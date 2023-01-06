Lions Move Up Field Turf Replacement

Detroit Lions are replacing their field turf at Ford Field.

The Detroit Lions have the opportunity to replace the field turf at Ford Field this month.

Earlier this year , several players complained about the previous slit film turf, expressing the potential for serious injuries had been proven over the past few seasons.

“This is two weeks in a row we’ve had players get injured on turf fields,” Packers De'Vondre Campbell posted on social media, after teammate Rashan Gary tore his ACL this year. “I think it’s time y’all take some of the money y’all make off us and invest in grass fields for every team around the league. The turf is literally like concrete. It has no give when you plant.”

Even though studies released by the NFL indicate the risk of injury to players is not significantly greater than playing on grass surfaces, the Lions have moved up their timeline in adding a new turf.

According to MLive , Ford Field will feature "another synthetic surface called CORE monofilament field turf. That is happening this month. The Lions initially planned to resurface Ford Field in 2024, but once they were eliminated from hosting a playoff game this season, they used the opportunity to speed up their timeline to this month."

In the past, Ford Field has been the site used by the NFL when other teams had issues with weather or stadium issues preventing games from taking place.

This year, the Bills and Browns played at Ford Field , in front of a crowd of 52,146.

The Bills overcame early struggles, and were eventually able to defeat the Browns, 31-23.

Unfortunately, due to the timing of the turf replacement, Ford Field cannot be used as a venue to host the AFC Championship.