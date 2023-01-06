Read full article on original website
Edmonton Oilers have talked to Arizona Coyotes about Jakob Chychrun, Minnesota Wild about Matt Dumba and with other teams about defencemen
The market for defencemen is starting to heat up and the Edmonton Oilers are in the middle of the conversations. According to The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun, the Oilers have been working the phones. They’ve talked with the Arizona Coyotes about Jakob Chychrun. They’ve talked with the Montreal Canadiens about Joel Edmundson and interestingly enough, the Minnesota Wild about Matt Dumba.
The Hockey Writers
Boston Bruins’ Top 2023 Trade Deadline Assets
Through the first 40 games of the 2022-23 NHL season, the Boston Bruins are the league’s best team with a 32-4-4 record and 68 points. Sitting on top of the Atlantic Division standings is a nice spot to be in, but in the end, they want to be sitting on top of the league in June hoisting the Stanley Cup.
Two teams reportedly showing interest in Wild defenseman Matt Dumba
It seems as though Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba has been on the trade block for years on end. Now, rumors are once again starting to build up regarding the 2012 seventh overall pick. TSN’s Darren Dreger reported on "Insider Trading" that both the Ottawa Senators and Edmonton Oilers have shown interest in Dumba, who is a pending unrestricted free agent.
The Hockey Writers
Windsor Spitfires’ Weekly: 5 Takes from 2023 OHL Trade Deadline
If the holidays are the “most wonderful time of the year,” then the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) Trade Deadline might be the craziest. As the Windsor Spitfires were busy on the ice, general manager Bill Bowler was chaotic off of it, not only making his mark, but adding an exclamation point too.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs & Timmins Can Benefit From Load-Managing Giordano
The Toronto Maple Leafs didn’t really make a big splash in free agency before the season started, but it’s not hard to see who their most valuable signing of the offseason was. After swinging a trade with the Seattle Kraken in March 2022 for defenseman Mark Giordano and forward Colin Blackwell, the team managed to bring back the former on a ridiculously cheap two-year deal worth $800,000 annually. Considering his namesake in the league and the minutes he still plays at his age, it’s safe to say that this is about as heavy a discount as you can get for someone like Giordano.
The Hockey Writers
Sharks’ Erik Karlsson Showing No Signs of Slowing Down
Erik Karlsson has been the comeback player of the season so far for the San Jose Sharks and it hasn’t been close. The former two-time Norris Trophy winner is making a strong case for him to make it a trifecta. Although his franchise-record 14-game point streak came to an end following a loss to the Boston Bruins, the 32-year-old hasn’t shown any signs of slowing down.
The Hockey Writers
Top 5 Moments From Jets’ 5-Game Winning Streak
The Winnipeg Jets have gone streaking, winning five straight games for the first time since December, 2018. They defeated the Vancouver Canucks 4-2 on Dec. 29, the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 on New Year’s Eve, the Calgary Flames 3-2 on Jan. 3, the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 on Jan. 6, and most recently, the Canucks 7-4 on Jan. 8.
The Hockey Writers
P.K. Subban Takes Subtle Shot At Oilers For Not Signing Him
P.K. Subban certainly isn’t singling out the Edmonton Oilers, but the former NHL defenseman has taken a subtle shot at the team (amongst others) for not signing him when they had the chance this past offseason. Subban was an unrestricted free agent coming off a monster deal, but there wasn’t a lot of interest in the player after his career had regressed. When teams declined to sign him, he chose to retire and join the world of hockey broadcasting, showcasing his fun and boisterous personality for ESPN.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down: DeBrusk, Pastrnak, Marchand & More
Welcome to the latest edition of the Boston Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down for the 2022-23 season. This will be a weekly column released on Mondays chronicling the highs and lows of the previous seven days. It was a week that spanned from coast to coast for the Boston...
