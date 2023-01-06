ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walton County, FL

Andalusia Star News

Second suspect arrested in attempted robbery

The Andalusia Police Department has made a second arrest in an attempted robbery that occurred on 9th Street Friday night. Roosevelt Weaver III, 22, of Andalusia, was charged with first-degree robbery on Monday. He was released from the Covington County Jail on a $150,000 bond. Weaver’s co-defendant, Diandre Nicholas Sheridan,...
ANDALUSIA, AL
fosterfollynews.net

Washington County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests Perry Lee Gayle, 63 in Sunny Hills for Methamphetamine, Paraphernalia

A Southport man is behind bars after a traffic stop yields methamphetamine. At approximately 11:45 a.m. today, a Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy initiated a traffic stop on Sunny Hills Blvd. Deputies made contact with the driver, 63-year-old, Perry Lee Gayle. During the stop, a department issued K-9 was deployed and positively alerted on the vehicle, indicating the presence of narcotics.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
niceville.com

Deputy serving at Walton County Jail allegedly stole money from inmate

WALTON COUNTY, Fla— A detention deputy working at the Walton County Jail has been terminated and arrested after an investigation reportedly revealed he stole money from an inmate, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office has announced. According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), it launched an investigation on...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
wdhn.com

BCSO: Homeowner shot, killed intruder

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – A man is dead after Bay County Sheriff’s deputies say a homeowner shot him following an altercation inside the home. It happened around 6 a.m. Tuesday at home on North Bay Drive in the College Point area. Deputies said a resident of the...
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Southport man arrested after meth found during traffic stop

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Southport man has been arrested after authorities found meth during a traffic stop, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. In a news release, officials say they made a traffic stop around noon on Monday on Sunny Hills Blvd. During the stop, a...
SOUTHPORT, FL
niceville.com

Okaloosa man allegedly shoots himself during break-in

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – An Okaloosa County man reportedly shot himself during a burglary north of Crestview, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has announced. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), Justin McCall, 28, of Crestview, was out of jail on bond on burglary charges when he accidentally shot himself in the leg. Allegedly, McCall shot himself with a firearm that was stolen from one vehicle while in the act of breaking into a car at another home on January 4, the OCSO said.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for January 9, 2023

Adolph Suton, 62, Malone, Florida: Sale of methamphetamine: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Reginald Williams, 27, Graceville, Florida: Sale of methamphetamine: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Leah Duffy, 34, Decatur Georgia: Failure to appear for no motor vehicle registration: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Kellie Adkins, 34, Marianna, Florida: Battery-domestic:...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
wdhn.com

Man facing charges after armed robbery at a liquor store

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A man is now behind bars after an armed robbery that took place at a Holmes County liquor store on Saturday night. According to the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, Sterling Lamont Hall of Atlanta, Georgia entered State Line Liquors on Highway 179A wearing a mask, waving a firearm, and demanding money.
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Suspect dead after shooting in Lynn Haven home

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Wednesday morning, Bay County Sheriff’s Office released the name of the man who was shot Tuesday morning at a home on North Bay Drive in the College Point area of Bay County. Aaron Mravic-Lollie, age 23, was shot when the homeowner confronted him, they...
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WMBB

One dead in shooting outside a Panama City nightclub

This story was updated with new information at 3:20 p.m. PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City police said they do not plan to file any charges against a man who shot and killed someone at a local strip club early Wednesday morning. Panama City police officers arrived at the Gold Nugget Gentlemen’s Club a […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WKRG News 5

Police seek to identify Niceville vehicle burglary suspect

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — Police released video of a suspect allegedly stealing items from multiple cars Saturday night in Niceville. Police said the burglaries happened in the North Cedar and North Palm Neighborhoods. The videos show what police believe to be the same man in two different instances. Niceville Police said this person made entry […]
NICEVILLE, FL
WJHG-TV

Brother and sister charged after shots fired in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A brother and sister have been charged after two rounds from a handgun were fired into the air following a dispute, according to Panama City Police. In a news release, police say they responded to the 200 block of Sherman Avenue on Thursday, January 5...
PANAMA CITY, FL
wtvy.com

Florida robbery suspect arrested in Geneva

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - A man suspected in a weekend robbery of a liquor store in Florida was captured by police in Geneva. According to press releases from the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office as well as the Geneva Police Department, deputies and investigators with Holmes County responded to an armed robbery report at State Line Liquors on Highway 179A in Westville, Florida on Saturday, January 7.
GENEVA, AL
WJHG-TV

Two charged with drug trafficking, SWAT team dispatched

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two suspects are in custody, one of them arrested after a SWAT team was dispatched. Last year on Dec. 28, officers with Panama City Police Street Crimes Unit attempted to pull over a vehicle after believing it was in a drug transaction. During the attempt, police say the driver drove off at a high rate of speed.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WEAR

Officials: Crestview woman steals more than $12,000 from disabled adult

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Crestview woman was arrested Thursday for allegedly stealing more than $12,000 from a disabled adult. 38-year-old Jessica Lyn Duvall is charged with crimes against a person - exploitation of a disabled adult $10,000 or more. According to investigators, Duvall had been serving as the victim's...
CRESTVIEW, FL
WMBB

UPDATE: Panama City shooting suspect arrested

UPDATE: The suspect involved in a fatal shooting Friday evening off Mulberry Avenue has been apprehended, per the Panama City Police Department. Original Story PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Police Department is actively looking for a suspect in a fatal shooting Friday evening off Mulberry Avenue. The suspect, Charles Edd Caulk, was […]
PANAMA CITY, FL

