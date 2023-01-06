Read full article on original website
Related
Pro Hockey Rumors
Tyler Bertuzzi to return for Detroit Red Wings
The Detroit Red Wings are on a three-game losing skid and now find themselves sliding further and further down the Atlantic Division standings. Tied with the Ottawa Senators, they’re just four points ahead of the bottom-dwelling Montreal Canadiens. Perhaps the return of a key forward will spark a turnaround.
theScore
Isles reap rewards of riskier hockey, McDavid's tear, and 4 other NHL items
Technically, Thomas Hickey hasn't retired from pro hockey. The longtime New York Islanders defenseman has yet to file the paperwork to make it official. For all intents and purposes, though, Hickey is retired, and he's already a few months into a second career, having transitioned to a studio analyst role with MSG Networks following his release from the New Jersey Devils during training camp. He works Islanders broadcasts alongside host Shannon Hogan on the pregame, intermission, and postgame shows.
Yardbarker
Sabres Can Solve Their Biggest Problem Trading for Ryan O’Reilly
Making the playoffs has become more realistic for the Buffalo Sabres in recent weeks, and now they must take a hard look at their roster to see what they really need. Scoring has not been an issue, the goaltending has been decent, and the defense is improving every game, but they lack a key element from their overall game: face-off prowess. To improve on this, they will need some outside help since the current center group is not cutting it.
Yardbarker
Bruins News & Rumors: Horvat, Pastrnak, Merkley & More
In this latest edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, a prominent NHL insider said that the Bruins “could be the ideal landing spot” for Vancouver Canucks star Bo Horvat. Meanwhile, David Pastrnak ‘s agent denied the report that the Bruins and superstar winger are finalizing an eight-year, $88 million extension. In other news, San Jose Sharks prospect Ryan Merkley has requested a trade, and he could be an intriguing target for Boston to consider.
Yardbarker
Young guns Tage Thompson, Kirill Kaprizov clash as Sabres face Wild
Paced by 25-year-old stars, the Minnesota Wild and Kirill Kaprizov, along with the Buffalo Sabres and Tage Thompson, are currently playing some of their best hockey this season. Kaprizov's visiting Wild aim for a 10th victory in 12 games, while trying to keep Thompson and the Sabres from winning their...
Yardbarker
High-scoring Kraken continue northern tour at Canadiens
The Seattle Kraken have had little trouble scoring goals on their current trip through Canada. That might not bode well for the Montreal Canadiens, who have struggled to keep pucks out of their own net all season. Looking to remain undefeated in the new year, the visiting Kraken will try...
Yardbarker
The Statsies: Poor defence and goaltending bury the Canucks against the Jets
Vancouver turned up in Winnipeg with a chance to avenge their loss from two weeks ago. Instead, they had another defeat handed to them by the Jets, this time losing in 7-4 fashion. While the goals were good, and the offence showed promising signs, the defence and goaltending proved to be the flaw that did the Canucks in. When you concede seven goals in a game, it’s not very often that you end up on the winning end of that result.
Yardbarker
Canadiens’ Owen Beck Takes Advantage of His Opportunities
Owen Beck enters 2023 looking to build upon what may have been the greatest calendar year in his hockey life. From being drafted 33rd overall by the Montreal Canadiens to earning an entry-level contract (ELC) to winning a World Junior Championship (WJC) gold medal with Team Canada, 2022 couldn’t have gone any better for him on the ice.
Yardbarker
Niemelä finds twine, help on the way for Minten & Voit, Woll stays hot: Leafs Prospect Roundup
The Leafs picked up a convincing road win against Philadelphia in their 41st game of the campaign on Sunday night, marking the official halfway point in the regular season. Most of the prospects we’ve been following here each week are also gearing up for the stretch drive of the season, making it an ideal time to take a look at the bigger picture that is the Leafs’ prospect pipeline.
Makar scores in OT, Avs beat Oilers 3-2 to end losing streak
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Cale Makar scored at 2:09 of overtime and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 on Saturday night to snap a five-game losing streak. The teams met for the first time since the Avalanche swept the Oilers 4-0 in the Western Conference final last season en route to the Stanley Cup title.
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks at Jets
Tonight marks the third and final meeting between the Canucks and Jets this season: Dec. 17 (5-1 L vs WPG), Dec. 29 (4-2 L @ WPG), Jan. 8 (away). The Canucks are 19-24-1-2 all-time against the Jets, including a 9-14-0-1 record on the road. Vancouver is 4-6-0 in their last...
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: What can the Montreal Canadiens get for Joel Edmundson?
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway. Sportsnet: Eric Engels on The Jeff Marek Show – No lead is safe anymore, but why? on what the Montreal Canadiens could get in return for defenseman Joel Edmundson. Marek: “I remember a conversation you...
Pro Hockey Rumors
Max Domi expresses desire to remain with Blackhawks
When the Chicago Blackhawks went out and signed Max Domi and Andreas Athanasiou to one-year deals when free agency opened last summer, their goals seemed rather transparent. The club would give them regular minutes in offensive situations to pump up their statistics, and then flip them at the trade deadline for whatever they could get. The Blackhawks aren’t expected to compete this season or next, so it didn’t really matter how well they fit in — only that they secured a future asset in a midseason trade.
Canadiens defenseman Joel Edmundson reportedly wants to re-sign with team
After a relatively hot start, the Montreal Canadiens’ season has seemingly gone off the rails. The team is mired in a seven-game losing streak and has lost nine of its last 10 games. The Habs also came in last place in the entire NHL last season, but the difficulties that have hit the Canadiens haven’t stopped some of their players from wanting to remain a member of the NHL’s most storied franchise.
Yardbarker
Marc-Andre Fleury to be away from Wild until Tuesday
Minnesota Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury will be away from the team for the next two days for a personal matter, according to Michael Russo of The Athletic. Russo's game recap following Minnesota's 6-5 overtime loss in Buffalo Saturday night strikes a somber tone, saying Fleury has been "dealing with a difficult situation away from the ice" that will lead to him flying home to Montreal Sunday morning before rejoining the Wild in New York City on Tuesday.
Yardbarker
Rangers Could Trade Kravtsov, Kakko or Lafreniere Soon
New York Rangers president and general manager (GM) Chris Drury may have to make a tough decision between now and the trade deadline, as he might have to part ways with one of his young and talented forwards for a high-end veteran player to bring home the Stanley Cup. However, he certainly won’t get rid of the coveted youngsters who were drafted ninth, second, and first overall in three consecutive years for a small price. Let’s look at if or how any of these players might find themselves elsewhere by March 3.
Comments / 0