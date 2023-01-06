Big Ten Roundup (Jan. 5): Rutgers, Iowa, Purdue Pick Up Crucial Conference Wins

It was an entertaining night of Big Ten basketball on Thursday. Rutgers and Iowa protected home court against Maryland and Indiana, respectively, and No. 1 Purdue pulled off a gritty win on the road against No. 24 Ohio State. Here's our Big Ten roundup for Jan. 5, including a preview of Saturday's Big Ten games.

Thursday's Big Ten basketball games

RUTGERS 64, MARYLAND 50: Thursday's slate of Big Ten hoops began with Rutgers (11-4, 3-1) claiming a 64-50 win over Maryland (10-5, 1-3). The Terrapins didn't back down at Jersey Mike's Arena, cutting Rutgers' lead to four points with 14:27 left in the game. But Rutgers' defense made things difficult for Maryland down the stretch, turning 18 Maryland turnovers into 18 fast-break points. Paul Mulcahy, Cam Spencer and Caleb McConnell each finished in double figures for Rutgers, while Jahmir Young added 13 and Donald Carey scored 12 for Maryland.

No. 1 PURDUE 71, No. 24 OHIO STATE 69: Purdue (14-1, 3-1) responded to Monday's home loss against Rutgers with a gutsy 71-69 win at No. 24 Ohio State (10-4, 2-1). The Buckeyes led by as much as 12 points in the first half, but it was back and forth for the final 20 minutes. A Sean McNeil 3-pointer gave Ohio State a three-point lead with 41 second remaining, but Justice Sueing turned the ball over with a one-point lead and 26 second on the clock. Purdue freshman Fletcher Loyer drilled a 3-pointer with 12 second left, and the Boilermakers got a stop on the final possession to move to 14-1 on the season.

IOWA 91, No. 15 INDIANA 89: Indiana (10-4, 1-2) got out to its best start of the season, leading Iowa 28-7 in the first seven minutes of play. The Hawkeyes (9-6, 1-3) cut the deficit to 10 points at halftime, and their zone defense frustrated the Hoosiers in the second half. After playing tough defense on Kris Murray, Indiana sixth-year forward Race Thompson went down with a scary knee injury in the first half. Murray finished the game with 30 points – 21 in the second half – and Iowa secured a 91-89 win. Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 30 points with nine rebounds and freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino scored 21 points with nine assists, but Indiana let a six-point lead slip away in the final 3:44.

Up next

Big Ten basketball takes a break on Friday before resuming with a trio of games on Saturday.

Nebraska (8-7, 1-3) at Minnesota (6-7, 0-3): Saturday's slate begins at Noon ET on the Big Ten Network. The Golden Gophers are coming off a narrow 63-60 loss at No. 14 Wisconsin on Tuesday. Versatile forwards Dawson Garcia (14.2 ppg) and Jamison Battle (12.9 ppg) lead Minnesota in scoring, and Saturday represents a prime opportunity for the Gophers' first conference win. This sets up an intriguing matchup with Nebraska big man Derrick Walker, who averages 13.7 points and 8.2 rebounds. Nebraska looks to bounce back from a blowout loss at Michigan State on Tuesday.

