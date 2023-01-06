Read full article on original website
The US has a new pollution rule for heavy-duty trucks for the first time in 2 decades
Communities that have long borne the brunt of vehicle pollution are one step closer to breathing cleaner air after the Environmental Protection Agency finalized stricter emissions standards for heavy-duty vehicles on Tuesday. The agency’s new rule, part of its larger Clean Trucks Plan, is the first time pollution standards for...
EPA proposes new standards for most dangerous type of air pollution
Declaring that current standards are no longer sufficient to protect public health, the Environmental Protection Agency has proposed strengthening federal rules for one of the world's most dangerous and pervasive types of air pollution — fine particulate matter. EPA Administrator Michael Regan announced Friday that the agency intends to...
EPA moves to toughen standards for deadly soot pollution
WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Biden administration is proposing tougher standards for a deadly air pollutant, saying that reducing soot from tailpipes, smokestacks and wildfires could prevent thousands of premature deaths a year. A proposal released Friday by the Environmental Protection Agency would set maximum levels of 9...
Environmentalists Hate the EPA’s Proposed Biofuel Standards
This story was originally published by Grist and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. The US Environmental Protection Agency has proposed new standards for how much of the nation’s fuel supply should come from renewable sources. The proposal, released last month, calls for an increase...
EPA Proposes Tougher Rules on Air Pollution
MONDAY, Jan. 9, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- For the first time in a decade, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has proposed strengthening standards on fine soot in the air, a known contributor to serious health issues. Under the new proposal, standards for fine particulate pollution, known as PM 2.5, would...
Biden begins to refill Strategic Petroleum Reserve, while Keystone Pipeline leak prompts new emergency exchange
The Biden administration announced plans Friday to provide nearly 2 million barrels of oil to refineries through an emergency exchange and simultaneously begin efforts to replenish the Strategic Petroleum Reserve early next year.
Energy Ender: Biden Seeks to Phase Out Natural Gas
Turning up the heat on gas appliances: why federal regulations could get tighter
For many Americans, the distinctive clicking sound of a gas burner turning on means something delicious is on the way. Roughly a third of U.S. homes have gas stoves. However, climate scientists and some public health experts say that’s a problem: burning natural gas contributes carbon to the atmosphere, and emissions from gas stoves have been linked asthma in children and other health risks.
Hydrogen is not the answer to energy crisis, Britain finds
Hydrogen is not the solution to net-zero, a report from a science committee in the British House of Commons found.
Oil and gas industry lauds EPA decision to reverse course in Permian Basin
(The Center Square) – The Biden administration has backed down from a plan to impose what critics said were “draconian regulations” in the Permian Basin of west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, a move lauded by the oil and gas industry and Gov. Greg Abbott. The Biden...
Biden administration replaces Obama-era emissions guidance withdrawn by Trump
The Biden administration on Friday issued new guidance for incorporating greenhouse gas emissions into federal agencies' environmental reviews, replacing Obama-era guidelines that had been withdrawn by the Trump administration. The guidance from the White House Council on Environmental Quality (CEQ) follows a National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) rule from April. It also updates the Obama-era […]
Agency to consider federal ban of gas stoves over health hazards
A federal agency will weigh plans to regulate and even ban natural gas stoves in the U.S., a top official said, over research showing a link between harmful air pollutants and the popular household appliances. U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commissioner Richard Trumka Jr. said in an interview published Monday his...
Uranium and arsenic are in drinking water — but some communities have it worse than others
A new analysis of uranium and arsenic contamination in drinking water shows ugly evidence of how environmental racism persists in the US. Counties with more Latino residents and American Indian residents have been burdened with “significantly higher” concentrations of arsenic and uranium in their drinking water, the new research shows. In some of the most contaminated areas in the US, larger proportions of Black residents have also been linked to more of the toxic metals in public water systems.
Diridon: Societal suicide by carbon combustion is not ethical at any price
A headline in the New York Times on Oct. 28 reads, “Exxon and Chevron Racked Up Giant Profits.” Is it ethical to charge outrageous prices while selling huge volumes of polluting gasoline, to maximize profits, when the world is fighting climate change and inflation?. The November 2015 issue...
The U.S. EPA Is Targeting PFAS in Food Containers
The U.S. EPA is currently involved in a major lawsuit that — depending on the results — would be huge for both environmental and human health. Together the Center for Environmental Health (CEH) and Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility (PEER) are suing Texas-based container company, Inhance, for violating the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA). It brings to light that a wide range of food containers contain forever chemicals, including highly poisonous PFAS.
Portland Cement Association Regards EPA Proposed Action Involving Particulate Matter Air Quality Standards as Superfluous
Fine Particle Pollution has continuously dropped for decades, and will continue to fall without newly proposed EPA action. The move could also harm progress of infrastructure programs. Washington, D.C. – Portland Cement Association (PCA), which represents the majority of America’s cement manufacturers, opposes the proposed decision from the U.S. Environmental...
One in eight cases of asthma in US kids caused by gas stove pollution – study
About one in eight cases of asthma in children in the US is due to the pollution given off by cooking on gas stoves, new research has found, amid moves by Joe Biden’s administration to consider the regulation, or even banning, of gas cookers sales to Americans. Around a...
Energy & Environment — Republicans prepare to take on oil reserve releases
House Republicans outline plans to address releases from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, President Biden appoints an interim FERC chairman and Germany hits a wind energy milestone. This is Energy & Environment, your source for the latest news focused on energy, the environment and beyond. For The Hill, we’re Rachel Frazin and Zack Budryk. Subscribe here. GOP targets Biden’s petroleum…
Ozone Layer Is Recovering Again After China Bans Pollutants
China’s crackdown on specific ozone-depleting pollutants has put the restoration of the UV-protecting layer back on track, a United Nations study found. The Earth’s ozone layer has developed significant holes since the 1980s, largely due to harmful chemicals known as chlorofluorocarbons, like CFC-11, which was recently found to be in growing use in refrigerants and insulating foams in China. But China enforced a national phase out in 2018, which scientists say put much of the globe back on track to reach pre-1980 levels by 2040. The larger holes, in the Arctic and Antarctic, are estimated to recover by 2045 and 2066, respectively. “Ozone action sets a precedent for climate action,” said World Meteorological Organization Secretary General Petteri Taalas in a statement. “Our success in phasing out ozone-eating chemicals shows us what can and must be done — as a matter of urgency — to transition away from fossil fuels, reduce greenhouse gases and so limit temperature increase.”Read it at The New York Times
Biden administration proposes tighter air pollution standard, in reversal of Trump
The Biden administration is proposing to tighten a key air pollution regulation after the Trump administration declined to do so. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) proposed on Friday to tighten limits on how much soot can be in the air, though some environmentalists are calling on the agency to go even further to protect public […]
