Gastonia, NC

Police looking for people seen at barber’s Gastonia home before his murder

 5 days ago
GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia detectives said they’re still working to find whoever killed a beloved barber in July 2021.

Gastonia police said Johnny “Luke” Moore was shot and killed during a home invasion at his Allison Avenue home on July 26, 2021.

On Friday, investigators shared pictures of people they want to speak with about the case. They said the people in the photos were at Moore’s home before his murder and asked for help identifying them. Police added the people in the pictures are not currently considered suspects.

Moore, 33, was a barber in Gastonia. In March 2022, friends of his sold dinner plates to raise money for an award leading to an arrest. On Friday, police said the total reward was at $5,030.

Last year, John Moore’s brother, Stephon Moore, said he wants someone to come forward.

“It’s unthinkable. It’s unimaginable,” he told Channel 9 by phone.

He said he wants to believe people will reach out to the police because it’s the right thing to do.

“Step forward. Share that information,” he said.

Police asked anyone with information about Moore’s murder to call detectives at 704-836-0041. Information can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at 704-861-8000.

