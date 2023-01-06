Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest woman in OhioLuay RahilYoungstown, OH
Steph and Ayesha Curry announce plans to create 150 libraries in Oakland to help improve childhood literacyJalyn SmootOakland, CA
Siberian tiger that killed teenage boy at SF Zoo shows the effect of animal bullyingCristoval Victorial
“Most Haunted Cemetery In California”- 5 Places You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSCalifornia State
Explore the City by the Bay: The 5 Tourist Destinations in San FranciscoCorrie WritingSan Francisco, CA
Related
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Aaron Rodgers’ Arrogance Exposed
It’s no wonder their season came to a premature end if that’s the attitude displayed by their leader in the huddle.
Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
Bears best trade partner for No. 1 pick already revealing itself
The Bears could get a haul for the No. 1 pick with at least one clear team already sounding like they’d be willing to give anything to trade up. Thanks to a hilarious end to the season for the Texans, the Chicago Bears have the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The world is their proverbial oyster.
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Arrest warrant issued for Cowboys rookie Sam Williams over violent car accident
A warrant has been issued for Dallas Cowboys rookie defensive end Sam Williams for his involvement in a violent car crash. According to TMZ Sports, a misdemeanor warrant for reckless driving has been issued for Dallas Cowboys rookie defensive end Sam Williams for his role in a violent car crash back in mid-December in Plano, Texas. The Plano Police Department have contacted Williams and asked him to turn himself in.
Every NFL firing that happened on Sunday and ‘Black Monday’ [UPDATED]
Black Monday is here, and teams are making decisions on their future. Here are all the coaches that have been let go so far. This season wasn’t the smoothest in the NFL. Look no further than the fact that the defending Super Bowl champions fell to 5-12 this year and missed the postseason.
San Francisco Giants could have creative solution for first base
The San Francisco Giants find themselves in need of a first baseman. They may have found an unexpected option at the position in free agency. According to Hector Gomez, the Giants are interested in Gary Sanchez. Considering that Sanchez is the top catcher left in free agency, and the Giants do have a former top prospect in Joey Bart behind the plate, this would seemingly be an odd match.
3 2022 NBA lottery picks Bucks rookie MarJon Beauchamp is outplaying
MarJon Beauchamp was the 24th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft by the Milwaukee Bucks, the Bucks’ first first round pick since Donte DiVincenzo in 2019. MarJon has carved out a decent role with the Bucks this season after showing his potential early in the season. Since returning from an illness that kept him out for a handful of games, Beauchamp has continued showing his potential.
Suns update: 9 players available for Wednesday's game at Denver in second of back-to-back
DENVER – The Phoenix Suns' injury report didn’t change from Tuesday. The Suns are still without Deandre Ayton (left ankle sprain), Landry Shamet (right hip soreness), Chris Paul (sore right hip), Cameron Payne (right foot sprain), Devin Booker (left groin strain) and Cam Johnson (torn right meniscus) for Wednesday’s game at Denver (27-13) in the second of a back-to-back. ...
Detroit Pistons: The best Draft prospect not named Wembanyama or Scoot
NBA Draft big boards are more lopsided this year than ever, thanks to the two heavy hitters at the top. Victor Wembanyama, the 7-foot-plus position-less big from France, is the best draft prospect in some time. Scoot Henderson is the clear number two behind Wembanyama, and will be a franchise point guard for any team that calls his name this summer. Behind the chosen ones highlighting the draft, there’s debate to be had, especially for the Detroit Pistons, who need to nail this draft.
WATCH: Tyger Campbell on Mentoring PGs, Learning From USC Win
The Bruins have bench support for their star point guard for the first time in his career, giving Mick Cronin options in the rotation.
FanSided
304K+
Followers
596K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0