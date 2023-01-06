ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

13-year-old arrested after bringing loaded gun to Mid Michigan high school

PINCONNING, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 13-year-old boy is in custody after police say he brought a loaded gun to his Michigan high school Tuesday. Police were called to Pinconning High School, north of Bay City, after staff discovered that a boy had a loaded .22 handgun and an extra loaded magazine. Staff learned about the weapon when another student reported it.
BAY CITY, MI
Missing woman found safe, Westland police say

WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - A woman who was missing for two weeks has been found safe, Westland police said Tuesday. Police had asked for help looking for 34-year-old Jessica Goodson the same day she was located.
WESTLAND, MI
Body camera video shows Ann Arbor K-9 officer track down robbery suspect

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - The partnership between Officer Thomas Burnette and his K-9, Stang is only a few months old, but the Ann Arbor police is already seeing happy returns. After being partners since September, the pair both helped track down robbery suspects Sunday. Ann Arbor police were...
ANN ARBOR, MI
15-year-old charged after murder at Hawthorn Suites hotel in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 15-year-old boy is accused of shooting and killing another 15-year-old at Hawthorn Suites in Detroit on Dec. 31, 2022. Police said the victim was shot in the chest at the hotel at 5777 Southfield Fwy. around 3:30 a.m. The victim was found unresponsive in a bathroom.
DETROIT, MI
Teen shot outside Oak Park High School by suspects trying to steal his gold chain

OAK PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - A teen was shot outside of Oak Park High School on Friday night by suspects trying to steal his gold chain, authorities said. The victim, who attends nearby Nova Academy, was shot several times after a varsity basketball game at the high school at Oak Park Boulevard and Coolidge Highway. He was last listed as stable.
OAK PARK, MI
Man found shot to death in Pontiac apartment

PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - Authorities are looking for the shooter after a man was killed inside a Pontiac apartment Tuesday. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office found the 31-year-old man's body when they responded to the 60 block of Surrey Lane around 3:30 p.m. He had been shot multiple times.
PONTIAC, MI
O.H. Pye covering Tracie Golden's funeral after deadly Detroit carjacking

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The funeral details for Tracie Golden, a beloved Detroit woman who was killed during a carjacking, have been released. Services for Golden will be held at the Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament at 9844 Woodward Ave. in Detroit on Friday. Family hour will be at 10 a.m. and service will be at 11 a.m.
DETROIT, MI
Man beaten after allegedly raping teen in Detroit faces charges

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man beaten by the family of a victim he allegedly raped in Detroit is now facing charges for the accused crime. Kahari Wright, 37, is accused of sexually assaulting a teen girl on Detroit's northwest side. The girl's family beat Wright until he was bloody before he was arrested Jan. 3.
DETROIT, MI
Murder suspect found hiding under lawn chair in Wayne after police chase

WAYNE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A suspect wanted in connection with several murders led police on a chase Friday before he was caught hiding under a lawn chair at a Wayne home. According to Michigan State Police, troopers were conducting an operation where they looked for wanted violent criminals in Inkster when they spotted 34-year-old Kawan Taylor around 7:15 p.m.
WAYNE, MI
Macomb County woman accused of killing ex-boyfriend during argument

BRUCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Macomb County woman was charged Monday after authorities say she killed her ex-boyfriend in November. According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, Tyisha Wadlington. 35, and the 36-year-old victim were arguing at Wadlington's home at Springbrook Estates Mobile Home Park in Bruce Township on Nov. 18, 2022. During that argument, she allegedly shot and killed the man.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI

