Montana State

9 Dreamy Wheelchair-Accessible Airbnbs, From a North Carolina Log Cabin to a Villa in Sicily

Looking to inspire your 2023 and 2024 travels? These 9 fabulous Airbnbs that are wheelchair accessible and located around the globe are a perfect starting point. We've got a renovated church in Mishant, Scotland, a villa with an outdoor pool overlooking a paddy field in Langkawi Island, Malaysia, and a luxury retreat in Escondido, California. To discover hundreds of Airbnbs like these ones, you can peruse the platform's new Adapted category. The homes listed on this section of the website are adapted for wheelchair access, with verified step-free paths into the home, the bedroom, and the bathroom. The new search feature makes it a little less tedious to find an Airbnb that meets one's needs, a step in vacation planning that can prove tricky. Additionally, when filtering your search results on Airbnb, you can select accessibility features including accessible parking spaces, 32-inch-plus entrances, shower grab bars, and more. It's also possible to contact a property's Airbnb host before booking, so that you can gather more information and detail on the design of a space.
CALIFORNIA STATE
California

All listings featured on Condé Nast Traveler are independently selected by our editors. If you book something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission. On a winter afternoon in Little River, California, I squished along a fog-kissed trail while Alison Gardner (a.k.a. Barefoot Alison), an avid mushroom hunter, regaled me with facts about the diverse flora. Ostensibly we were practicing shinrin-yoku, or forest bathing, a meditative immersion in nature devised in Japan that has proved effective at improving well-being. “It's not a brain thing,” Gardner told me. “It's an experience thing.”
LITTLE RIVER, CA

