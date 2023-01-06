ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

EPA proposes new standards for most dangerous type of air pollution

Declaring that current standards are no longer sufficient to protect public health, the Environmental Protection Agency has proposed strengthening federal rules for one of the world's most dangerous and pervasive types of air pollution — fine particulate matter. EPA Administrator Michael Regan announced Friday that the agency intends to...
KIRO 7 Seattle

EPA moves to toughen standards for deadly soot pollution

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Biden administration is proposing tougher standards for a deadly air pollutant, saying that reducing soot from tailpipes, smokestacks and wildfires could prevent thousands of premature deaths a year. A proposal released Friday by the Environmental Protection Agency would set maximum levels of 9...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
HealthDay

EPA Proposes Tougher Rules on Air Pollution

MONDAY, Jan. 9, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- For the first time in a decade, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has proposed strengthening standards on fine soot in the air, a known contributor to serious health issues. Under the new proposal, standards for fine particulate pollution, known as PM 2.5, would...
KUOW

Turning up the heat on gas appliances: why federal regulations could get tighter

For many Americans, the distinctive clicking sound of a gas burner turning on means something delicious is on the way. Roughly a third of U.S. homes have gas stoves. However, climate scientists and some public health experts say that’s a problem: burning natural gas contributes carbon to the atmosphere, and emissions from gas stoves have been linked asthma in children and other health risks.
WASHINGTON STATE
KRON4 News

Biden administration replaces Obama-era emissions guidance withdrawn by Trump

The Biden administration on Friday issued new guidance for incorporating greenhouse gas emissions into federal agencies' environmental reviews, replacing Obama-era guidelines that had been withdrawn by the Trump administration. The guidance from the White House Council on Environmental Quality (CEQ) follows a National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) rule from April. It also updates the Obama-era […]
Washington Examiner

Agency to consider federal ban of gas stoves over health hazards

A federal agency will weigh plans to regulate and even ban natural gas stoves in the U.S., a top official said, over research showing a link between harmful air pollutants and the popular household appliances. U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commissioner Richard Trumka Jr. said in an interview published Monday his...
The Verge

Uranium and arsenic are in drinking water — but some communities have it worse than others

A new analysis of uranium and arsenic contamination in drinking water shows ugly evidence of how environmental racism persists in the US. Counties with more Latino residents and American Indian residents have been burdened with “significantly higher” concentrations of arsenic and uranium in their drinking water, the new research shows. In some of the most contaminated areas in the US, larger proportions of Black residents have also been linked to more of the toxic metals in public water systems.
GreenMatters

The U.S. EPA Is Targeting PFAS in Food Containers

The U.S. EPA is currently involved in a major lawsuit that — depending on the results — would be huge for both environmental and human health. Together the Center for Environmental Health (CEH) and Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility (PEER) are suing Texas-based container company, Inhance, for violating the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA). It brings to light that a wide range of food containers contain forever chemicals, including highly poisonous PFAS.
TEXAS STATE
informedinfrastructure.com

Portland Cement Association Regards EPA Proposed Action Involving Particulate Matter Air Quality Standards as Superfluous

Fine Particle Pollution has continuously dropped for decades, and will continue to fall without newly proposed EPA action. The move could also harm progress of infrastructure programs. Washington, D.C. – Portland Cement Association (PCA), which represents the majority of America’s cement manufacturers, opposes the proposed decision from the U.S. Environmental...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Hill

Energy & Environment — Republicans prepare to take on oil reserve releases

House Republicans outline plans to address releases from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, President Biden appoints an interim FERC chairman and Germany hits a wind energy milestone.  This is Energy & Environment, your source for the latest news focused on energy, the environment and beyond. For The Hill, we’re Rachel Frazin and Zack Budryk. Subscribe here.  GOP targets Biden’s petroleum…
TheDailyBeast

Ozone Layer Is Recovering Again After China Bans Pollutants

China’s crackdown on specific ozone-depleting pollutants has put the restoration of the UV-protecting layer back on track, a United Nations study found. The Earth’s ozone layer has developed significant holes since the 1980s, largely due to harmful chemicals known as chlorofluorocarbons, like CFC-11, which was recently found to be in growing use in refrigerants and insulating foams in China. But China enforced a national phase out in 2018, which scientists say put much of the globe back on track to reach pre-1980 levels by 2040. The larger holes, in the Arctic and Antarctic, are estimated to recover by 2045 and 2066, respectively. “Ozone action sets a precedent for climate action,” said World Meteorological Organization Secretary General Petteri Taalas in a statement. “Our success in phasing out ozone-eating chemicals shows us what can and must be done — as a matter of urgency — to transition away from fossil fuels, reduce greenhouse gases and so limit temperature increase.”Read it at The New York Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy