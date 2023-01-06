Read full article on original website
Related
abc7amarillo.com
Theft suspect arrested after running red light, causing wreck
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A theft suspect was arrested after running a red light and getting into a wreck in southeast Amarillo on Wednesday morning. According to the Amarillo Police Department, a caller had been following a possible theft suspect from the 6700 block of NE 19th Avenue. The...
Officials continue investigation of May 2022 shooting on Lazy Two Road, increase reward
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – An increased reward has been offered by the Amarillo Crime Stoppers for information related to a Randall County shooting that occurred in May 2022, in which a 15-year-old was injured. According to officials, the Randall County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported drive-by shooting in the 12000 block of Lazy Two […]
KFDA
Photo shows suspect who crashed stolen vehicle in Dumas
DUMAS, Texas (KFDA) - Moore County Crime Stoppers needs your help identifying a suspect who crashed a stolen vehicle. Officials said Dumas Police Department were investigating a theft of a motor vehicle. A date was not given. Later on, the vehicle was involved in the crash and the driver of...
Amarillo teen dead after being hit by vehicle in Randall County
RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety released information regarding an incident Sunday night in Randall County where a teen was reportedly hit by a vehicle and later died from their injuries. According to a news release from the Texas DPS, a 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe was traveling northbound […]
abc7amarillo.com
Police looking for new leads in drive-by shooting during Sweet 16 party
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Randall County Sheriff's Office is looking for new leads in a drive-by shooting that happened during a Sweet 16 party. A mobile home in the 12000 block of Lazy Two Road was riddled with bullet holes on May 22, 2022. ABC 7 counted 10...
kgncnewsnow.com
Randall County Sheriff Looking for Drive by Shooting Suspect
Randall County Deputies and Crime Stoppers are looking for a suspect involved in a drive-by shooting on May 22nd. Sheriff’s Deputies worked the shooting on May 22nd, at Lazy S Road and Running W trail, when they found a victim with gunshot wounds and the house being shot up.
KFDA
Former WTAMU professor to be sentenced for smuggling charge
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - A former professor a West Texas A&M University was scheduled to be sentenced today for illegally importing wildlife items. Richard Kazmaier pled guilty in August to knowingly transporting over 300 wildlife items illegally. The items had a market value of around $14,000. Both Kazmaier and the...
KFDA
Amarillo Crime Stoppers asking for help in drive-by shooting investigation
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in a drive-by shooting investigation. Randall County deputies responded to the shooting on May 22 in the area of Lazy 2 Road and Running W Trail. They found one victim with gunshot wounds and multiple bullet holes in the home.
abc7amarillo.com
Police chase ends when suspect climbs onto roof of home
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A police chase in Amarillo ended in an odd place -- the roof of a home. According to police, an officer tried to stop a white, Ford Ranger 4:55 a.m. on Wichita Avenue at Cleveland Street. The driver refused to stop and a chase ensued.
abc7amarillo.com
Teen threatened by roommate with weapon near WTAMU campus, police say
CANYON, Texas (KVII) — A 19-year-old man was threatened with a weapon by one of his roommates during an argument at a house adjacent to the West Texas A&M University campus on Friday, police said. The Canyon Police Department said it received a report on Jan. 8 of an...
Canyon Police release more information on recent alleged aggravated assault
Update (2:40 p.m.) Officials with the Canyon Police Department released more information regarding an alleged aggravated assault that occurred at a private residence on Jan. 6. Officials said that the complainant, identified as a 19-year-old man, reported he was threatened by another person with a weapon during an argument. Officials said there were no injuries […]
KFDA
Amarillo Police Department discusses misconceptions of those involved in gun violence
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We continue our series on gun violence. This time on the topic of misconceptions regarding victims and perpetrators. According to an analysis done on gun violence trends in Amarillo, a majority of gun violence victims in Amarillo are male and are older than the offenders. West...
abc7amarillo.com
Trailer, power tools stolen from two elementary schools in Moore County
DUMAS, Texas (KVII) — Moore County Crime Stoppers is looking for information on thefts at two elementary schools they believe are connected. Over the weekend, someone stole power tools and an enclosed trailer from elementary schools in Dumas and Cactus. A trailer belonging to Kel-Tex Electric was stolen from...
KFDA
1 teen dead, 3 teens injured after crash in Swisher County
SWISHER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - DPS are investigating a crash resulting one teen dead and three teens injured in Swisher County. According to DPS, on Sunday, Jan. 8, at around 4 a.m., a Chrysler was traveling westbound on SH 86 when it veered off the roadway into the north ditch and hit a concrete culvert, causing it to vault into the air.
abc7amarillo.com
Alcohol use, speed factors in rollover crash killing teen, seriously injuring 3 others
SWISHER COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — A 15-year-old boy was killed and three other teens were injured after a car rolled over on Hwy 86 near Tulia early Sunday morning. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the crash happened at about 4 a.m. on State Highway 86, about four miles east of Tulia.
1 Tulia teen dead, 3 injured after early Sunday crash
TULIA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety released information regarding an early Sunday morning crash near Tulia that resulted in the death of one teen and the injury of three others. According to a news release from the Texas DPS, a 2019 Chrysler 300 was traveling westbound on SH 86, […]
KFDA
VIDEO: 1 man dead after crash in Wheeler County
VIDEO: 1 teen dead, 3 teens injured after crash in Swisher County. Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. VIDEO:Storybridge hosting 3rd annual largest book drive in the Panhandle. Updated: Jan. 6, 2023 at 2:58 PM CST. VIDEO:Storybridge hosting 3rd annual largest book drive in the Panhandle. Updated: Jan. 6, 2023...
KFDA
Diversity in law enforcement: APD encourages more women to join the force
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Law enforcement agencies across the country, including Amarillo Police Department, are working to build diversity in law enforcement by adding more women to the force. The National Association of Women Law Enforcement Executives (NAWLEE) co-founded the effort to increase the number of women in law enforcement...
1 dead after Friday shooting in Tulia
TULIA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Tulia Police Department released information regarding a shooting that left one person dead on Friday. According to a TPD Facebook post, at around 2:45 p.m. on Jan. 6 the department received a call that a person had been shot. Officials said officers arrived on the scene and attempted […]
How to Get Arrested in 2023? Taking Photos At These Places in Amarillo
Amarillo has quite a few spots that are the place to go for taking photos. Whether it's for a wedding, prom, or even family photos--there's a beautiful scenic locale to visit, that's for sure. You'll be hard-pressed to drive downtown on a Saturday and not see a few shutterbugs and their dolled-up models.
Comments / 0