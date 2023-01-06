Read full article on original website
hottytoddy.com
High School Juniors, Seniors Invited to Explore Health Care Pathways with UMMC
The University of Mississippi Medical Center is asking high school juniors and seniors interested in health care careers to save the date for one of four upcoming events at college campuses in the state. Each one-day event is part of an outreach program called Exploring Healthcare Pathways, where high school...
hottytoddy.com
Pre-K Registration for Oxford Students Opens Jan. 30
The Oxford School District will soon open the enrollment application for its Pre-K program at the Oxford Early Childhood Center, located in the old Oxford Elementary building. The free, full-day program is available to students who reside in the Oxford School District and will be 4 years old on or before Sept. 1, 2023.
Mississippi professor advises UN Security Council Members
A University of Mississippi professor’s new book is catching the attention of international peacekeepers. Susan Allen, associate professor of political science, recently co-authored Bargaining in the UN Security Council: Setting the Global Agenda. The book (Oxford University Press, 2022) examines the factors that play into whether the Security Council responds to an international peace and security threat.
hottytoddy.com
New Construction in Oxford Increases in 2022
Oxford saw an increase in the number of homes and businesses being built in 2022. According to Oxford Building Official Johnathan Mizell, there were 414 residential construction permits issued in 2022, up from 303 in 2021. There were 99 commercial construction permits issued in 2022, up from 80 in 2021.
hottytoddy.com
Lafayette County Sheriff’s Dept. Recognizes Upper Elementary Students
The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department has implemented a new program to recognize students as “Sheriff’s Student of the Month.”. The program focuses on third- and fourth-grade students at Lafayette Upper Elementary. “Our school system does a great job of recognizing students for their hard work in their...
hottytoddy.com
UM Gift Supports Student-Athletes’ Mental Health
University of Mississippi graduate and former Rebel basketball player Keith Shelly’s gift to Ole Miss athletics will help student-athletes keep their heads in the game. Oxford residents Shelly and his wife, Lori, have given $125,000 to the Ole Miss Athletics Foundation’s CHAMPIONS. NOW.campaign. To honor their gift, the Shelly name will adorn a counseling room within the Olivia and Archie Manning Athletics Performance Center, which is expected to complete a $45 million renovation by July 2023.
hottytoddy.com
New Oxford Restaurant Donates Passes to Grand Opening to Arts Council
A new restaurant soon to be opening on the downtown Square in Oxford is doing its part to celebrate local arts before its doors are even open to the public. Quacks, a gourmet hot dog restaurant and bar will be holding its grand opening in February. To help support the Yoknapatawpha Arts Council and the Powerhouse renovation project, Quack’s owner has donated four VIP passes to the restaurant’s grand opening celebration.
mississippifreepress.org
‘Spiritual Genocide’: I Take Full Responsibility for Vandalizing the UM Confederate Statue
On May 30, 2020, I hopped in my car with a few cans of spray paint and a boxcutter and drove a little over two hours from my then-home in Leland to Oxford, Miss. Before I even arrived at the circle on campus where an enormous Confederate statue used to stand, fear overcame me. It was now or never.
hottytoddy.com
BASE Bootcamp Provides Career Insights
Analytics, sales and supply chain are among the fastest-growing fields in business, and the University of Mississippi School of Business Administration is partnering with the business community to provide experiential learning needed to prepare students for these opportunities. The Core for Business Analytics, Sales and Supply Chain – referred to...
wtva.com
Special election for Mississippi House District 23 goes to a runoff
(WTVA) — Unofficial results show Tuesday's special election for state House District 23 will be decided in a runoff on the final day of the month. Ballots from Calhoun, Grenada, Lafayette and Webster counties show Andy Stepp with 1,142 votes, or 48.49 percent, and Perry Van Bailey with 896 votes, or 38.05 percent.
hottytoddy.com
Chick-fil-A in Oxford to Reopen Thursday
After more than four months, Chick-fil-A fans in Oxford will once again be able to grab their favorite chicken sandwiches and waffle fries. The Oxford Chick-fil-A will reopen at 10:30 a.m. On Thursday. Owner/Operator Lance Reed announced the restaurant’s re-opening on the Oxford Chick-fil-A’s social media sites on Monday. After...
desotocountynews.com
McRae: A look back and a look forward
I want to wish everyone a very happy new year! Before we look forward to 2023 and beyond (which I’ll do in just a moment), I want to look back at the year that was because it was quite a year. Let me just run through a couple metrics...
Mississippi women arrested for reportedly stealing scratch-off lottery tickets
Two Mississippi women have been arrested for stealing scratch-off lottery tickets from a business. On Jan. 5, the Oxford Police Department was dispatched to a business on Thacker Road to take an embezzlement report. After investigation, Preshaye Hearn, 20, of Oxford, and Sincere Swims, 20, of Oxford, were arrested and...
actionnews5.com
Tunica, Lafayette counties under high risk for COVID exposure
OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Areas of Mississippi are under a high risk of community transmission of COVID-19. In the Mid-South, this includes Tunica and Lafayette counties. It also includes the Delta, northeast Mississippi and southern Mississippi. With a high risk of transmission, the Mississippi Department of Health recommends wearing a...
wtva.com
Tupelo Police: More arrests anticipated after barbershop drug bust
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo Police expect to make more arrests following a large drug bust at a barbershop. Officers used a search warrant on Jan. 5 at Spectacular Cuts on Tupelo Commons Drive. According to the Tupelo Police Department, officers seized more than 10,000 alleged fentanyl pills, more than...
hottytoddy.com
Opinion: To me, one college in the SEC just means more
Colleges in the SEC are known for superb athletic teams, long-standing traditions and breathtaking campuses. One of the colleges is particularly special. Born and raised in South Alabama, I grew up an Auburn fan through and through. Now, I’m a proud Ole Miss Rebel. Although my granddad, parents, sister,...
Body found in ditch in Marshall County, MS
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — According to the Marshall County Coroner, a body was found in a ditch on Friday in Marshall County, Mississippi. Reports say that the body belonging to a Black male in his 40s was discovered on Highway 302 & Barton DeSoto Road. Major Kelly McMillen of the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department says they […]
hottytoddy.com
Oxford Man Faces Fourth DUI Charge
An Oxford man was charged with his fourth DUI recently by the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department. According to a report, deputies made a traffic stop on Jan. 7 in the area of Highway 7 North and County Road 1032. There was a report made of a vehicle that had been involved in a disturbance and that the driver was reportedly intoxicated.
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss Picks up Former Memphis Tight End Out of Transfer Portal
Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin and his staff picked up tight end Caden Prieskorn out of the transfer portal on Monday. Prieskorn made decision public on Twitter with “New Beginnings” tweet. Prieskorn comes to the Rebels from the University of Memphis. This past 2022 season, he...
