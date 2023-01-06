Read full article on original website
foxillinois.com
Missing teen in Monticello located near Sangamon River
MONTICELLO,Ill. (WICS) — Police in Monticello and Piatt County found Kayden Kelley, 18, who went missing on Friday. Kelley was last seen on Bell Avenue in Monticello during the afternoon Friday possibly walking toward Allerton Park. Kelley was located by the Sangamon River. An Illinois State Police air unit...
Springfield Audubon Society held their annual meeting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Today was the annual Springfield Audubon Society meeting. The meeting took place at the Adams Wildlife Sanctuary. The public could come and hike through the sanctuary and bird watch, which began at 11:00 am and afterwards there was a potluck. Participants were encouraged to bring...
Body camera footage released of man face down in stretcher
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield Police released the body camera footage of the police with Earl L. Moore Jr, 35, of Springfield. The victim, Moore was placed face down on the gurney and had straps tightened across his back. Moore later died that night when he was taken to...
Body camera footage released from the night Earl L. Moore Jr. died
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Two Springfield EMS workers are charged with first degree murder, and we now have the body camera video from the night the man they are accused of killing. The two EMS workers facing charges in his death. Peggy Finley and Peter Cadigan both charged with...
Missing endangered woman from Normal
NORMAL, Ill. (WICS) — The Normal Police Department is searching for a woman who has not been seen or heard from by her family for 30 days. It is unknown where Julie Harris, 50, was last seen. Harris is described as 5 foot 4 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds,...
Two EMS workers charged with first-degree murder in Sangamon County
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Two EMS workers are facing murder charges after the death of a Springfield man. Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright announced today that Peggy Finley and Peter Cadigan are being held on $1 million bond each for first-degree murder. The two are accused of...
Man caught on camera trying to break into house
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — A man was caught on camera trying to break into a Taylorville house. The Taylorville Police Department says a man was kicking in a door of a house and was able to get in a steal a car from the house. We're told the residence...
Missing Macoupin County man found safe
MACOUPIN COUNTY, Ill. (WICS) — A Palmyra man who was reported missing on Sunday was found safe. The Macoupin County Sheriff's Office reported thatc has been found alive in Henderson County. Winters suffers from dementia. He is being checked by EMTs.
EMS workers facing 1st degree murder charges
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Two emergency medical services (EMS) workers are facing first-degree murder charges. The Sangamon County State's Attorney, Dan Wright, says Earl L. Moore Jr, 35, of Springfield, died in the care of two EMS workers. Peter Cadigan and Peggy Finley were arrested and are facing first-degree...
Assault weapon ban passes Illinois Senate and House
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A bill that would ban the sale and delivery of assault weapons in Illinois is now heading to Governor Pritzker's desk. The Illinois House of Representatives voted 68-41 for HB5471. The bill passed in the Illinois Senate 34-20 on Monday night and 68-41 in the...
Flags to fly half-staff in honor of Maroa Fire Chief
MAROA, Ill. (WICS) — Governor JB Pritzker has ordered all flags across the state to be flown at half-staff from sunrise on Monday, January 9th, till sundown Tuesday, January 10th in honor of fallen Maroa Fire Department, Chief Larry Peasley. On Wednesday, the Maroa Fire Department announced that Chief...
Man convicted of aggravated domestic battery
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A man will serve jail time after being convicted of aggravated domestic battery. Aaron K. Fuller, 31, was found guilty after a 2-day trial before the Honorable Circuit Judge John Madonia. We're told the disturbance happened on May 14, 2020, in the 2000 block of...
Roads closed to accommodate first responders attending fire chief's funeral
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — County Highway 38 will be closed between Sawyer Road and Wood Street on Tuesday. The reason for the closure is to accommodate the first responders who will be attending Maroa Fire Chief Larry Peasley's funeral. The course will start at 8 a.m. and continue until...
Pritzker signs law banning assault weapons, sale of high-capacity magazines
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — Standing alongside lawmakers and gun control activists, Governor JB Pritzker signed the Protect Illinois Communities Act banning the sale and distribution of assault weapons, high-capacity magazines, and switches in Illinois, effective immediately. For the past four years, my administration and my colleagues in the State...
Man arrested for fleeing police with 2-year-old in car
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A Decatur man is facing charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, armed violence, aggravated fleeing and eluding, and endangering the life of a child. Police say they attempted to make a stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation. The vehicle originally stopped...
New legislation could extend inmate transfer time to psychiatric facilities
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — The Illinois Senate passed legislation that could leave mentally ill inmates in county jails for longer periods. Right now, the Illinois Department of Human Services is supposed to transfer inmates who are unfit to stand trial to a suitable psychiatric facility within 20 days. However, that hasn’t always been happening.
