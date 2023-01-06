Al Holcomb Details the Evolution of the Panthers' Most Underrated Player

Frankie Luvu has made a name for himself in Carolina.

Carolina's defense figured to take a step back in 2022 in terms of a consistent pass rush with Haason Reddick returning to his home of Philadelphia to sign with the Eagles. While many, including myself, thought the Panthers needed to make a move in free agency to replace Reddick, the organization felt strongly that one player, in particular, would step up and fill the void.

That player? Frankie Luvu.

"When I think of the evolution of Frankie Luvu, I go back to the first Atlanta game last year, which was really one of the first times he played off the ball and did a nice job and fits the gaps and all those kind of things," said interim defensive coordinator Al Holcomb. "We always felt as a defensive staff that Frankie could get us out of a pinch so to speak if we got into a situation where we needed an extra rusher."

Through the first 17 games of the season, Luvu has been what interim head coach Steve Wilks describes as "an energizer bunny". He's all over the field, constantly in the backfield making plays or doing things to allow others to make plays. Wherever the ball is, you can expect 49 to be there.

"I think Frankie Luvu has had a heck of a year," Holcomb said Thursday when asked about which player he believes has had a breakout year and is considered overlooked. "He missed a couple games early on in the year but the tenacity and the speed in which he plays the game, I think he's been a factor for us in the run game and in the pass game. I think coming into the season, not a lot of people knew about Uce and he's had a really positive impact on our defense this year."

Last year, Luvu primarily played special teams for the Panthers but made something happen every time he was on the field. Whether it was a blocked punt, a big tackle on special teams, or even forcing fumbles and creating negative plays when he did get a few defensive snaps, he made the most of his limited opportunities.

The Panthers saw how productive he was and felt that he could carry that into an expanded role, which he has done. In 14 games, Luvu has notched 105 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 9 QB hits, and seven sacks.

"When Frankie came out of Washington State, initially, when he was in New York he was an edge guy. He played off the ball though. And his comfort level, initially when we got him was playing on the line of scrimmage, rushing the passer, setting the edge. And then as the season goes on and as I've mentioned to you before, like, guys have to be multiple positional players. And his transition from being just a totally on-the-ball backer to an off-the-ball backer and back to an on-the-ball backer, he's embraced that role. In fact, when you go back to OTAs and training camp, he was one of the guys that we lined up inside at MIKE linebacker. From a pass rush standpoint, Frankie has the tenacity and a willingness to get to the football each and every play. So I think that just his mindset in terms of attacking the football is what makes Frankie special."

Luvu signed a two-year, $9 million contract with Carolina last February so he's under contract through the 2023 season but I think it's safe to say GM Scott Fitterer may begin conversations about a new deal sometime this offseason.

