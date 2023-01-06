Read full article on original website
13-year-old arrested after bringing loaded gun to Mid Michigan high school
PINCONNING, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 13-year-old boy is in custody after police say he brought a loaded gun to his Michigan high school Tuesday. Police were called to Pinconning High School, north of Bay City, after staff discovered that a boy had a loaded .22 handgun and an extra loaded magazine. Staff learned about the weapon when another student reported it.
Suspect in Southfield Freeway shooting tried running victim off the road over lane dispute
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police are investigating a freeway shooting after a dispute between drivers turned violent, with one vehicle attempting to run another off the road at times. The incident unfolded early Wednesday morning at the northbound Southfield Freeway exit ramp onto eastbound I-96, Police got a...
Missing woman found safe, Westland police say
WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - A woman who was missing for two weeks has been found safe, Westland police said Tuesday. Police had asked for help looking for 34-year-old Jessica Goodson the same day she was located.
Body camera video shows Ann Arbor K-9 officer track down robbery suspect
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - The partnership between Officer Thomas Burnette and his K-9, Stang is only a few months old, but the Ann Arbor police is already seeing happy returns. After being partners since September, the pair both helped track down robbery suspects Sunday. Ann Arbor police were...
15-year-old charged after murder at Hawthorn Suites hotel in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 15-year-old boy is accused of shooting and killing another 15-year-old at Hawthorn Suites in Detroit on Dec. 31, 2022. Police said the victim was shot in the chest at the hotel at 5777 Southfield Fwy. around 3:30 a.m. The victim was found unresponsive in a bathroom.
Teen shot outside Oak Park High School by suspects trying to steal his gold chain
OAK PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - A teen was shot outside of Oak Park High School on Friday night by suspects trying to steal his gold chain, authorities said. The victim, who attends nearby Nova Academy, was shot several times after a varsity basketball game at the high school at Oak Park Boulevard and Coolidge Highway. He was last listed as stable.
Suspects wanted after threatening employees with gun while stealing from Detroit Family Dollar
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for two suspects after one of them pointed a gun at an employee while stealing from a Family Dollar store. According to police, the two suspects got in line at the store in the 18200 block of Schoolcraft around 12:50 p.m. Friday. They acted like they were about to pay then tried to walk out, police said.
Man found shot to death in Pontiac apartment
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - Authorities are looking for the shooter after a man was killed inside a Pontiac apartment Tuesday. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office found the 31-year-old man's body when they responded to the 60 block of Surrey Lane around 3:30 p.m. He had been shot multiple times.
Missing 15-year-old girl last seen leaving Southfield job 2 weeks ago
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are looking for a missing teen girl who was last seen leaving her job in Southfield two weeks ago. Bailee Dai Franklin, 15, left work at 3 p.m. Dec. 27, 2022, and never went home. Franklin is Black with a medium complexion, brown eyes,...
O.H. Pye covering Tracie Golden's funeral after deadly Detroit carjacking
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The funeral details for Tracie Golden, a beloved Detroit woman who was killed during a carjacking, have been released. Services for Golden will be held at the Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament at 9844 Woodward Ave. in Detroit on Friday. Family hour will be at 10 a.m. and service will be at 11 a.m.
Body found in shallow grave in Detroit identified as woman missing since September
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Wayne County Medical Examiner says it has confirmed the identity of a woman who was found after a DTE discovered her hand sticking out of a shallow grave last week. Alyssa Itchue has been identified as the woman whose body was found by a utility...
Alyssa Itchue's family speaks after body found in shallow grave in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Last week, a DTE worker made a chilling discovery on Detroit's east side: a woman's hand sticking out of the ground after she was buried in a shallow grave. On Monday, authorities have identified who that woman is but not yet how she got there. Alyssa...
Detroit people search for suspect after Eastern Market vehicle break-ins
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A suspect is wanted for breaking into multiple vehicles at Detroit's Eastern Market last month. The break-ins happened around 11:45 p.m. on New Year's Eve at 1551 Winder. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 313-596-5700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
Man beaten after allegedly raping teen in Detroit faces charges
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man beaten by the family of a victim he allegedly raped in Detroit is now facing charges for the accused crime. Kahari Wright, 37, is accused of sexually assaulting a teen girl on Detroit's northwest side. The girl's family beat Wright until he was bloody before he was arrested Jan. 3.
David Woodger's death: Missing barber's body confirmed as remains found in burned home in August
DETROIT (FOX 2) - It took more than five months but authorities over the weekend identified remains found in a burned home in August as missing Detroit barber David Woodger. The 46-year-old barber and father of three was reported missing on July 21 when he never returned home after leaving his barber shop on 7 Mile Ryan and Mound.
Murder suspect found hiding under lawn chair in Wayne after police chase
WAYNE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A suspect wanted in connection with several murders led police on a chase Friday before he was caught hiding under a lawn chair at a Wayne home. According to Michigan State Police, troopers were conducting an operation where they looked for wanted violent criminals in Inkster when they spotted 34-year-old Kawan Taylor around 7:15 p.m.
Ghost gun found in stolen car out of Eastpointe after teen driver fled police
MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A teen driver seen speeding late Monday night was later arrested and found in possession of a firearm without a serial number. The gun was found during a search of the vehicle after the teen crashed in Mount Clemens. Michigan State Police troopers were...
Drag racing suspects tracked down by state police, found hiding in dumpster
FOX 2 (WJBK) - Michigan State Police jumped into action 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning in a chase that took place from Wayne County across the Washtenaw County border. Newly released helicopter footage showed the arrest. It started with a call reporting about 40-plus cars drag racing on Woodward near Davison...
Macomb County woman accused of killing ex-boyfriend during argument
BRUCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Macomb County woman was charged Monday after authorities say she killed her ex-boyfriend in November. According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, Tyisha Wadlington. 35, and the 36-year-old victim were arguing at Wadlington's home at Springbrook Estates Mobile Home Park in Bruce Township on Nov. 18, 2022. During that argument, she allegedly shot and killed the man.
City of Detroit wants answers from Perfecting Church construction plans on Woodward
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The City of Detroit appears to be running out of patience with a church's construction plans. The future home of Perfecting Church sits at the corner of Woodward and Seven Mile in Detroit. It has been under construction for years since the plans to build there were first revealed in 2003.
