Los Angeles Rams Lose CoachOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Viral Videos Show Los Angeles River Overflowing as Heavy Storms Hammer Southern CaliforniaDylan BarketLos Angeles, CA
The Los Angeles billionaire giving away her fortuneAsh JurbergLos Angeles, CA
Lottery ticket worth $3.9 million sold at California storeBeth TorresCalifornia State
Coachella's 2023 lineup has been revealedEveryday EntertainmentLos Angeles, CA
theregistrysocal.com
Rexford Industrial Realty Pays $40MM for 82,645 SQFT Creative Office Building in Irvine
Irvine, CA — Newmark 1 announces it has arranged the sale of an 82,645-square-foot creative office building in Irvine, California for $40 million. The property is fully leased to Fox Head, Inc. (“Fox”), which was recently acquired by Vista Outdoor, the parent company of over 40 renowned brands of outdoor apparel and products. The property was originally acquired by the seller, Griffin Realty Trust, Inc., in October 2013 for $27.25 million.
theregistrysocal.com
Scenic Expressions Signs 299,234 SQFT Industrial Lease in Santa Clarita
SANTA CLARITA, CALIF.– Confirming the demand for industrial space in the Los Angeles area, JLL announced today that Scenic Expressions has signed a 299,234-square-foot lease at Saugus Station Industrial Center, a 69.5-acre, 975,300-square foot property located 25530-25765 Springbrook Avenue in Santa Clarita, California. Scenic Expressions, a provider of sets, storage and transportation for the film and television industry, will use the space for storage of its sets and props.
theregistrysocal.com
Two Southern California Multifamily Properties Receive $17.38MM Refinancing
LOS ANGELES, Calif., – iBorrow, a nationwide private direct lender for commercial real estate, has provided a $17.38 million refinance loan on two mid-renovation multifamily communities located in Southern California. The bridge loan will be used to refinance the borrower’s existing debt, while also providing the additional proceeds needed...
theregistrysocal.com
Tova Capital Acquires 34,500 SQFT Retail Complex in Long Beach for $6.2MM
Los Angeles – Tova Capital has acquired a fully occupied 34,500-square-foot retail complex near Downtown Long Beach, CA, in a $6.2 million off-market transaction. The retail property is located on a nearly one-acre site at 205-233 E. Anaheim Street, between Long Beach Boulevard and Pacific Avenue, the city’s main north/south arterials and transit lines. The property consists of two approximately 17,000-square-foot single-story buildings occupied by a popular brewery, Trademark Brewing and climbing gym Long Beach Rising, under long-term leases. The property benefits from its prime location across the street from two recently completed senior and affordable multifamily projects and is adjacent to a future 36-unit townhome development.
theregistrysocal.com
BentallGreenOak Acquires 380,650 SQFT Industrial Property in Fontana for $127MM
The Inland Empire has seen no shortage of industrial demand over the past several years, with recent sales indicating this is still the case. In one recent transaction that closed at the end of December, an entity linked to BentallGreenOak acquired a 380,650 square foot industrial building in Fontana for $127 million, or approximately $333 per square foot. The property was sold by an entity linked to MetLife Investment Management, according to public records.
theregistrysocal.com
147-Unit Micro Apartment Project Underway in Downtown Los Angeles
A 147-unit micro apartment project in Downtown Los Angeles is nearing completion. The project, by Seattle-based developer Housing Diversity Corporation, was previously approved in 2020 and broke ground in 2022. The eight-story apartment project is located 1317 S. Grand Ave. and is designed by architecture firm Steinberg Hart. The project...
theregistrysocal.com
Toibb Enterprises Inc. Sells 82,366 SQFT Simi Valley Promenade for $19.5MM
SIMI VALLEY, Calif. — Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors, a nationally recognized real estate brokerage and advisory firm specializing in retail property sales, announced today that the firm arranged the sale of Simi Valley Promenade, an 82,366-square-foot shopping center anchored by Smart & Final in Ventura County, California. The sale price was $19,550,000.
theregistrysocal.com
BLT Enterprises Completes Renovations at 40,645 SQFT Industrial Building in Irvine
IRVINE, Calif. – BLT Enterprises, a multi-faceted real estate investment company with a track record of success, has completed $3.3 million in creative renovations to a 40,645 square-foot single-tenant industrial building located in the Central Orange County submarket of Irvine, California. The strategic improvement program was implemented to meet the specific needs of the building’s tenant, Glidewell Dental Ceramics, Inc., which fully occupies the property.
theregistrysocal.com
MGR Real Estate Pays $39MM for 147,732 SQFT Office Building in Ontario
Los Angeles, CA — Newmark announces it has arranged the sale and financing of Ontario Airport Tower, a six-story, Class A, LEED-Silver Certified office building in the Inland Empire West market. The asset sold for $39 million. Newmark Co-Head, U.S. Capital Markets Kevin Shannon, Executive Managing Directors Ken White,...
theregistrysocal.com
RCLCO Fund Advisors Announce Promotion of Simon Soomekh to Managing Director
Soomekh has an extensive background in advising institutional investors on all aspects of complex real estate portfolios. LOS ANGELES, Ca., January 9, 2023 – Leading real estate consulting firm RCLCO Real Estate Consulting and affiliate RCLCO Fund Advisors (RFA) announced today that Principal and Director of Investments Simon Soomekh has been promoted to the position of Managing Director.
