Amarillo, TX

abc7amarillo.com

Theft suspect arrested after running red light, causing wreck

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A theft suspect was arrested after running a red light and getting into a wreck in southeast Amarillo on Wednesday morning. According to the Amarillo Police Department, a caller had been following a possible theft suspect from the 6700 block of NE 19th Avenue. The...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Officials continue investigation of May 2022 shooting on Lazy Two Road, increase reward

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – An increased reward has been offered by the Amarillo Crime Stoppers for information related to a Randall County shooting that occurred in May 2022, in which a 15-year-old was injured. According to officials, the Randall County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported drive-by shooting in the 12000 block of Lazy Two […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Photo shows suspect who crashed stolen vehicle in Dumas

DUMAS, Texas (KFDA) - Moore County Crime Stoppers needs your help identifying a suspect who crashed a stolen vehicle. Officials said Dumas Police Department were investigating a theft of a motor vehicle. A date was not given. Later on, the vehicle was involved in the crash and the driver of...
DUMAS, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Randall County Sheriff Looking for Drive by Shooting Suspect

Randall County Deputies and Crime Stoppers are looking for a suspect involved in a drive-by shooting on May 22nd. Sheriff’s Deputies worked the shooting on May 22nd, at Lazy S Road and Running W trail, when they found a victim with gunshot wounds and the house being shot up.
RANDALL COUNTY, TX
KFDA

Former WTAMU professor to be sentenced for smuggling charge

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - A former professor a West Texas A&M University was scheduled to be sentenced today for illegally importing wildlife items. Richard Kazmaier pled guilty in August to knowingly transporting over 300 wildlife items illegally. The items had a market value of around $14,000. Both Kazmaier and the...
CANYON, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Police chase ends when suspect climbs onto roof of home

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A police chase in Amarillo ended in an odd place -- the roof of a home. According to police, an officer tried to stop a white, Ford Ranger 4:55 a.m. on Wichita Avenue at Cleveland Street. The driver refused to stop and a chase ensued.
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Teen threatened by roommate with weapon near WTAMU campus, police say

CANYON, Texas (KVII) — A 19-year-old man was threatened with a weapon by one of his roommates during an argument at a house adjacent to the West Texas A&M University campus on Friday, police said. The Canyon Police Department said it received a report on Jan. 8 of an...
CANYON, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Canyon Police release more information on recent alleged aggravated assault

Update (2:40 p.m.) Officials with the Canyon Police Department released more information regarding an alleged aggravated assault that occurred at a private residence on Jan. 6. Officials said that the complainant, identified as a 19-year-old man, reported he was threatened by another person with a weapon during an argument. Officials said there were no injuries […]
CANYON, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Trailer, power tools stolen from two elementary schools in Moore County

DUMAS, Texas (KVII) — Moore County Crime Stoppers is looking for information on thefts at two elementary schools they believe are connected. Over the weekend, someone stole power tools and an enclosed trailer from elementary schools in Dumas and Cactus. A trailer belonging to Kel-Tex Electric was stolen from...
MOORE COUNTY, TX
KFDA

1 teen dead, 3 teens injured after crash in Swisher County

SWISHER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - DPS are investigating a crash resulting one teen dead and three teens injured in Swisher County. According to DPS, on Sunday, Jan. 8, at around 4 a.m., a Chrysler was traveling westbound on SH 86 when it veered off the roadway into the north ditch and hit a concrete culvert, causing it to vault into the air.
SWISHER COUNTY, TX
KFDA

VIDEO: 1 man dead after crash in Wheeler County

VIDEO: 1 teen dead, 3 teens injured after crash in Swisher County. Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. VIDEO:Storybridge hosting 3rd annual largest book drive in the Panhandle. Updated: Jan. 6, 2023 at 2:58 PM CST. VIDEO:Storybridge hosting 3rd annual largest book drive in the Panhandle. Updated: Jan. 6, 2023...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Diversity in law enforcement: APD encourages more women to join the force

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Law enforcement agencies across the country, including Amarillo Police Department, are working to build diversity in law enforcement by adding more women to the force. The National Association of Women Law Enforcement Executives (NAWLEE) co-founded the effort to increase the number of women in law enforcement...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

1 dead after Friday shooting in Tulia

TULIA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Tulia Police Department released information regarding a shooting that left one person dead on Friday. According to a TPD Facebook post, at around 2:45 p.m. on Jan. 6 the department received a call that a person had been shot. Officials said officers arrived on the scene and attempted […]
TULIA, TX