The Hockey Writers
Bruins’ Need to Avoid Pushing ‘Team-Friendly Deal’ With Pastrnak
The biggest negotiations of Don Sweeney’s tenure as general manager (GM) of the Boston Bruins are taking place right now. Superstar David Pastrnak is in the final year of his six-year, $40 million contract with an average annual value (AAV) of $6.67 million and is in line for a significant pay raise. What that pay raise is, remains to be seen, but there is no doubt that he’s going to get his pay somewhere.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Blues’ 4-3 OT Victory Over Flames – 1/10/23
The St. Louis Blues returned home to begin their seven-game homestand on Tuesday, kicking off with their game against the Calgary Flames. After defeating the Flames 5-2 earlier in the season, the two teams will play one another two times in three days. Despite being outshot 28-25 and recording a 42.05% Corsi For percentage, the home team managed to pull away with an overtime victory.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers Hockey Analysts Are Divided Over a Jakob Chychrun Trade
The worst-kept secret around the NHL is that the Edmonton Oilers are looking for a dependable, left-shooting defenceman that can hopefully solidify their blue line. Up until now, there have been many names tossed around the trade rumour mill as a potential fit on the Oilers’ back end, such as Jake McCabe, Joel Edmundson, Mattias Ekholm, and Vladislav Gavrikov.
The Hockey Writers
Minnesota Wild Gameday Preview: New York Rangers – 01/10/2023
The Minnesota Wild will try to turn the page on a rough weekend that saw them drop both games of a back-to-back against the Buffalo Sabres and St. Louis Blues. Tonight they head to Maddison Square Garden to face the New York Rangers for the second and final time this season. The first game between these two teams was the Wild’s season opener on Oct.13, when they got dropped 7-3, and Artemi Panarin collected four points. The Wild’s overall game has come a considerable way since then, especially in the net, and should provide fans with a much tighter game tonight.
The Hockey Writers
Devils By the Numbers at the Halfway Point
Just like that, the first half of the New Jersey Devils’ 2022-23 season is in the books. It has been a wild few months for the franchise that included a historic 13-game winning streak, multiple milestones, and surprising performances from the team’s newest acquisitions. Through the first 40 games of the season, the Devils are in the playoff race and enter tonight’s game vs. the Carolina Hurricanes with 53 points.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Can Bulk Up Defence with Predators’ Ekholm
It’s the new year and the NHL trade talk continues to heat up with players constantly being added to watch and trade lists. For the Toronto Maple Leafs and given where they’re currently in the standings, they’re expected to be buyers at the deadline in hopes of making a deep playoff run.
The Hockey Writers
Erie Otters Must Get Their Next Coaching Hire Right
The Erie Otters are now looking for their next full-time head coach. Whoever it ends up being, they will become the third coach of the team in the last 14 months. That should tell you everything you need to know about the state of the team. On Tuesday, the Otters...
The Hockey Writers
Rangers’ Jacob Trouba Could Benefit From a Defensive Pair Switch
As the New York Rangers enter the second half of the 2022-23 season, one glaring puzzle piece remains out of place. Newly appointed captain, Jacob Trouba, has been a disappointment this season, not living up to the $8 million price tag his contract contains. In the heat of the playoff push, Gerard Gallant needs his captain to turn up his game over the second half of the season.
The Hockey Writers
Devils’ Mercer & Boqvist Spark Comeback Win vs. Hurricanes
It wasn’t pretty, but the New Jersey Devils found a way to grind out a win against the Metropolitan Division-leading Carolina Hurricanes. For the second time in as many games, they erased a two-goal deficit to come away with two points to close the gap to two points on the Hurricanes in the division standings. Led by Dawson Mercer and Jesper Boqvist’s big nights, here are some key takeaways from the Devils’ 5-3 win in Carolina.
The Hockey Writers
Wild’s Lack of Effort Leads to Loss Against Rangers
The Minnesota Wild were back on the road at Madison Square Garden in front of a celebrity-filled crowd to take on the New York Rangers on Tuesday, Jan. 10. They were trying to get back on the winning track after a weekend of back-to-back losses. With Mats Zuccarello, Jordan Greenway, and Marc-André Fleury back in the lineup, that meant the Wild were back to a healthy roster for the first time since the beginning of the season. They got off to a great start with the first goal of the game and just a few minutes later they added another to make it 2-0.
The Hockey Writers
Spitfires Acquire Frontenacs’ Captain Wright in OHL Blockbuster
The Ontario Hockey League’s (OHL) Shane Wright sweepstakes are over and the Windsor Spitfires have come out on top. General manager Bill Bowler made the move on Monday night (Jan. 9), acquiring the Seattle Kraken prospect from the Kingston Frontenacs just hours before the 2022-23 trade deadline. Last season,...
