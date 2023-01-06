Read full article on original website
WTOK-TV
Frontline Responders: Adrian Cross strives to serve hometown
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -“I always try to stand in my purpose, and I’ve thought for a long time that my purpose is to help whoever I can, however I can, while I can. And that is a very vague purpose because I can be in any position and do that,” said Meridian Public School District Parent Engagement Specialist, Adrian Cross.
WTOK-TV
Plans for old E.F. Young Hotel announced
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It has been over a year since The Ruins closed its doors due to a ‘collapse zone’ warning issued by the City of Meridian for 25th Avenue between 5th and 6th streets. The Young family discussed in a city council work session that it...
WTOK-TV
Total Pain Care Team of the Week: Meridian Lady Cats
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This weeks Total Pain Care Team of the Week is the Meridian Lady Wildcats. They Lady Cats competed against the number on team in the state, Tupelo, and only lost by three points. After losing nine seniors this team is still playing their best ball. They...
WTOK-TV
Phase two of the East Mississippi Veterans Memorial Park is now under way
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Phase two of the East Mississippi Veteran’s Memorial Park is now underway. With the jet now in place, the East Mississippi Veterans Foundation is looking forward to getting the job done. This next phase is called the Wall of Remembrance, which measures over fifty feet wide...
WTOK-TV
Historic Wechsler School building renovations underway
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The old Wechsler School building in Meridian is now being renovated after years of fundraising and planning. The building is historically important to the City of Meridian. It was the first brick school for African-American children built with public funds in 1894. Renovating Wechsler School is...
WTOK-TV
Marion’s mayor eyes town improvements
MARION, Miss. (WTOK) - The Town of Marion considers itself a small community with big intentions. And with that, Mayor Larry Gill has announced some improvements on the way. Gill said projects and infrastructure upgrades, as well as dressing up the four-way stop, are on the horizon.
WTOK-TV
Representative Charles Young, Jr. shines light on Meridian at State Capitol
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The East Mississippi Business Development Corporation held the first Council of Governments meeting of 2023 Monday. The monthly meeting features many of the top leaders from Meridian and Lauderdale County, as well as law enforcement and elected officials. State Representative Charles Young, Jr. said now that...
WTOK-TV
6th Annual Great Scorpion Trail Run
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - 160 participants came out to Bonita Lakes on Saturday to participate in the 6th annual Great Scorpion Trail Run. The Race is divided into a 12.5K, 25K and 50K with proceeds going to the National Alopecia organization. Event organizer, Caroline Irvine said, “Oh my gosh we...
WTOK-TV
Meridian chosen to host 2023 Fall Rail Passengers Association Conference
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian has been chosen to host the 2023 Fall Rail Passengers Association Conference. “We found out and we were just as shocked as everybody else was. Like whoah, San Antonio, they chose Meridian so we are just excited to welcome them with open arms,” said the President of the Meridian Rails Historical Society, Lucy Dormont.
WTOK-TV
Everett Moore
Graveside service for O. E. Moore will be held Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 1:00 PM at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens with Bro. Jack Kern officiating, burial to follow. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements. Mr. O. E. Moore, age 87 of Meridian passed...
WTOK-TV
Proposal would allow Mississippi’s retired teachers to return without losing retirement benefits
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Nothing’s stopping retired teachers from changing their minds and eventually coming back to a school setting. But they’re limited in how they can return. A new proposal at the State Capitol could bring them back without jeopardizing their retirement benefits. Mississippi’s pipeline of educators...
WTOK-TV
Northeast administrators reach new heights for students
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A Lauderdale County school is taking the year 2023 to new heights. Northeast Elementary School sent its administration to work from the roof Monday as part of a deal with the students. Because of higher test scores and good progress reports, the ‘higher’ staff spent...
WTOK-TV
Mrs. Linda Edwards
Memorial Services for Mrs. Linda Edwards will begin at 11:00 AM Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home chapel. A private family interment will be held at a later date. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. Mrs. Edwards, 72, of...
WTOK-TV
Jeannie Switzer
Graveside services for Jeannie Switzer will be held Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 1:30 PM at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens with Dr. Danny Lanier officiating with burial to follow. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements. Mrs. Jeannie Switzer, age 75 of Collinsville passed away...
WTOK-TV
Meridian teen injured in shooting airlifted to Jackson
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police said detectives are investigating a Monday night shooting of a teenager, who was struck in the head. MPD Detective Chanetta Stevens said dispatch received a call at 8:14 p.m. for the shooting in the 2200 block of 30th Avenue. The 17-year-old was airlifted to...
WTOK-TV
Mrs. Ermalee Reeder
Funeral services celebrating the life of Mrs. Ermalee Reeder will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home, with Bro. Jim Hutchison officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
WTOK-TV
Former daycare employee arrested, charged for biting toddler in Laurel
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A woman is behind bars in Jones County after being accused of biting a toddler while in her care at a Laurel daycare center in December. According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Haley Rozek, 26, was arrested Monday and has been charged with felony child abuse.
Jackson Free Press
Kemper County Knew It: Plant Won't be Ready On Time
Residents of Kemper County suspected, and now Mississippi Power is confirming, that the utility's 582-megawatt power plant will not be complete by May 2014. As a result, the unit of Atlanta-based Southern Co. will have to repay $133 million in federal tax credits it received with the condition of meeting the May deadline.
WTOK-TV
Flight delayed at Meridian Regional Airport
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Shortly after 8 a.m., travelers almost ran into a bit of trouble as they prepared to take flights. One flight at the Meridian Regional Airport was delayed because of the national FAA computer outage. Only one flight was delayed in Meridian due to the glitch that...
WTOK-TV
First Alert: Low end severe risk for Thursday
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Wing Wednesday. Fog did create some visibility issues on the roadways this morning. We will get a cloudy view much throughout the day with a chance of light rain showers through later tonight. Highs are in the mid to lower 70s and overnight lows are in the lower 60s. The atmosphere is prime ahead of tomorrow’s cold front.
