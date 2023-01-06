ALTON — Prime eagle-watching season in the St. Louis region is here, prompting hundreds of bird lovers to flock to Alton Saturday and bask in all things American Bald Eagle. Alton and surrounding areas along the confluence of the Mississippi and Missouri rivers are some of the best spots to see eagles in the continental United States this time of year. The open water of the rivers make the area a popular pitstop for the majestic raptors on their journey down the Mississippi Flyway, the migratory path bald eagles and hundreds of other bird species take from breeding grounds in Canada and the northern U.S. to winter south of the Gulf of Mexico.

ALTON, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO