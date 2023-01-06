Read full article on original website
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From St. LouisTed RiversSaint Louis, MO
Historic automobile manufacturer: St. Louis Motor Carriage Company founders, John L. French and George P. Dorris, Sr.CJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
When St. Louis Was Bigger Than ChicagoEvan CrosbyChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Should St. Louis City and St. Louis County Merge?Evan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
stljewishlight.org
Ms. Missouri Senior America Pageant is source of joy, pride for two Jewish St. Louis women
For decades, St. Louis women over 60 have kept the spice of life alive by competing for the title of Ms. Missouri Senior America Pageant. The event, which is currently looking for contestants for its 2023 edition on April 30th, celebrates and honors women who have reached the “age of elegance.”
saucemagazine.com
9 new St. Louis-area restaurants to try this month
Bathed in golden light, the luxurious dining room at Wright’s Tavern is a welcoming sight. Party vibes abound while servers bustle about wearing jackets and ties, providing friendly service with a touch of formality. Start with the Martini and the Car, a cross between a martini with a twist and a dirty martini. It combines two kinds of vermouth, orange bitters and Ford’s gin. Served with three huge, green olives (pro tip: request the blue cheese-stuffed olives if you’re a fan) and a sidecar of extra cocktail to top off your tipple, the fun never ends. Nothing pairs with the martini better than the thick, golden Tavern onion rings.
One of the 5 Best Sandwich Shops in the USA is in Missouri
A website has ranked sandwich shops from across the nation looking for ones that make the absolute best sandwiches in the US, and a shop in the Show-Me State makes the top 5. We have never heard of it before, but now we can't wait to try it!. According to...
Historic building in St. Louis vandalized, left unsecured
The Railway Exchange, a 110-year-old architectural gem and former home of the Famous Barr department store, now has wide open points of entry with no security presence after sitting empty for nearly a decade.
Hundreds sign petition to end illegal dumping in East St. Louis
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — On Tuesday, old couches, TVs and garbage bags were scattered throughout Washington Avenue in East St. Louis. The abandoned trash is what Robert Owens faces every day when he looks out over his backyard. "It is a very sore eye, to the neighborhood, to...
Here’s a few National Pizza Week deals and discounts you can use nearby
ST. LOUIS — We all know that pizza-lover in our family or friend group who eats pizza religiously. Luckily, the week of Jan. 9 is officially the time when everyone can eat as much pizza as they can stomach for less. Because it’s National Pizza Week!. Here are...
RFT (Riverfront Times)
This $225K St. Louis Mansion Is Not Actually a Bargain [PHOTOS]
Every so often, someone who is not in St. Louis stumbles onto St. Louis real estate and the Internet goes crazy. The most recent example is the Chicagoan who stumbled onto a listing for a glorious mansion on Beverly Place, built in 1917 with six bedrooms, eye-catching checkerboard floors and terrific curb appeal. “I’m losing my mind over this $225K house in Saint Louis,” wrote @Eric_Erins on Twitter, and the internet predictably lost its mind right along with him.
Woman receives no financial help from Children’s Division with caring for kid
A south St. Louis resident says she was left high and dry by the Missouri Department of Social Services Children’s Division.
feastmagazine.com
The fluffy, chewy doughnuts of your dreams are at Mochi Donut Factory
St. Louis has a new family-owned doughnut shop specializing in a lighter alternative to the standard fried treat. Mochi Donut Factory debuted in September, featuring its namesake mochi doughnuts, which are a cross between an American-style doughnut and Japanese mochi (chewy rice cakes) that have a fluffy, chewy texture in a circular pull-apart shape.
Charges filed in Town and Country would-be wine caper
The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged a 31-year-old in connection with a recent attempted wine caper in Town and Country.
etxview.com
Eagle-watching season takes flight in the St. Louis region at Alton festival
ALTON — Prime eagle-watching season in the St. Louis region is here, prompting hundreds of bird lovers to flock to Alton Saturday and bask in all things American Bald Eagle. Alton and surrounding areas along the confluence of the Mississippi and Missouri rivers are some of the best spots to see eagles in the continental United States this time of year. The open water of the rivers make the area a popular pitstop for the majestic raptors on their journey down the Mississippi Flyway, the migratory path bald eagles and hundreds of other bird species take from breeding grounds in Canada and the northern U.S. to winter south of the Gulf of Mexico.
KSDK
East St. Louis residents say enough with the illegal dumping
5 On Your Side reached out to the Environmental Protection Agency in this region. They said they did not have anyone available to comment Tuesday.
123-Year Old Missouri Building Saved and Turned Into a Luxury B&B
After sitting for 10 years and starting to fall apart a former church is saved by a Missouri couple who transforms it from drag to fab. The history of the former church is fascinating. It was first opened back in the early 1890s and expanded in 1908. There was a massive fire that almost shut the church down completely, but the member of the congregation rallied to rebuild the church and stayed until the 1950s. For the next 50 years, the church changed hands from different congregations with the final congregation moving and closing the doos in 2005.
27 dogs rescued in Franklin County, Missouri
An animal sanctuary and rescue is asking for help after taking in more than two dozen mistreated dogs. They were found in deplorable conditions in Franklin County.
Want to visit the Gateway Arch in 2023? Here's when tickets are discounted
ST. LOUIS — If you've been wanting to visit the Gateway Arch museum, which opened in 2018, or are just looking for an activity for all ages in St. Louis, fee-free days are the perfect opportunity to visit the Arch for a little less. While admission is always free,...
A food idea came during lockdown. Now they're opening a Foundry eatery
ST. LOUIS — Construction will soon start on a new concept at City Foundry STL. BerryBox Superfood Bar, which offers fruit smoothies and bowls, plans to open at the food hall development in late March or early April, said husband-and-wife duo Dustin and Whitney Cole. Dustin Cole said the...
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Florissant
FLORISSANT, Mo. — Check your tickets!. There's a new Missouri Lottery millionaire in St. Louis County. The Missouri Lottery announced that a Mega Millions ticket purchased at the 7-Eleven at 900 Shackleford Rd. in Florissant matched all five white-ball numbers drawn in Tuesday night's drawing: 7, 13, 14, 15 and 18.
FOX2now.com
Mayor Tishaura Jones signs $93M investment in disenfranchised communities
While attending Monday’s ribbon-cutting for the Northside Economic Empowerment Center, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones announced that she’d approved a measure bringing $93 million in federal money to help disinvested communities. Mayor Tishaura Jones signs $93M investment in disenfranchised …. While attending Monday’s ribbon-cutting for the Northside Economic...
Ted Drewes goes on winter break after Sunday
Ted Drewes, the longtime St. Louis staple famous for frozen custard, will take a brief winter break after this weekend.
KMOV
NGA hiring police officers for St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The National Geospatial Intelligence Agency (NGA) is hiring police officers in St. Louis. Those interested must have a minimum of two years’ experience in law enforcement. Applicants must apply before Jan. 14.
