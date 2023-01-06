OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – An Okaloosa County man reportedly shot himself during a burglary north of Crestview, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has announced. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), Justin McCall, 28, of Crestview, was out of jail on bond on burglary charges when he accidentally shot himself in the leg. Allegedly, McCall shot himself with a firearm that was stolen from one vehicle while in the act of breaking into a car at another home on January 4, the OCSO said.

OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO