Tarrant County, TX

CBS DFW

Arlington pedestrian fatality: 67-year-old killed crossing W. Pioneer Parkway

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A 67-year-old man was struck and killed by a car as he tried to cross W. Pioneer Parkway in Arlington. Officers found him lying unresponsive on the side of the road the evening of Jan. 9. Investigators said the man wasn't using a designated crosswalk when he was hit. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the Infiniti that struck the man stopped at the scene and was cooperative with investigators. He is not facing any criminal charges, police said. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will identify the deceased once next of kin is notified. The Arlington Police Department shared a reminder that pedestrians should always use traffic lights and designated crosswalks when crossing roadways.Cutting across a roadway is dangerous at all times of the day, but particularly when it's dark outside and visibility is reduced. 
ARLINGTON, TX
fox4news.com

Road rage leads to shooting on Fort Worth freeway

FORT WORTH, Texas - Police are looking for the shooter in a road rage incident in Fort Worth. Officers were called to a convenience store alongside the South Freeway near Missouri Avenue around 7 p.m. Tuesday. They found a man who’d been shot in the head but was still able...
FORT WORTH, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Woman killed in head-on crash near Denton

A Denton County woman died Sunday afternoon outside Denton in a head-on crash with another vehicle. About 3 p.m., a pickup was headed west on FM 1173, between Denton and Krum, when the driver braked and veered into the eastbound lane to avoid striking stopped traffic, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety. The pickup crashed head-on with an eastbound SUV.
DENTON, TX
fox4news.com

Fort Worth delays vote on extending teen curfew

FORT WORTH, Texas - The Fort Worth City Council will wait to decide whether to extend a curfew for people under 17 years old. Members decided on a temporary extension so the curfew wouldn’t expire on Saturday. Currently, children in Fort Worth must be with an adult if they’re...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Escaped inmate arrested in Dallas after carjacking and police chase

DALLAS - A two-time escaped inmate is back in custody after a police chase in Dallas. The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office said it got a call from the Texas Department of Public Safety Monday afternoon about a suspect in a stolen Porsche. A DPS helicopter was following the car....
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Suspect wanted for shooting 5 at Dallas apartment complex

DALLAS - Police identified a man wanted for a shooting in far north Dallas Friday morning that killed three people and injured two others. Dallas police are looking for 25-year-old Evin Geovanny Mata-Guzman. He allegedly shot five people in the parking lot of an apartment complex near the Central Expressway...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

1 dead in overnight rollover crash on I-20 in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Texas - One person is dead and there were other injuries reported following a rollover crash on I-20 in Arlington early Sunday morning. Police said the wreck happened just after 2 a.m., when the 62-year-old driver of a Ford F-150 was weaving in and out of lanes, before sideswiping a Dodge Ram 1500 in the eastbound lanes of the interstate, near Collins Street.
ARLINGTON, TX
fox4news.com

4 hurt in explosion at Fort Worth elementary school

FORT WORTH, Texas - Four workers were taken to the hospital Monday morning after being hurt in an explosion at an elementary school in Fort Worth. It happened around 10 a.m. at Parkview Elementary School in the Keller Independent School District. Keller ISD said contracted workers were doing demolition work...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Fort Worth renames rec center after Atatiana Jefferson

FORT WORTH, Texas - The Fort Worth City Council has approved renaming a recreational center after Atatiana Jefferson. The vote came as a bit of a surprise Tuesday night. The agenda only called for a city council member to propose changing the name of the Hillside Community Center in Jefferson's name. But he pushed the council to vote, despite some opposition from people who live in the area.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Information wanted in connection to deadly Dallas shooting

DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department (DPD) has started investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Tuesday. Police are looking for anyone with information to come forward. According to DPD, officers responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of Peru Street on Jan. 10. When they got there,...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

2 dead in crash along Interstate 30 in Fort Worth, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police said two people were killed early Saturday morning in a crash along an access road of Interstate 30. The Fort Worth Police Department (FWPD) said officers were dispatched at approximately 2:26 a.m. Saturday to the westbound lanes of the West Freeway and Alta Mere Drive.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

2 dead after overnight crash on I-30 in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating a crash on I-30 that left two people dead early Saturday morning. The wreck happened just before 2:30 a.m., when investigators said a motorcycle slammed into the back of a car that was stalled in the westbound lanes or the right shoulder of the interstate, near Alta Mere Drive.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Police identify victims killed in Dallas apartment shooting

DALLAS - Dallas police have identified two of the three people killed in a shooting that also injured two others at a Far North Dallas apartment complex early Friday morning. The shooting happened just after 4:30 a.m., at the Landmark on the Valley Apartments on Spring Valley Road, just west of the Central Expressway.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas auto thefts increase 12% from 2021 to 2022

Some non-violent crimes, like thefts of cars, trucks and SUVs in the city have increased significantly. There were more than 13,000 auto thefts last year, and that was a nearly 12% increase over 2021.
DALLAS, TX

