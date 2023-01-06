SWISHER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - DPS are investigating a crash resulting one teen dead and three teens injured in Swisher County. According to DPS, on Sunday, Jan. 8, at around 4 a.m., a Chrysler was traveling westbound on SH 86 when it veered off the roadway into the north ditch and hit a concrete culvert, causing it to vault into the air.

SWISHER COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO