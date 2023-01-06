Gov. Kathy Hochul said Wednesday that she did not talk about the huge inflow of migrants into the five boroughs while unveiling her 2023 legislative priorities Tuesday because the problem is not important enough to New Yorkers. “In my State of the State, there’s hundreds of other proposals for talking about. I was focusing on my key signature areas that have broad, statewide interest — housing, mental health challenges, the childcare and the minimum wage,” she told reporters about her speech covering topics from rising crime to community gardens. While Hochul claimed lack of interest, New York City Mayor Eric Adams has...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 14 MINUTES AGO