Columbus, OH

buckeyesports.com

No. 3 Ohio State Overcomes 17-Point Deficit In 87-81 Win Over Illinois

Midway through the third quarter of No. 3 Ohio State’s matchup with Illinois on Sunday, it appeared the dream run for the Buckeyes to begin the season was coming to an end. Ohio State – which entered the game 16-0 on the season – trailed 57-40, offering little in the way of answers to Illinois’ shooting from deep and dominance in the paint. But the Buckeyes, as they’ve done all season, then flipped the switch, closing the quarter on a 25-8 run and going on to win 87-81.
COLUMBUS, OH
buckeyesports.com

Former Ohio State Cornerback JK Johnson Transferring To LSU

It took less than a week of living in the portal for former Ohio State cornerback JK Johnson to find his future school, with the former four-star prospect now headed to LSU for the remainder of his college career. After playing in just two games as a true freshman, Johnson...
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Ohio State Football: Ryan Day is on the hot seat

The Ohio State football team has done a lot of good with Ryan Day as their head coach. He has made the College Football Playoff in three of the four seasons he’s led the program. He led the team to the National Championship Game in 2020 as well. 2022...
COLUMBUS, OH
buckeyesports.com

Three Ohio State Signees Named Gatorade State Football Players Of The Year

Three incoming Ohio State signees were among 51 players on Friday named their respective Gatorade State Football Player of the Year. Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) American Heritage five-star wide receiver Brandon Inniss (6-0, 190), Pierre (S.D.) T.F. Riggs four-star quarterback Lincoln Kienholz (6-3, 185) and Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha Catholic four-star defensive lineman Jason Moore (6-6, 280) were each named the recipient in their respective states.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

New Sheetz location coming to central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Convenience store and gas station chain Sheetz is expanding with a new location in central Ohio. Sheetz will open its 21st Columbus location on Tuesday near Polaris Fashion Place at 920 Polaris Pkwy. The company said the new spot opens to the public at 8 a.m. with free self-serve coffee and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Is Ohio finally on board for Amtrak expansion? State ‘strongly considering’ seeking federal money for new train service

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The state of Ohio is “strongly considering” applying for federal dollars that could lead to expanded passenger rail service throughout the state, including establishment of a new route connecting Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton and Cincinnati. Meanwhile, officials in Northeast Ohio are definitely planning to pursue...
OHIO STATE
sciotopost.com

Fairfield County – Woman Wins 20,000 on 2 Dollar Scratch Off Ticket

CARROLL – Cynthia Huhn of Pickerington has claimed a $20,000 top prize in the Ohio Lottery’s $2 Winter Winnings scratch-off. She purchased her winning ticket at Speedway #9226, located at 6005 Winchester Road in Carroll. As of Jan. 4, the Ohio Lottery has six prizes of $20,000 remaining...
CARROLL, OH
tobaccoreporter.com

Ohio Governor Vetoes Bill Banning Local Tobacco Rules

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine vetoed legislation Thursday that would have prevented individual Ohio cities from regulating tobacco, reports AP. “We’re dealing now with young people’s lives, and when a local community wants to make a decision … to protect their children, we should applaud those decisions,” DeWine said.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio attorney general sues local companies for illegal robocalls

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio’s attorney general has filed a lawsuit against six individuals and six companies for violating several Ohio consumer and robocall laws. The complaint was filed Wednesday in the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas against Delaware-based Pelican Investment Holdings, three Dublin-based companies and two other companies. Several individuals were named in […]
DUBLIN, OH
sciotopost.com

Circleville – Demo Has Started on Old Crane Plastic Building

CIRCLEVILLE – Demolition has started on the old Crane Plastic building on Clinton Street in Circleville. The demo came as part of Governor DeWine’s Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program. The DeWine-Husted Administration created the program to help local communities demolish dilapidated commercial and residential buildings and revitalize surrounding properties to attract investments, businesses, and jobs.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
peakofohio.com

Driver and passenger injured in two-vehicle accident

A driver and passenger suffered serious injuries after a car/semi accident Friday night around 10 o’clock on Route 33, near State Route 347. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Jack McGowan, 58, of South Webster, Ohio, was traveling east on 33 in the right lane when a semi, in the left lane, operated by Michelle Gebers, 56, of Eldorado, Ohio, attempted to change lanes and struck the vehicle.
SOUTH WEBSTER, OH
Times Gazette

Bill helps beginning farmers

The Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) announced the availability of the Beginning Farmer Tax Credit Wednesday to help ensure new producers have the resources to provide for their families and those across the state. Along with beginning farmers, asset owners, or people or businesses that sell or rent farmland, livestock,...
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
wbnowqct.com

New Ban In Place

Ohio’s capital city can keep its ban on sales of flavored tobacco products, after Gov., DeWine vetoed a bill that would have put such regulation in the hands of the state instead of local communities. The measure, passed by the GOP-led Ohio Legislature in December, had said regulating tobacco and alternative nicotine products should be up to the state, not municipalities. It would have prevented communities from voting to restrict things like smoking, e-cigarettes and sales of flavored vaping products. The provision came before the state Senate just days after the city of Columbus announced it would prohibit sales of flavored tobacco products. The veto wasn’t a surprise from DeWine, who fought for regulation of tobacco products in his time as a U.S. senator, especially to protect children from becoming addicted to nicotine products.
OHIO STATE
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Adena Health System announces passing of local physician

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Adena Health System announced the sudden passing of a local physician, Dr. Jack Berno. In an online statement, the healthcare provider said, “It is with great sorrow that Adena shares with you the sad news that our dear colleague and friend, Jack Berno, Jr., MD, passed away unexpectedly yesterday afternoon.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
wtuz.com

Land Transfers Offer Hope, Stewardship to Beginning Farmers

ONC reporting – The cost of farmland has skyrocketed, putting the dream of working the land out of reach for many young farmers. In Ohio, land transfers between retiring landowners and aspiring farmers are seen as a solution to keep land affordable and out of the hands of developers.
OHIO STATE

