had not seen the individual for several days and checked the room. He found the occupant unresponsive on the floor. Emergency responders arrived and found a male deceased in room 111 at the motel. The Coroner’s office was called to the scene and identified the male as Thomas Weber, age 63 of Altamont, Illinois.
ALTAMONT, IL
foxillinois.com

Fire chief honored in memorial after 43 years of service

MAROA, Ill. (WCCU) — There was an outpouring of love from family and colleagues of the late Maroa Fire Chief Larry Peasley on Tuesday morning at Peasley's memorial service. He died from a heart attack on January 4th. Lieutenant J.T. Grider said Chief Peasley was loving, supportive, and courageous...
MAROA, IL

