The Dad Who Killed 3-Year-old Toddler Over Milk and Dumped Her Body in a CulvertYana BostongirlRichardson, TX
New Buc-ee's south of Dallas to commence construction this monthAsh JurbergHillsboro, TX
Suspect in Stolen Porsche Arrested Following High-Speed Chase and Attempted Carjacking in DallasLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Monday Night Playoff Games Could Put Dallas Cowboys at DisadvantageLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Rising Auto Thefts in Dallas: A Growing Problem with Real-Life Consequences for CitizensLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Got Fined $5,000 For Wearing His Concord Shoes So He Wore Penny Hardaway's Air Flight Ones Against The Orlando Magic In 1995
Michael Jordan spend two years in the middle of his two three-peats retired, this is a fact that everyone knows and part of what makes them so impressive. MJ went and played baseball for a while, missing a season and a half of NBA ball before returning in 1995 to join the Chicago Bulls.
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’
The pressure of hitting a game-winning shot in basketball and winning a car on The Price is Right probably has some similarities. For Jared Jeffries, he now has the experience of doing both. The former Indiana Hooser star played and won a brand new car during Monday’s episode of The Price is Right. After winning a couple Read more... The post Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
League announces punishment for Packers' Quay Walker
Green Bay Packers rookie linebacker Quay Walker faced fierce backlash for shoving a Detroit Lions trainer during Sunday night’s game. The league is reportedly still reviewing the incident where Walker shoved Lions team physician T. Sean Lynch. It took place late in the fourth quarter as Lynch attempted to reach an injured D’Andre Swift. Here is a video of the altercation:
Former Lakers PG looking to become fourth ex-NBA player to return as referee
The former point guard went undrafted after playing one season at Fordham University but was signed by the Cleveland Cavaliers for the 2002-2003 campaign, before spending a year playing with Aris Thessaloniki in the Greek Basket League. Parker then split 16 games between the Detroit Pistons and Phoenix Suns during...
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
Ricky Rubio targeting Thursday for season debut
Ricky Rubio is targeting Thursday in Portland for his 2022-23 season debut, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, who reports that the Cavaliers guard will practice on Wednesday and then suit up Thursday if there are no setbacks. Rubio played a major role in the Cavaliers’ early-season success last season,...
Bucks And Hawks Injury Reports
The Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks have announced their injury reports.
Veteran forward Derrick Favors to sign 10-day deal with Hawks
Veteran power forward Derrick Favors is signing a 10-day contract with the Hawks, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski tweets. Favors, 31, has been out of the league since the Rockets waived him during training camp. The Rockets made that move even though Favors’ $10,183,800 salary was guaranteed. He was acquired by...
Nets' Kevin Durant departs vs. Heat with knee injury
Nets superstar Kevin Durant exited Sunday’s game against Miami with a right knee injury, the team tweets. The Heat’s Jimmy Butler fell onto Durant’s knee after Ben Simmons blocked Butler’s shot late in the third quarter. Durant played two more possessions before retreating to the locker room, ESPN’s Frank Isola tweets.
Quay Walker apologizes for embarrassing act that led to ejection
Green Bay Packers rookie Quay Walker was ejected from Sunday night’s game against the Detroit Lions after he committed an extremely disrespectful move, and the linebacker is offering no excuse for his actions. Walker was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct and ejected after he shoved a member of Detroit’s training...
Report: Extension for Raptors' Fred VanVleet during offseason never 'rejected'
The Raptors offered guard Fred VanVleet a four-year, $114 extension prior to the season and it was never “rejected,” a source told Michael Grange of SportsNet (Twitter link). Instead, both sides mutually decided to wait with no deadline discussed. Josh Lewenberg of TSN Sports was the first to...
Report: Warriors' Stephen Curry set to return vs. Suns
The Warriors‘ lineup will get a major upgrade on Tuesday night, according to Kendra Andrews of ESPN, who reports that Stephen Curry will return and start as Golden State hosts the Suns. Curry’s minutes limit is still being determined, Andrews adds. Curry suffered a left shoulder subluxation in...
Magic's Jonathan Isaac finally returning to court
Magic forward Jonathan Isaac, who last played in an NBA game 891 days ago, is set to play in the G League for the Lakeland Magic on Wednesday, according to reports from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN and Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel. Isaac tore his ACL in 2020 and...
Bulls' Javonte Green to undergo procedure on knee
Bulls wing Javonte Green will undergo an arthroscopic debridement on his right knee on Wednesday, the team announced in a press release. According to the Bulls, Green will be reevaluated in approximately two weeks. Since that’s just the timeline for a reexamination, the 29-year-old will likely miss more time beyond that, but it sounds like it shouldn’t be a long-term absence. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the club is optimistic about Green’s chances to return within about a month.
Bucks C Brook Lopez on future with team: 'Can't imagine being anywhere else'
Few NBA players are enjoying more successful contract years than Bucks center Brook Lopez, who has bounced back after missing most of last season due to a back injury and has established himself as a legitimate candidate for Defensive Player of the Year, so far. On track for unrestricted free...
Knicks' Obi Toppin could return Monday vs. Bucks
Knicks forward Obi Toppin could make his long-awaited return to action on Monday night. He went through a full practice on Sunday and should be available to play against the Bucks, Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News tweets. Toppin has not played since Dec. 7 due to a...
Cavs' Donovan Mitchell hoping for cheers in return to Utah
Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell hopes he’ll get a warm reception when he returns to play in Utah on Tuesday for the first time since the Jazz traded him, he told Chris Fedor of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “I don’t know what the response will be. I hope it’s cheers,”...
