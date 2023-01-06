ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’

The pressure of hitting a game-winning shot in basketball and winning a car on The Price is Right probably has some similarities. For Jared Jeffries, he now has the experience of doing both. The former Indiana Hooser star played and won a brand new car during Monday’s episode of The Price is Right. After winning a couple Read more... The post Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Hoops Rumors

League announces punishment for Packers' Quay Walker

Green Bay Packers rookie linebacker Quay Walker faced fierce backlash for shoving a Detroit Lions trainer during Sunday night’s game. The league is reportedly still reviewing the incident where Walker shoved Lions team physician T. Sean Lynch. It took place late in the fourth quarter as Lynch attempted to reach an injured D’Andre Swift. Here is a video of the altercation:
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
ClutchPoints

Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett

Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
Hoops Rumors

Ricky Rubio targeting Thursday for season debut

Ricky Rubio is targeting Thursday in Portland for his 2022-23 season debut, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, who reports that the Cavaliers guard will practice on Wednesday and then suit up Thursday if there are no setbacks. Rubio played a major role in the Cavaliers’ early-season success last season,...
Hoops Rumors

Veteran forward Derrick Favors to sign 10-day deal with Hawks

Veteran power forward Derrick Favors is signing a 10-day contract with the Hawks, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski tweets. Favors, 31, has been out of the league since the Rockets waived him during training camp. The Rockets made that move even though Favors’ $10,183,800 salary was guaranteed. He was acquired by...
Hoops Rumors

Nets' Kevin Durant departs vs. Heat with knee injury

Nets superstar Kevin Durant exited Sunday’s game against Miami with a right knee injury, the team tweets. The Heat’s Jimmy Butler fell onto Durant’s knee after Ben Simmons blocked Butler’s shot late in the third quarter. Durant played two more possessions before retreating to the locker room, ESPN’s Frank Isola tweets.
Hoops Rumors

Quay Walker apologizes for embarrassing act that led to ejection

Green Bay Packers rookie Quay Walker was ejected from Sunday night’s game against the Detroit Lions after he committed an extremely disrespectful move, and the linebacker is offering no excuse for his actions. Walker was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct and ejected after he shoved a member of Detroit’s training...
Hoops Rumors

Report: Warriors' Stephen Curry set to return vs. Suns

The Warriors‘ lineup will get a major upgrade on Tuesday night, according to Kendra Andrews of ESPN, who reports that Stephen Curry will return and start as Golden State hosts the Suns. Curry’s minutes limit is still being determined, Andrews adds. Curry suffered a left shoulder subluxation in...
Hoops Rumors

Magic's Jonathan Isaac finally returning to court

Magic forward Jonathan Isaac, who last played in an NBA game 891 days ago, is set to play in the G League for the Lakeland Magic on Wednesday, according to reports from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN and Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel. Isaac tore his ACL in 2020 and...
Hoops Rumors

Bulls' Javonte Green to undergo procedure on knee

Bulls wing Javonte Green will undergo an arthroscopic debridement on his right knee on Wednesday, the team announced in a press release. According to the Bulls, Green will be reevaluated in approximately two weeks. Since that’s just the timeline for a reexamination, the 29-year-old will likely miss more time beyond that, but it sounds like it shouldn’t be a long-term absence. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the club is optimistic about Green’s chances to return within about a month.
Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.

