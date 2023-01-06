ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria County, IL

Related
25newsnow.com

Attorney DeVore files suit against Normal in election dispute

NORMAL (25 News Now) - A prominent lawyer wants a court order requiring the Normal’s town clerk to certify election petitions for candidates wanting her job, plus two other government positions that don’t exist in the town. Thomas DeVore, defeated in November as the Republican candidate for Illinois...
NORMAL, IL
25newsnow.com

Juvenile court’s goal is rehabilitation over punishment

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The arrest of an 11-year-old boy in a stolen car investigation is the latest in a string of crimes allegedly committed by young suspects across Peoria. Police arrested the 11-year-old Tuesday morning for allegedly stealing a car near Indiana and Nebraska Avenues. It’s a troubling...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Par-A-Dice and Boyd Gaming reach settlement over alleged biometric privacy law violations

EAST PEORIA PEORIA (25 News Now) - Time is running out to be part of an $825,000 settlement reached in a proposed class action lawsuit involving Par-A-Dice Hotel Casino. The lawsuit claims that Par-A-Dice and Boyd Gaming violated the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act, as customers’ faces were visible to certain security cameras at the Par-A-Dice Hotel Casino’s sportsbook.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Pledge to better protect renters, pot dispensary approved at Peoria City Council meeting

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria City Council member on Tuesday said he’s working to keep his promise of working on a solution to better protect local renters. District 3 Council member Tim Riggenbach’s comments follows the notices for renters to vacate about 50 homes in Peoria’s East Bluff after the parent company of Darwin Homes, SFR3, bought dozens of properties.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Peoria man indicted for aggravated vehicular hijacking

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria County grand jury indicted 24-year-old Patrick Meyer on one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking. Meyer is accused of shooting a man while stealing his car from the Shell station at Knoxville and Nebraska on December 14. Police say both the victim and Meyer...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Injured East Peoria officer is back on the job

EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - After his squad car was struck by a suspected drunk driver back in 2021, a local police offer has beaten the odds on his road to recovery. East Peoria Officer Karson Klyber returned to duty last week, after a year-long rehab battle. His fellow officers are calling it nothing short of a ‘miracle.’
EAST PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Drug investigation nets 2 arrests in Peoria Tuesday

PEORIA (25 News Now) - 2 people were arrested Tuesday during an investigation into the unlawful distribution of a controlled substance. Police arrested Tavier L. WIlliams, 33, for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful possession with intent to deliver, unlawful delivery of a controlled substance and armed violence.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Man facing first-degree murder charges indicted on separate weapons charge

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man facing first-degree murder charges for a deadly Labor Day weekend shooting in Peoria has been indicted on a separate weapons charge. A Peoria County grand jury indicted 24-year-old Domincue Linwood on an aggravated unlawful use of a weapon charge. The indictment accuses him...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

State police investigate fatal crash in McLean County Tuesday

BELLFLOWER (25 News Now) - Illinois State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a semi and a motorcycle. A release says that the driver of a red Harley Davison motorcycle was stopped in the southbound lanes of State Street at the intersection with U.S. 54 in Bellflower. State police...
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
25newsnow.com

Local psychotherapists urge talking to kids after weekend violence

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Following two separate shootings in the Peoria area, local psychological experts discuss the importance of addressing community violence with children and young adults. Peoria Police said there are no updates on the two incidents. The first occurred just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday on Northeast Madison...
PEORIA, IL
wcbu.org

Par-A-Dice Casino paying out settlement to end facial recognition data lawsuit

Patrons at the Par-A-Dice Casino could be eligible for a slice of a class action settlement if they were captured by certain facial recognition security cameras. People who passed by certain security cameras at PAD's Sportsbook at the East Peoria casino between September 2020 and June 2021 are included in the $825,000 settlement of a lawsuit alleging the casino violated the state's Biometric Information Privacy Act.
EAST PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Police called to attempted armed robbery of Peoria business

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police are investigating an attempted armed robbery of a local business that happened Monday night. Peoria Police spokesperson Semoen Roth says that when officers arrived, they were informed by a witness that a man entered the business with a mask and displayed a handgun.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Police: Peoria man died in Quad Cities shooting

DAVENPORT, Ia. – Police in the Quad Cities are confirming a Peoria man died in a shooting there about a month ago. Davenport, Iowa Police say Justin Royer, 40, was fatally shot December 5th near 16th and Washington Streets in Davenport. Police say that they do not believe the...
DAVENPORT, IA
25newsnow.com

3 men arrested for attempted burglary in Peoria

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Three men are in the Peoria County Jail on attempted burglary and criminal trespass charges after being arrested early Sunday morning in Peoria. Peoria Police say in a statement they were called to the 500 block of East Armstrong, which is near OSF St. Francis Medical Center, around 2 AM Sunday on a report of two men trespassing on private property.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Washington Man in court for attempted murder in Bartonville

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Washington man accused of attempted murder was in court Thursday. During an arraignment hearing, Austin James Ricca was charged with attempted first-degree murder, battery and aggravated battery. Allegedly, on Dec. 11, 2022, Austin Ricca struck a family member multiple times with a bat near...
BARTONVILLE, IL
1470 WMBD

Man taken to Peoria County Jail after Friday traffic stop

PEORIA, Ill. – One man was taken to the Peoria County Jail after a traffic stop on Friday night. Peoria Police said the stop occurred on East Arcadia St. by North Central Avenue. Authorities said a search of the vehicle turned up cannabis, drug paraphernalia, and a loaded weapon....
PEORIA, IL

