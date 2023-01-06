Read full article on original website
Second suspect arrested in attempted robbery
The Andalusia Police Department has made a second arrest in an attempted robbery that occurred on 9th Street Friday night. Roosevelt Weaver III, 22, of Andalusia, was charged with first-degree robbery on Monday. He was released from the Covington County Jail on a $150,000 bond. Weaver’s co-defendant, Diandre Nicholas Sheridan,...
Washington County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests Perry Lee Gayle, 63 in Sunny Hills for Methamphetamine, Paraphernalia
A Southport man is behind bars after a traffic stop yields methamphetamine. At approximately 11:45 a.m. today, a Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy initiated a traffic stop on Sunny Hills Blvd. Deputies made contact with the driver, 63-year-old, Perry Lee Gayle. During the stop, a department issued K-9 was deployed and positively alerted on the vehicle, indicating the presence of narcotics.
Deputy serving at Walton County Jail allegedly stole money from inmate
WALTON COUNTY, Fla— A detention deputy working at the Walton County Jail has been terminated and arrested after an investigation reportedly revealed he stole money from an inmate, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office has announced. According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), it launched an investigation on...
BCSO: Homeowner shot, killed intruder
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – A man is dead after Bay County Sheriff’s deputies say a homeowner shot him following an altercation inside the home. It happened around 6 a.m. Tuesday at home on North Bay Drive in the College Point area. Deputies said a resident of the...
Southport man arrested after meth found during traffic stop
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Southport man has been arrested after authorities found meth during a traffic stop, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. In a news release, officials say they made a traffic stop around noon on Monday on Sunny Hills Blvd. During the stop, a...
Okaloosa man allegedly shoots himself during break-in
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – An Okaloosa County man reportedly shot himself during a burglary north of Crestview, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has announced. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), Justin McCall, 28, of Crestview, was out of jail on bond on burglary charges when he accidentally shot himself in the leg. Allegedly, McCall shot himself with a firearm that was stolen from one vehicle while in the act of breaking into a car at another home on January 4, the OCSO said.
JAIL Report for January 9, 2023
Adolph Suton, 62, Malone, Florida: Sale of methamphetamine: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Reginald Williams, 27, Graceville, Florida: Sale of methamphetamine: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Leah Duffy, 34, Decatur Georgia: Failure to appear for no motor vehicle registration: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Kellie Adkins, 34, Marianna, Florida: Battery-domestic:...
Crestview man wanted for domestic violence arrested, Okaloosa Co. deputies
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) – The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said 29-year-old Joshua Colley was taken into custody Monday after fleeing officers over the weekend. Colley was located at a home off Clover St. near the Auburn community northeast of Crestview. OCSO shut down roads to different neighborhoods Sunday to search for Colley after he fled […]
Man facing charges after armed robbery at a liquor store
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A man is now behind bars after an armed robbery that took place at a Holmes County liquor store on Saturday night. According to the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, Sterling Lamont Hall of Atlanta, Georgia entered State Line Liquors on Highway 179A wearing a mask, waving a firearm, and demanding money.
Suspect dead after shooting in Lynn Haven home
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Wednesday morning, Bay County Sheriff’s Office released the name of the man who was shot Tuesday morning at a home on North Bay Drive in the College Point area of Bay County. Aaron Mravic-Lollie, age 23, was shot when the homeowner confronted him, they...
One dead in shooting outside a Panama City nightclub
This story was updated with new information at 3:20 p.m. PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City police said they do not plan to file any charges against a man who shot and killed someone at a local strip club early Wednesday morning. Panama City police officers arrived at the Gold Nugget Gentlemen’s Club a […]
Police seek to identify Niceville vehicle burglary suspect
NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — Police released video of a suspect allegedly stealing items from multiple cars Saturday night in Niceville. Police said the burglaries happened in the North Cedar and North Palm Neighborhoods. The videos show what police believe to be the same man in two different instances. Niceville Police said this person made entry […]
Brother and sister charged after shots fired in Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A brother and sister have been charged after two rounds from a handgun were fired into the air following a dispute, according to Panama City Police. In a news release, police say they responded to the 200 block of Sherman Avenue on Thursday, January 5...
Florida robbery suspect arrested in Geneva
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - A man suspected in a weekend robbery of a liquor store in Florida was captured by police in Geneva. According to press releases from the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office as well as the Geneva Police Department, deputies and investigators with Holmes County responded to an armed robbery report at State Line Liquors on Highway 179A in Westville, Florida on Saturday, January 7.
Geneva Co. church property was vandalized for the second time in less than a year
MALVERN, Ala (WDHN)— For the second time in less than a year, a thief or thieves targeted a house of worship in eastern Geneva County. The longtime pastor does not understand why an individual will take from a rural church. Pastor Jose Parker of Malvern Baptist Church along highway...
Barrel racer dies in Okaloosa County rodeo, deputies investigating: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff
UPDATE (Jan. 10): The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said the rodeo event at the Baker Area Community Center was hosted by the National Barrel Horse Association. OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating the death of a barrel racer that happened during a local rodeo. Officials […]
Two charged with drug trafficking, SWAT team dispatched
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two suspects are in custody, one of them arrested after a SWAT team was dispatched. Last year on Dec. 28, officers with Panama City Police Street Crimes Unit attempted to pull over a vehicle after believing it was in a drug transaction. During the attempt, police say the driver drove off at a high rate of speed.
Jackson Co. Sheriff’s kicks off the new year with concealed carry class
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — Some residents in Jackson County took the next step in obtaining their concealed carry permit. Jackson County Sheriff’s office gathered residents in Marianna for the first concealed carry safety class of the new year. It was held on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until...
Officials: Crestview woman steals more than $12,000 from disabled adult
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Crestview woman was arrested Thursday for allegedly stealing more than $12,000 from a disabled adult. 38-year-old Jessica Lyn Duvall is charged with crimes against a person - exploitation of a disabled adult $10,000 or more. According to investigators, Duvall had been serving as the victim's...
UPDATE: Panama City shooting suspect arrested
UPDATE: The suspect involved in a fatal shooting Friday evening off Mulberry Avenue has been apprehended, per the Panama City Police Department. Original Story PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Police Department is actively looking for a suspect in a fatal shooting Friday evening off Mulberry Avenue. The suspect, Charles Edd Caulk, was […]
