ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision

With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett

Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game

The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
FORT WORTH, TX
FanSided

Arrest warrant issued for Cowboys rookie Sam Williams over violent car accident

A warrant has been issued for Dallas Cowboys rookie defensive end Sam Williams for his involvement in a violent car crash. According to TMZ Sports, a misdemeanor warrant for reckless driving has been issued for Dallas Cowboys rookie defensive end Sam Williams for his role in a violent car crash back in mid-December in Plano, Texas. The Plano Police Department have contacted Williams and asked him to turn himself in.
PLANO, TX
FanSided

San Francisco Giants could have creative solution for first base

The San Francisco Giants find themselves in need of a first baseman. They may have found an unexpected option at the position in free agency. According to Hector Gomez, the Giants are interested in Gary Sanchez. Considering that Sanchez is the top catcher left in free agency, and the Giants do have a former top prospect in Joey Bart behind the plate, this would seemingly be an odd match.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FanSided

3 2022 NBA lottery picks Bucks rookie MarJon Beauchamp is outplaying

MarJon Beauchamp was the 24th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft by the Milwaukee Bucks, the Bucks’ first first round pick since Donte DiVincenzo in 2019. MarJon has carved out a decent role with the Bucks this season after showing his potential early in the season. Since returning from an illness that kept him out for a handful of games, Beauchamp has continued showing his potential.
MILWAUKEE, WI
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Suns update: 9 players available for Wednesday's game at Denver in second of back-to-back

DENVER – The Phoenix Suns' injury report didn’t change from Tuesday. The Suns are still without Deandre Ayton (left ankle sprain), Landry Shamet (right hip soreness), Chris Paul (sore right hip), Cameron Payne (right foot sprain), Devin Booker (left groin strain) and Cam Johnson (torn right meniscus) for Wednesday’s game at Denver (27-13) in the second of a back-to-back. ...
PHOENIX, AZ
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: The best Draft prospect not named Wembanyama or Scoot

NBA Draft big boards are more lopsided this year than ever, thanks to the two heavy hitters at the top. Victor Wembanyama, the 7-foot-plus position-less big from France, is the best draft prospect in some time. Scoot Henderson is the clear number two behind Wembanyama, and will be a franchise point guard for any team that calls his name this summer. Behind the chosen ones highlighting the draft, there’s debate to be had, especially for the Detroit Pistons, who need to nail this draft.
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

FanSided

304K+
Followers
596K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy