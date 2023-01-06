Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida witness reports three triangle-shaped objects went 'invisible'Roger MarshOrange City, FL
Car shows come to Hamlin in Winter Garden, FloridaFlour, Eggs and YeastWinter Garden, FL
Major Magic Kingdom AnnouncementFlour, Eggs and YeastOrlando, FL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Enjoy a Weekend at the Winery with Live Entertainment in Lake County, FloridaLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
Man in 20s shot in east Orange County, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Sheriff’s investigators say a man was shot in an east Orange County neighborhood Monday afternoon. Just before 2 p.m., deputies responded to Overdale Street near Donnybrook Park. At the scene, they determined that a man, in his 20s, went to a hospital for help...
WESH
Longwood man accused of killing 3-year-old daughter expected to change plea
LONGWOOD, Fla. — A man accused ofkilling one of his daughters and trying to kill the other is expected in court in Seminole County Wednesday. Prosecutors are asking for the death penalty for Juan Bravo-Torres, but it looks like he will change his plea from not guilty, possibly a move to avoid going to death row.
fox35orlando.com
Daytona Beach police: Deadly stabbing was act of self defense
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Police believe a deadly stabbing that happened in Daytona Beach early Wednesday was an act of self-defense. Shortly before 1 a.m., officers responded to 201 Shady Place after a woman, an ex-boyfriend and a current boyfriend got into a fight and shots were fired. "In response...
click orlando
Orange County deputies seek help identifying man found dead
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County deputies are trying to identify a man found dead near Mall at Millenia last month. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the man was found by a van near 37th Street and Gardenia Avenue, north of The Mall at Millenia. Deputies said there were no signs of foul play and they would like to notify the man’s family of his death.
WESH
Daytona Beach police to give update on two deadly shootings
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Watch the news conference live in the player above. Daytona Beach police are expected to give an update Wednesday on two deadly shootings that happened within a couple of days of each other. Daytona Beach police Chief Jakari Young will make his address at noon.
WESH
21-year-old man stabbed to death in Daytona Beach, police say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — In Daytona Beach, just before 1 a.m. Wednesday, police say a man was stabbed to death following a shooting. The victim is 21-year-old Devon Strickland. Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said before the shooting, there was an altercation at a residence on Shady Place. The altercation involved a woman, her ex-boyfriend and her current boyfriend.
click orlando
Mystery patient arrives at Orlando hospital, deputies ask for help identifying him
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando Health is asking the public’s assistance identifying a patient currently at Orlando Regional Medical Center. Hospital officials said the patient was struck by a vehicle in a crash on Dec. 31 at 6:20 p.m. in the Colonial and Dorchester area and was transported to the hospital by Orange County Fire Rescue.
Man, 20, killed in Daytona Beach drive-by shooting
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A 20-year-old man died after he was shot multiple times in the driveway of a Daytona Beach home Monday night, police said. Police said someone drove by in an unknown vehicle and fired several shots at Travis Hubbert Jr., 20, and the home on Tucker Street around 11:45 p.m.
Firefighters say battery charger likely cause of house fire in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County firefighters believe a battery charger caused a house to go up in flames. Smoke was seen coming from this charred home near Bithlo on Tuesday afternoon. Investigators said a battery charger in the garage started the fire. Crews from Seminole, Oviedo, and Orange...
fox35orlando.com
Sheriff: Autistic man was holding knife before deputies Tased him
New video shows an autistic man holding what the Brevard County Sheriff says is a knife. This is before the man was tased by deputies. The sheriff is now defending his deputies actions.
fox35orlando.com
Resident beaten by armed, masked men in violent home invasion at downtown Orlando high-rise, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - Police are investigating a violent home invasion at a luxury high-rise in downtown Orlando. They said this happened on Church Street at the 55 West Apartments. According to police, someone called 911 saying three masked men carrying guns broke into their apartment. The victim told police he was beaten and claimed the men stole some items before leaving.
Police release photo of man believed to have carjacked someone at gunpoint at OIA
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department on Tuesday afternoon released a surveillance image of a man they believe carjacked someone at gunpoint at Orlando International Airport. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Police said they were called shortly before 12:15 a.m. Monday to the Frontier Airlines’...
Driver carjacked at gunpoint after dropping off family at Orlando International Airport
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police said the person who carjacked someone at Orlando International Airport is still on the run. Officials said the airport has beefed up security after the reported carjacking Monday morning. Police said the carjacking happened in front of Frontier Airlines curbside drop-off in Terminal B.
fox35orlando.com
Florida man accused of stealing guns from gun store allegedly tried to break into a second store | affidavit
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. - A man accused of breaking into a gun store and stealing guns in Melbourne, Florida, was caught days later attempting to break into another gun store in Clearwater, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. The Pinellas County Sheriff's Department said surveillance video showed 24-year-old Jeremy...
Orange County deputies search for suspect after teen shot near Wekiva High School
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said a teen was taken to the hospital in stable condition after he was found with a gunshot wound near Wekiva High School. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Orange County deputies and Apopka Police responded to...
Washington Examiner
Maryland man arrested on charges of killing girlfriend during dispute in 2021
A Maryland man has been arrested and charged in connection to the murder of his girlfriend in 2021. Kevin Lorenzo Jackson, 44, of Suitland, has been charged with first- and second-degree murder in the death of Kimberly Page, 51, of Capitol Heights. He was arrested in Orange County, Florida, on Jan. 6 and is facing extradition to Maryland, per police.
Turnto10.com
Granddaughters' concern led to man's arrest for keeping his elderly mom's body in filth
COCOA, Fla. (TND) — Police made a troubling discovery after making a welfare check on an 80-year-old woman, despite her son’s attempts to prevent it. On New Year’s Day, the woman’s granddaughter called the Cocoa Police Department in Central Florida to check on Kathleen Ruhlander because her son, Robert Ruhlander, “would not allow her access,” according to his latest arrest report.
One killed, another in critical condition following a domestic disturbance, police say
PORT ORANGE, Fla. — One person was killed and another seriously injured during a shooting at a Port Orange home, according to police. On Saturday, at around 8:20 p.m., police responded to a shooting call at a home on Downing Drive. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
villages-news.com
DUI suspect enters plea in connection with Margarita Republic arrest
A drunk driving suspect has entered a plea in connection with her arrest after drinking shots at Margarita Republic in The Villages. Nicole Ann Moldenhauer, 23, of Ocala, last week entered a plea of not guilty to charges of driving under the influence, possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment in Lake County Court. She remains free on $1,000 bond.
click orlando
2 injured in Daytona Beach shooting, police say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Two people were injured after a shooting in Volusia County, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department. Police said the shooting happened in the area of Hudson Street in Daytona Beach on Saturday. [TRENDING: Person of interest in slaying of Mount Dora couple now faces...
