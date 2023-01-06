The Inland Empire has seen no shortage of industrial demand over the past several years, with recent sales indicating this is still the case. In one recent transaction that closed at the end of December, an entity linked to BentallGreenOak acquired a 380,650 square foot industrial building in Fontana for $127 million, or approximately $333 per square foot. The property was sold by an entity linked to MetLife Investment Management, according to public records.

FONTANA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO