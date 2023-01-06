Read full article on original website
Attorney DeVore files suit against Normal in election dispute
NORMAL (25 News Now) - A prominent lawyer wants a court order requiring the Normal’s town clerk to certify election petitions for candidates wanting her job, plus two other government positions that don’t exist in the town. Thomas DeVore, defeated in November as the Republican candidate for Illinois...
Juvenile court’s goal is rehabilitation over punishment
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The arrest of an 11-year-old boy in a stolen car investigation is the latest in a string of crimes allegedly committed by young suspects across Peoria. Police arrested the 11-year-old Tuesday morning for allegedly stealing a car near Indiana and Nebraska Avenues. It’s a troubling...
Par-A-Dice and Boyd Gaming reach settlement over alleged biometric privacy law violations
EAST PEORIA PEORIA (25 News Now) - Time is running out to be part of an $825,000 settlement reached in a proposed class action lawsuit involving Par-A-Dice Hotel Casino. The lawsuit claims that Par-A-Dice and Boyd Gaming violated the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act, as customers’ faces were visible to certain security cameras at the Par-A-Dice Hotel Casino’s sportsbook.
Pekin City Council rejects mayor’s proposal allowing recall of elected officials
PEKIN (25 News Now) - A proposal that would have made it possible for Pekin voters to remove elected leaders from office was defeated by the city council Monday night. The council’s vote was 6-1, with Karen Hohimer the only member favoring the idea. Incumbent Mayor Mark Luft is...
Pledge to better protect renters, pot dispensary approved at Peoria City Council meeting
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria City Council member on Tuesday said he’s working to keep his promise of working on a solution to better protect local renters. District 3 Council member Tim Riggenbach’s comments follows the notices for renters to vacate about 50 homes in Peoria’s East Bluff after the parent company of Darwin Homes, SFR3, bought dozens of properties.
Peoria man indicted for aggravated vehicular hijacking
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria County grand jury indicted 24-year-old Patrick Meyer on one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking. Meyer is accused of shooting a man while stealing his car from the Shell station at Knoxville and Nebraska on December 14. Police say both the victim and Meyer...
Injured East Peoria officer is back on the job
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - After his squad car was struck by a suspected drunk driver back in 2021, a local police offer has beaten the odds on his road to recovery. East Peoria Officer Karson Klyber returned to duty last week, after a year-long rehab battle. His fellow officers are calling it nothing short of a ‘miracle.’
Drug investigation nets 2 arrests in Peoria Tuesday
PEORIA (25 News Now) - 2 people were arrested Tuesday during an investigation into the unlawful distribution of a controlled substance. Police arrested Tavier L. WIlliams, 33, for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful possession with intent to deliver, unlawful delivery of a controlled substance and armed violence.
Man facing first-degree murder charges indicted on separate weapons charge
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man facing first-degree murder charges for a deadly Labor Day weekend shooting in Peoria has been indicted on a separate weapons charge. A Peoria County grand jury indicted 24-year-old Domincue Linwood on an aggravated unlawful use of a weapon charge. The indictment accuses him...
State police investigate fatal crash in McLean County Tuesday
BELLFLOWER (25 News Now) - Illinois State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a semi and a motorcycle. A release says that the driver of a red Harley Davison motorcycle was stopped in the southbound lanes of State Street at the intersection with U.S. 54 in Bellflower. State police...
Peoria County farmer, ex-broadcaster leaves high-profile Pritzker Administration post
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) Director Colleen Callahan is leaving her job Jan. 16 as Gov. JB Pritzker starts his second term. Callahan is a Peoria County farmer and former agribusiness director for WMBD Radio and Television in Peoria. Pritzker appointed Callahan as IDNR director in 2019.
Sheriff: Man arrested in Lewistown on attempted murder warrant out of Iowa
LEWISTOWN (25 News Now) - A Rock Island man has been arrested in Lewistown on an attempted murder warrant from Bettendorf, Iowa. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office says Daniel T. Morgan was located Friday at around 5:30 p.m. at the Casey’s in Lewiston. Morgan was taken into custody...
Local psychotherapists urge talking to kids after weekend violence
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Following two separate shootings in the Peoria area, local psychological experts discuss the importance of addressing community violence with children and young adults. Peoria Police said there are no updates on the two incidents. The first occurred just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday on Northeast Madison...
Par-A-Dice Casino paying out settlement to end facial recognition data lawsuit
Patrons at the Par-A-Dice Casino could be eligible for a slice of a class action settlement if they were captured by certain facial recognition security cameras. People who passed by certain security cameras at PAD's Sportsbook at the East Peoria casino between September 2020 and June 2021 are included in the $825,000 settlement of a lawsuit alleging the casino violated the state's Biometric Information Privacy Act.
Police called to attempted armed robbery of Peoria business
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police are investigating an attempted armed robbery of a local business that happened Monday night. Peoria Police spokesperson Semoen Roth says that when officers arrived, they were informed by a witness that a man entered the business with a mask and displayed a handgun.
Bloomington Police still looking for community help after Feb. 2022 homicide
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - The Bloomington Police Department is asking for the community’s help with any information about the February 12, 2022 homicide of Dylan L. Meserole. At the time, police said, that 20-year-old Meserole died from a gunshot wound. Police were called to the 1600 block of...
Police: Peoria man died in Quad Cities shooting
DAVENPORT, Ia. – Police in the Quad Cities are confirming a Peoria man died in a shooting there about a month ago. Davenport, Iowa Police say Justin Royer, 40, was fatally shot December 5th near 16th and Washington Streets in Davenport. Police say that they do not believe the...
3 men arrested for attempted burglary in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Three men are in the Peoria County Jail on attempted burglary and criminal trespass charges after being arrested early Sunday morning in Peoria. Peoria Police say in a statement they were called to the 500 block of East Armstrong, which is near OSF St. Francis Medical Center, around 2 AM Sunday on a report of two men trespassing on private property.
Washington Man in court for attempted murder in Bartonville
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Washington man accused of attempted murder was in court Thursday. During an arraignment hearing, Austin James Ricca was charged with attempted first-degree murder, battery and aggravated battery. Allegedly, on Dec. 11, 2022, Austin Ricca struck a family member multiple times with a bat near...
Man taken to Peoria County Jail after Friday traffic stop
PEORIA, Ill. – One man was taken to the Peoria County Jail after a traffic stop on Friday night. Peoria Police said the stop occurred on East Arcadia St. by North Central Avenue. Authorities said a search of the vehicle turned up cannabis, drug paraphernalia, and a loaded weapon....
