Norman lawmaker pushing to repeal law limiting gender, race instruction

A democratic state representative from Norman has filed legislation that would repeal a law designed to limit the teaching of gender and race in the classroom.

Representative Jacob Rosencrants, a former teacher, is behind the effort to repeal House Bill 1775, a 2021 law that supporters insist bans the teaching of critical race theory.

He argues House Bill 1775 is too broad and doesn’t include protections for teachers.

And he says the law was designed to solve a problem that doesn’t even exist.

He admits the bill is unlikely to advance in the Oklahoma Legislature.

The republican backers of the bill contend there’s no reason to repeal the law.

