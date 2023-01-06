ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Lions Move Up Field Turf Replacement

By John Maakaron
AllLions
AllLions
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QXwVp_0k5oHji700

Detroit Lions are replacing their field turf at Ford Field.

The Detroit Lions have the opportunity to replace the field turf at Ford Field this month.

Earlier this year , several players complained about the previous slit film turf, expressing the potential for serious injuries had been proven over the past few seasons.

“This is two weeks in a row we’ve had players get injured on turf fields,” Packers De'Vondre Campbell posted on social media, after teammate Rashan Gary tore his ACL this year. “I think it’s time y’all take some of the money y’all make off us and invest in grass fields for every team around the league. The turf is literally like concrete. It has no give when you plant.”

Even though studies released by the NFL indicate the risk of injury to players is not significantly greater than playing on grass surfaces, the Lions have moved up their timeline in adding a new turf.

More: Josh Reynolds Says Jared Goff Excelling

According to MLive , Ford Field will feature "another synthetic surface called CORE monofilament field turf. That is happening this month. The Lions initially planned to resurface Ford Field in 2024, but once they were eliminated from hosting a playoff game this season, they used the opportunity to speed up their timeline to this month."

In the past, Ford Field has been the site used by the NFL when other teams had issues with weather or stadium issues preventing games from taking place.

This year, the Bills and Browns played at Ford Field , in front of a crowd of 52,146.

The Bills overcame early struggles, and were eventually able to defeat the Browns, 31-23.

Unfortunately, due to the timing of the turf replacement, Ford Field cannot be used as a venue to host the AFC Championship.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Athlon Sports

NFL World Saddened By Urban Meyer Update

No matter how you feel about Urban Meyer, it's pretty sad to see what's happened to him over the past year or so.  Meyer, once one of the top coaches at the college level, took a shot in the NFL when he accepted the Jaguars' head coaching position ahead of the 2021 season. He didn't even make ...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Athlon Sports

Tom Brady Reportedly Ignored The Bucs' Request On Sunday

The Buccaneers' had one request for Tom Brady on Sunday and he flat-out ignored it.  Tampa Bay has already cemented its spot in the postseason. That means Sunday's game against the Falcons means absolutely nothing to the Bucs.  The Buccaneers, as a result, reportedly requested that Brady ...
TAMPA, FL
hotnewhiphop.com

Trevon Diggs & Joie Chavis Smooch On The Sidelines

The couple shared a quick tender moment at the Cowboys and Eagles game on Christmas Eve. Love is in the air this holiday season, even on the football field. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs shared a kiss with his boo Joie Chavis yesterday, on Christmas Eve. Moreover, the Cowboys played the Philadelphia Eagles and won 40 to 34. As Diggs ran off the field, he pulled his mask mask down and smooched Chavis, cheering from the sidelines, before moving on.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Refs played their part to benefit Seahawks and eliminate Lions

The Seattle Seahawks are alive in the playoff hunt, while the Detroit Lions were eliminated. But the officiating late in the Seahawks-Rams game was under scrutiny. The NFC playoff picture was the focal point of the latter portion of the Sunday slate of Week 18 games. The Seattle Seahawks had the chance to help get closer to clinching the No. 7 seed if they were to defeat the Los Angeles Rams and if the Green Bay Packers were to lose to the Detroit Lions. Speaking of the Lions, they needed the Seahawks to lose to the Rams to stay alive in the playoff hunt.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers reveals retirement plan without holding Packers ‘hostage’

Aaron Rodgers is not yet thinking about his future, but when he does, he won’t make it difficult for the Green Bay Packers. The legendary quarterback said as much in his postgame presser after their brutal 20-16 loss to the Detroit Lions that ended their playoff hopes. Rodgers also pointed out that he’ll think about his future–whether or not he’ll retire or move to a different team–when the emotions from their defeat subsided. The Packers had a chance to make the postseason in Week 18, but their defeat meant that it’s the Seattle Seahawks who are moving on to the playoffs.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers, Packers get massive warning from Lions star ahead of crucial Week 18 game

It looks like DeShon Elliott and the Detroit Lions don’t need any more motivation as they prepare for their Week 18 showdown with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. Sure the fact that their playoff hopes lean on them beating the Packers is another fuel for the Lions. Nonetheless, as Elliott said, they are just tired of being disrespected by Rodgers and co. And that is enough reason for them to go all-out and try to destroy Green Bay.
DETROIT, MI
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to Packers stunning elimination

Entering Sunday night’s game, the Green Bay Packers needed only a win to make the playoffs. They were a red-hot team, having won four straight games. Their opponents, the Detroit Lions, had been eliminated from playoff contention earlier in the day. On top of that, the game was at Lambeau Field. Everything pointed to a Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Packers stunning elimination appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports Chicago

Lions hilariously troll Aaron Rodgers, Packers after playing spoiler

The Detroit Lions didn't have a path into the playoffs on Sunday Night Football. But they certainly didn't mind playing spoiler against a division rival. In a win-and-you're-in game for the Green Bay Packers, Dan Campbell's group pulled off an impressive, hard-earned 20-16 victory at Lambeau Field to close out the NFL regular season. The win prevented the Packers from advancing to the postseason, allowing the Seattle Seahawks to claim the NFC's third and final wild card berth instead.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Patriots Suspended 2 Players On Friday Afternoon

The New England Patriots have a must-win game against the Buffalo Bills this Sunday but will now have to head into that game down two players. According to ESPN's Field Yates via Mike Reiss, cornerback Jack Jones and punter Jake Bailey have been moved from the reserve/injured list to the reserve/suspended list by the team. Reiss noted that the move suggests that the reserve status is no longer just about their injuries.
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer, Michigan Suggestion

If Jim Harbaugh leaves Michigan for the National Football League, would former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer be a potential candidate for the job?. It seems sacrilegious to even suggest that, considering Meyer coached at Ohio State, dominating Michigan, refusing to even say the word throughout his coaching tenure.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Game Haus

2023 NFL Mock Draft January 7

The college football season is almost over, so it is time to look ahead. Here is the 2023 NFL Mock Draft January 7. 1. Houston Texans- C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State Buckeyes. The Texans need a signal-caller of the future. Stroud has shown good poise and accuracy throughout his college career, but even showed he could play out of structure in the CFP semifinal against Georgia.
COLORADO STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Seahawks clinch playoff spot following Lions win

SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks season is still alive following the team’s 19-16 win against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday afternoon. With a win against the reigning Super Bowl champions and the Detroit Lions’ victory over the Green Bay, the Seahawks have clinched a spot in the playoffs. Coming into Sunday, the 8-8 Seahawks were coming off a 24-6 win...
SEATTLE, WA
AllLions

AllLions

Detroit, MI
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

AllLions is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Detroit Lions

 https://www.si.com/nfl/lions

Comments / 0

Community Policy