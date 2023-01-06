ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Norman lawmaker pushing to repeal law limiting gender, race instruction

By Glenn Schroeder
KRMG
KRMG
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QN1x9_0k5oIu8f00

A democratic state representative from Norman has filed legislation that would repeal a law designed to limit the teaching of gender and race in the classroom.

Representative Jacob Rosencrants, a former teacher, is behind the effort to repeal House Bill 1775, a 2021 law that supporters insist bans the teaching of critical race theory.

He argues House Bill 1775 is too broad and doesn’t include protections for teachers.

And he says the law was designed to solve a problem that doesn’t even exist.

He admits the bill is unlikely to advance in the Oklahoma Legislature.

The republican backers of the bill contend there’s no reason to repeal the law.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Advocate

Texas Lawmaker Introduces Worse Version of 'Don't Say Gay' Law

On Tuesday, while the U.S. House of Representatives was in disarray due to Republican infighting, a lawmaker in Texas introduced his version of a “don’t say gay” law. State Rep. Jared Patterson’s bill, HB 1155, requires schools to disclose all information related to students' mental health information to parents, which exposes children to being forced out of the closet by school officials and adds language to the state’s education code that would restrict the instruction of topics on sexual orientation and gender identity.
TEXAS STATE
The Hill

Federal judge rules West Virginia law restricting transgender athletes is constitutional

A federal judge on Thursday ruled that a West Virginia law prohibiting transgender female athletes from playing on women’s sports teams in public middle schools, high schools and universities is constitutional. Southern District of West Virginia Judge Joseph R. Goodwin upheld H.B. 3293, also referred to as the “Save Women’s Sports Bill,” finding that the state…
ALABAMA STATE
KTBS

A new Texas bill could extend gun-carrying privileges to public schools

TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas Senate Bill 354 allowing gun-carrying privileges onto public school campuses was filed at the state capital in Austin this week, causing some controversy. The bill offers an expansion from the original 2015 Bill 354 which was passed as the “Campus Carry” law introduced by Sen....
TEXAS STATE
Brenna Temple

Additional, potentially life-changing laws coming to the US in 2023

At this time of year, modifications generally come in the form of New Year's resolutions, but in 2023 especially, Americans will be obliged to comply with some fresh and even radical regulations that have been ratified by state assemblies, endorsed by governors or plebiscites accepted by electors. For example, several states introduced law enforcement developments, comprising the obliteration of criminal dossiers in certain situations.
The Associated Press

Montana lawmaker wants to revisit idea of reservations

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A white state lawmaker in Montana is questioning whether land set aside long ago for Native Americans should exist anymore. Republican Sen. Keith Regier is proposing asking Congress to study alternatives to reservations. The measure, submitted this week and riddled with racial stereotypes, is unlikely to pass and would have no practical effect if it did. But it’s causing tensions to surface at the Republican-controlled Montana Legislature that kicked off this week.
MONTANA STATE
CBS News

Ohio teacher files lawsuit claiming she was forced to resign after refusing to use students' preferred names and pronouns

An Ohio middle school teacher is suing her former district, school board and education officials, claiming she was forced to resign after she refused to use students' preferred names and pronouns. The teacher, Vivian Geraghty, said her constitutionally protected religious beliefs prevented her from doing so. Geraghty taught English at...
MASSILLON, OH
102.5 The Bone

Here are some of the major new laws that go into effect in 2023

NEW YORK — With a new year comes a host of new laws and regulations in states and cities across the country. Residents and business leaders will have to abide by some major changes to their current policies following laws passed by state legislatures and ballot measures approved by voters. These laws deal with issues like raising the minimum wage, improving workplace pay transparency and legalizing marijuana.
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Texas high school accused of ignoring ‘daily’ racist harassment of Black students in federal complaint

A collection of civil rights group accused a Texas high school of allowing a pervasive atmosphere of racist bullying against its small population of Black students that led one promising student to run away and try to harm herself, according to a complaint filed Monday with the Department of Education, backed by the American Civil Liberties Union, Texas Civil Rights Project, NAACP, and the Intercultural Development Research Association (IDRA).Black students at Slaton High School, outside of Lubbock, experienced a “daily” barrage of racist taunts by classmates including being called a “porch monkey” and the n-word, according to the complaint.“All...
LUBBOCK, TX
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
20K+
Followers
114K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy