Popular store chain opening another new location in Ohio this weekKristen WaltersColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: No. 24 Buckeyes drop second-straight game, lose to Maryland 80-73The LanternColumbus, OH
Kia and Hyundai thefts surge amid social media challengesLarry LeaseColumbus, OH
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in OhioKristen WaltersNew Albany, OH
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Ohio State basketball: Buckeyes have to survive without Zed Key
Injuries are never something easy to deal with. The Ohio State basketball team has had to deal with a myriad of them over the past few years. Against Alabama A&M and Purdue, they came into the game fully healthy for the first time in a very long time. That didn’t last long.
No. 3 Ohio State Overcomes 17-Point Deficit In 87-81 Win Over Illinois
Midway through the third quarter of No. 3 Ohio State’s matchup with Illinois on Sunday, it appeared the dream run for the Buckeyes to begin the season was coming to an end. Ohio State – which entered the game 16-0 on the season – trailed 57-40, offering little in the way of answers to Illinois’ shooting from deep and dominance in the paint. But the Buckeyes, as they’ve done all season, then flipped the switch, closing the quarter on a 25-8 run and going on to win 87-81.
Former Ohio State Cornerback JK Johnson Transferring To LSU
It took less than a week of living in the portal for former Ohio State cornerback JK Johnson to find his future school, with the former four-star prospect now headed to LSU for the remainder of his college career. After playing in just two games as a true freshman, Johnson...
Ohio State Football: Ryan Day is on the hot seat
The Ohio State football team has done a lot of good with Ryan Day as their head coach. He has made the College Football Playoff in three of the four seasons he’s led the program. He led the team to the National Championship Game in 2020 as well. 2022...
Talented Ohio RB looks to get back to Ohio State in the coming weeks
One of the top young running backs in Ohio is looking to get back to Ohio State in the not-too-distant future.
Three Ohio State Signees Named Gatorade State Football Players Of The Year
Three incoming Ohio State signees were among 51 players on Friday named their respective Gatorade State Football Player of the Year. Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) American Heritage five-star wide receiver Brandon Inniss (6-0, 190), Pierre (S.D.) T.F. Riggs four-star quarterback Lincoln Kienholz (6-3, 185) and Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha Catholic four-star defensive lineman Jason Moore (6-6, 280) were each named the recipient in their respective states.
New Sheetz location coming to central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Convenience store and gas station chain Sheetz is expanding with a new location in central Ohio. Sheetz will open its 21st Columbus location on Tuesday near Polaris Fashion Place at 920 Polaris Pkwy. The company said the new spot opens to the public at 8 a.m. with free self-serve coffee and […]
Is Ohio finally on board for Amtrak expansion? State ‘strongly considering’ seeking federal money for new train service
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The state of Ohio is “strongly considering” applying for federal dollars that could lead to expanded passenger rail service throughout the state, including establishment of a new route connecting Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton and Cincinnati. Meanwhile, officials in Northeast Ohio are definitely planning to pursue...
Popular store chain opening another new location in Ohio this week
A popular store chain with hundreds of locations in the region is opening another new store location in Ohio this week. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, the popular convenience store and fueling station chain Sheetz will host the grand opening of its newest Ohio location in Columbus.
Fairfield County – Woman Wins 20,000 on 2 Dollar Scratch Off Ticket
CARROLL – Cynthia Huhn of Pickerington has claimed a $20,000 top prize in the Ohio Lottery’s $2 Winter Winnings scratch-off. She purchased her winning ticket at Speedway #9226, located at 6005 Winchester Road in Carroll. As of Jan. 4, the Ohio Lottery has six prizes of $20,000 remaining...
Ohio Governor Vetoes Bill Banning Local Tobacco Rules
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine vetoed legislation Thursday that would have prevented individual Ohio cities from regulating tobacco, reports AP. “We’re dealing now with young people’s lives, and when a local community wants to make a decision … to protect their children, we should applaud those decisions,” DeWine said.
Ohio attorney general sues local companies for illegal robocalls
DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio’s attorney general has filed a lawsuit against six individuals and six companies for violating several Ohio consumer and robocall laws. The complaint was filed Wednesday in the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas against Delaware-based Pelican Investment Holdings, three Dublin-based companies and two other companies. Several individuals were named in […]
Circleville – Demo Has Started on Old Crane Plastic Building
CIRCLEVILLE – Demolition has started on the old Crane Plastic building on Clinton Street in Circleville. The demo came as part of Governor DeWine’s Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program. The DeWine-Husted Administration created the program to help local communities demolish dilapidated commercial and residential buildings and revitalize surrounding properties to attract investments, businesses, and jobs.
Driver and passenger injured in two-vehicle accident
A driver and passenger suffered serious injuries after a car/semi accident Friday night around 10 o’clock on Route 33, near State Route 347. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Jack McGowan, 58, of South Webster, Ohio, was traveling east on 33 in the right lane when a semi, in the left lane, operated by Michelle Gebers, 56, of Eldorado, Ohio, attempted to change lanes and struck the vehicle.
Columbus restaurant forced to close after car smashes into building
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Demetrius Howard and Randy Keyes had the entire 2023 planned out with their restaurant FishBurger, reeling in more customers and putting more smiles on faces. Their restaurant, which sits on East Livingston Avenue, started in October 2021. “We just put our minds together, he had a...
‘Devotion to his duty’: Fallen Ohio officer honored with highway designation
Officer Lagore died in the line of duty assisting in the rescue of two teens who had fallen through the ice at Rocky Fork Lake in Highland County in February of 2021.
Bill helps beginning farmers
The Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) announced the availability of the Beginning Farmer Tax Credit Wednesday to help ensure new producers have the resources to provide for their families and those across the state. Along with beginning farmers, asset owners, or people or businesses that sell or rent farmland, livestock,...
New Ban In Place
Ohio’s capital city can keep its ban on sales of flavored tobacco products, after Gov., DeWine vetoed a bill that would have put such regulation in the hands of the state instead of local communities. The measure, passed by the GOP-led Ohio Legislature in December, had said regulating tobacco and alternative nicotine products should be up to the state, not municipalities. It would have prevented communities from voting to restrict things like smoking, e-cigarettes and sales of flavored vaping products. The provision came before the state Senate just days after the city of Columbus announced it would prohibit sales of flavored tobacco products. The veto wasn’t a surprise from DeWine, who fought for regulation of tobacco products in his time as a U.S. senator, especially to protect children from becoming addicted to nicotine products.
Adena Health System announces passing of local physician
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Adena Health System announced the sudden passing of a local physician, Dr. Jack Berno. In an online statement, the healthcare provider said, “It is with great sorrow that Adena shares with you the sad news that our dear colleague and friend, Jack Berno, Jr., MD, passed away unexpectedly yesterday afternoon.
Land Transfers Offer Hope, Stewardship to Beginning Farmers
ONC reporting – The cost of farmland has skyrocketed, putting the dream of working the land out of reach for many young farmers. In Ohio, land transfers between retiring landowners and aspiring farmers are seen as a solution to keep land affordable and out of the hands of developers.
