A new restaurant soon to be opening on the downtown Square in Oxford is doing its part to celebrate local arts before its doors are even open to the public. Quacks, a gourmet hot dog restaurant and bar will be holding its grand opening in February. To help support the Yoknapatawpha Arts Council and the Powerhouse renovation project, Quack’s owner has donated four VIP passes to the restaurant’s grand opening celebration.

OXFORD, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO