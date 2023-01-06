ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

The Independent

‘Mind-blowing’ hidden network of magma chambers found under Hawaii’s volcanoes

A massive complex of flat, interconnected magma chambers has been found by scientists deep beneath volcanoes in Hawaii that seem to be responsible for a swarm of unexplained tiny earthquakes felt on the Big Island over the past seven years.Data gathered from seismic stations was used to chart out the structure of these pancake-like chambers, called “sills” and were mapped with “never-before-seen precision” by researchers, including those from the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) in the US.The findings, published on Thursday in the journal Science, demonstrate that these magma chambers, which appear to be at depths ranging from around...
natureworldnews.com

Magnitude 4.0 Earthquake Detected Between Mauna Loa and Kilauea in Hawaii

The Big Island of Hawaii does not currently have any active volcanoes, but an early morning earthquake that occurred between the recently silent Mauna Loa and Kilauea volcanoes jolted some people out of bed. A magnitude 4.0 earthquake that occurred this morning struck at 3:31 AM on January 3. The...
natureworldnews.com

Next Yellowstone Volcanic Eruption is Overdue, Possibly Magnitude 8 or Higher

(Photo : National Park Service / Wikimedia Commons) Some claim that the next volcanic eruption in Yellowstone is overdue and may occur with an intensity of Magnitude 8 or higher, however, accurate volcanic eruption predictions are still out of reach. Despite being dormant at the moment, the enormous supervolcano that...
dallasexpress.com

Mount Kilauea Erupts in Hawaii

Mount Kīlauea in Hawaii has begun erupting from its summit crater. This eruption comes just weeks after the volcano’s largest neighbor, Mauna Loa, erupted for the first time in nearly 40 years, as previously reported by The Dallas Express. The youngest volcano on the island of Hawaii, Mount...
The Independent

Old NASA satellite falls harmlessly from sky off Alaska

After almost 40 years circling Earth, a retired NASA science satellite plunged harmlessly through the atmosphere off the coast of Alaska, NASA reported Monday.The Defense Department confirmed that the satellite — placed in orbit in 1984 by astronaut Sally Ride — reentered late Sunday night over the Bering Sea, a few hundred miles from Alaska. NASA said it's received no reports of injury or damage from falling debris.Late last week, NASA said it expected most of the 5,400-pound (2,450-kilogram) Earth Radiation Budget Satellite to burn up in the atmosphere, but that some pieces might survive. The space agency put...
